Oat protein to turmeric: Top 5 organic ingredients for children’s skin and how they work

In the enchanting world of parenthood, where every touch and caress is a testament to love, caring for your child's delicate skin becomes a sacred ritual. The choice of ingredients is paramount, for it is through these natural elixirs that we ensure the gentle handling of our little ones' tender dermises. Top 5 Organic Skincare Ingredients That Work Wonders for Kids.(Image by Janine Falcon)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aditya Kumar Gupta, Founder and MD at Puddles, shared, “Organic compounds, with their purity and efficacy, offer a haven of safety that synthetic alternatives often cannot.” He highlighted the top five organic ingredients that serve the skin of children exceptionally well, along with the secrets of their beneficial effects.

1. Oat protein (Jaie)

Benefits:

Oat protein is well - known for its calming and moisturizing qualities, especially when used as colloidal oatmeal. This contains proteins that enhance the hydration of the skin as well as lipids, which can help repair the moisture barrier of the skin.

How it works:

Moisture Retention: Oat protein helps keep the skin moisturized and prevents moisture loss by serving as a protective barrier.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Oats can be used to treat dry skin and eczema as they contain components such as avenanthramides that reduce irritation and inflammation.

Skin Barrier Repair: Oat proteins help repair and shield the skin from external irritants while restoring the skin's natural pH balance.

2. Wheat Protein

Benefits:

Wheat protein is another great skincare ingredient for kids. The barrier of your skin strengthened, and hydration delivered.

How it works:

Hydration: Wheat proteins draw moisture to the skin boosting up its hydration levels and preventing dryness.

Barrier Enhancement: They help improve elasticity and resilience of your skin especially when it is sensitive or damaged.

Nutrient-Rich: Nutrients are vital for nourishing the body and health and richness is for the skin.

3. Chamomile (Baboona)

Benefits:

Chamomile is well-known for its soothing properties for the skin. It is particularly well-suited for children with sensitive or irritated skin.

Chamomile oil is a natural cure for eczema. (Shutterstock)

How it works:

Soothing Properties: Bisabolol, found in chamomile, has strong anti-inflammatory properties that helps cut redness and inflammation.

Antimicrobial Action: Its natural antimicrobial properties can help prevent infection, making it perfect for minor cuts and scrapes.

Moisturising Effect: chamomile also hydrates the skin, soothing dryness and promoting a soft texture.

4. Turmeric (Haldi)

Benefits:

It’s a powerful ingredient—rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It may be beneficial for many skin conditions that are common in children.

Turmeric: Turmeric is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and can help in alleviating skin itching and dryness. (Unsplash)

How it works:

Anti-Inflammatory Effects: It can be used for acne and rashes. The active compound in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and helps soothe irritated skin.

Antioxidant Protection: Turmeric slows down the aging process by neutralizing free radicals, which shields the skin from environmental harm.

Healing Properties: It can aid in the healing of wounds and may lessen the visibility of acne or small injury scars.

5. Moringa (Sahajana)

Benefits:

Moringa is an excellent plant to use in children’s skincare, as it is rich in vitamins A, C and E.

Moringa has amino acids and essential minerals, making it a potent skincare herb(adobe stock)

How it works:

Rich in Antioxidants: High antioxidant moringa content helps protect the skin from oxidative stress due to pollution and UV.

Hydration and Nourishment: The high antioxidant content in moringa helps protect the skin from oxidative stress caused by pollution and UV exposure.

Anti-Ageing Properties: Moringa contains vitamins that help promote collagen production and thus promote youthful appearance.

Aditya Kumar Gupta suggested, “These natural ingredients can be used in various forms, such as lotions, DIY home masks, sunscreens, serums, lip balms and bath soaps. Many organic products incorporate these ingredients, offering gentle and effective solutions for your child's skincare needs. When choosing products, look for those that are COSMOS certified, kid-friendly at international standards and environmentally sustainable.”

He concluded, “Organic ingredients in children's skincare products provide safe and effective solutions to common skin problems. Each component works in harmony to protect, nourish, and soothe sensitive skin, ensuring your child's skin remains soft, smooth and free from irritation. With the right care and attention, you can help your child develop healthy skin habits that will benefit them for a lifetime.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.