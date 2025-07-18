Woman shows 'South Asians used banana peel for white teeth for generations': But does it actually work and is it safe?

Zareefa Ahmed-Arije, a US-based beauty and wellness influencer and the founder of Ammu Beauty, took to Instagram on July 10 to share how she uses banana peel for 'whiter, brighter, and healthier teeth'. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashish Kakkar, senior consultant, dental surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals and Dr Shobhit Raizada, consultant, Maxillofacial prosthodontist and oral implantologist, Manipal Hospital, Goa, shared their view on using banana peels to whiten teeth. Also read | Bananas to strawberries: Natural ways for sparkling white teeth Doctors react to Zareefa Ahmed-Arije's video and say dental authorities and the broader scientific community do not endorse banana peel use for whitening or dental health. (Instagram/ Zareefa Ahmed-Arije)

How to use banana peel on your teeth

But first, let's hear what Zareefa said in the Instagram video she posted in which she rubbed banana peels on her teeth: “50 million of you watched me rub a banana peel all over my face and said goodbye to Botox. And now, I am back to ruin your white strips because banana peels have the power to whiten your teeth. No, it is not a gimmick. It is potassium, magnesium, and manganese – minerals your enamel craves. They gently polish and re-mineralise without the chemical burn.”

She added, “And no, this isn't just trending. Caribbean, African and South Asians have been using banana peels for oral health for generations. Ok, so this is not going to bleach your teeth overnight, but it will strengthen, brighten and protect the way nature intended. We have already replaced Botox, but now replace your whitening strips. The banana era isn't over.” She was referring to this video she posted of herself using a banana peel to achieve a radiant skin that looks ‘like Botox’.

But does this even work?

Dr Raizada said, “The idea of using banana peels to whiten teeth has gained some traction online, often presented as a natural and inexpensive remedy. However, scientific evidence does not support the effectiveness of banana peels for teeth whitening.” If you're looking to whiten your teeth, consulting with a dentist is the safest and most effective approach, he said.

Explaining how there was a 'lack of scientific proof' to support Zareefa's claim that banana peels could help in achieving whiter and healthier teeth, he said: “While some anecdotal reports exist, there's no conclusive scientific research or dental consensus that proves banana peels can significantly whiten teeth. Studies that have investigated this claim have found minimal to no whitening effect.”

Dr Kakkar agreed that banana peel rubbing is not an effective or recommended method for whitening or improving dental health, and ‘scientific evidence does not support its use for this purpose’, and said, “From a clinical perspective, claims that rubbing banana peel on teeth leads to whiter, brighter, or healthier teeth are not supported by scientific evidence.”

He added, “While banana peels are rich in minerals (potassium, magnesium, manganese), these do not penetrate enamel or confer any proven dental health benefit when applied topically to teeth. The belief that such minerals strengthen teeth comes from misinterpretation; any effect on dental structure from external application would be extremely minor or clinically irrelevant.”

Sharing how the myth may have started, Dr Raizada said, “Banana peels contain minerals like potassium, magnesium, and manganese. Proponents suggest these minerals, along with a mild abrasive action from rubbing, might remove surface stains. However, this is nothing more effective than regular brushing. The perceived whitening might be due to the removal of some plaque or very superficial stains, but a toothbrush and toothpaste are far more efficient.”

Is it safe to use banana peel on teeth?

According to Dr Raizada, while generally considered safe, excessive or vigorous rubbing with a banana peel could theoretically contribute to enamel wear, especially if combined with other abrasive substances (some online methods suggest adding baking soda, which is abrasive).

He also warned, "Banana peels do contain natural sugars. If residue is left on the teeth without thorough rinsing and brushing, it could contribute to tooth decay. The doctor added that banana peels have a limited effect on deep stains, and said, “Even if there were a minor effect on surface stains, banana peels would not be able to address deeper, intrinsic stains that require professional whitening treatments.”

Explaining this, Dr Kakkar said, “The slightly abrasive texture of banana peel may help remove some surface debris or superficial stains. However, toothbrushes with toothpaste are significantly more effective for this purpose, and banana peels do not offer any unique advantage.”

What actually whitens teeth

Dr Kakkar said, “There is insufficient scientific proof that banana peel whitens teeth. Clinical studies found its whitening effect to be minimal or negligible, with some research even documenting a slight yellowing of enamel due to pigment transfer from the peel. Compared to established bleaching treatments such as hydrogen peroxide, banana peel has no meaningful bleaching or whitening impact.”

He added, “Dental authorities and the broader scientific community do not endorse banana peel use for whitening or dental health. For safe and visible teeth whitening, clinically approved products and advice from dental professionals should be prioritised.”

Dr Raizada further said, "True teeth whitening involves breaking down the pigments that cause discoloration, usually through bleaching agents like hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. These are the active ingredients in professional treatments and many effective over-the-counter whitening products," and added, “Dental professionals consistently advise against relying on banana peels or other unproven methods.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.