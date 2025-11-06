Is weightlifting more effective at reducing blood sugar than cardio? What new study revealed

Weightlifting may be more beneficial for human beings than exercises like cardio in some respects. As per a new study, conducted at the University of Virginia, found that weightlifting is a more efficient way to control blood sugar than doing cardio. The study found that weightlifting did not lead to an increase in muscle size.(Representative image/Unsplash)

The study, led by Zhen Yan, was conducted on mice. Those who lifted weights registered a lower blood sugar level than those who were made to run on wheels. Interestingly, apart from blood sugar, other indicators like muscular mass and cardiovascular fitness did not show any improvement from weightlifting.

Weightlifting vs. cardio: How was the study conducted?

The study was published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science. The lab mice, who were fed a high-fat diet for eight weeks, were divided into three groups – one remained sedentary, another was made to lift weights and the remaining one was made to run.

Unsurprisingly, the weight gain was lower in the two exercise groups compared to inactive ones. However, those who lifted weights had better insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance, which are crucial parameters in assessing an individual’s risk of contracting diabetes.

It was discovered that weightlifting did not lead to an increase in muscle size. Instead, the changes were happening inside the cells. Lifting weights led to loss of visceral and subcutaneous fat, which could impact the exercises suggested for controlling blood sugar.

Benefits of strength training

For the longest time, people have associated weightlifting with bodybuilding and muscle gain. However, the benefits of strength training go far beyond this aspect.

As per an article on Penn Medicine’s website, this type of exercise has great benefits for a person’s overall physical and even mental health.

“There is strong evidence that exercise, including weight training, can help prevent and treat depression,” Dr. Benjamin Snell of Penn Medicine was quoted in the article as saying.

“With strength training, you're not just giving a boost to your muscles, but your bones too,” Dr. Andrew Brough told the outlet. “You can improve your bone density and build more flexibility in your joints, and enhance your mood.”

So, next time you are in the gym, don’t just be content with walking or running on the treadmill. Try lifting some weights, this will help you lose weight, keep your joints and bones healthy and even keep you in a good mood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.