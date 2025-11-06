Panthers running back Rico Dowdle fined after touchdown celebration against Packers: Here's why

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle has been fined by the NFL for his actions during a touchdown celebration in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Panthers claimed a 13-16 victory against the Green Bay Packers in that fixture. ESPN reported that the fine, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, was $14,491. Dowdle was seen celebrating his touchdown with two pelvic thrusts as his teammates stood around him in the end zone. Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle responds to questions during a news conference after the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(AP)

As per CBS Sports, after plunging into the end zone, Dowdle re-enacted a "Key & Peele" sketch with all his teammates counting his "two pumps." According to another report published by the BBC, the NFL's list of prohibited acts includes taunting, any violent gesture such as simulating a gun, and “prolonged or excessive celebrations or demonstrations by an individual player or multiple players.”

Rico Dowdle's penalty

Dowdle's celebration resulted in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which eventually led to the Panthers missing the extra point kick, according to ESPN. Later, sharing an update on this matter, Dowdle wrote on X, “Starting a go fund me. They got me.”

Dowdle's agent, David Canter, announced on X that the fine would be appealed. “We are appealing,” read Canter’s post.

Dowdle reacts

In a separate post, Dowdle conveyed, “After much thought I've launched a GoFundMe for my fines. Key said I got three pumps but I guess the NFL disagrees.”

“Actually, 100% of what is raised through this fundraiser will be sent to Children's Home Society of North Carolina. Children's Home Society promotes the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family. They specialize in education and prevention programs, family preservation, and adoption and foster care. Let's raise some money,” Dowdle further added.

ESPN reported that Dowdle had missed Wednesday's practice with a quad injury, but it had nothing to do with the celebration. The Panthers will next host the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

Also read: Who is Charlie Rock? Carolina Panthers fire PR staffer over insensitive Charlie Kirk post

FAQs:

Why was Rico Dowdle fined?

Rico Dowdle was fined by the NFL for his actions during a touchdown celebration against the Green Bay Packers.

Who won the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers?

The Green Bay Packers lost to the Carolina Panthers 13-16.

Where was the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers played?

The game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers took place at Lambeau Field.