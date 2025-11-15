Study reveals how analysing natural speech can help in research cognitive decline. Here's what we know

Do you tend to pause often while talking? If yes, then the latest study published in the Journal of Speech, Language, and Hearing Research on November 7, 2025, may draw your attention. As per the research, word-finding difficulty in natural speech may reflect broader cognitive changes. The study collected samples from adults spanning ages 18–90.(Representative image/Unsplash)

The University of Toronto and Baycrest Hospital scanned speech samples from two groups: 67 older adults aged 65–75 and 174 adults spanning ages 18–90.

This study tested the relationships between EF and speech characteristics. It claimed that “executive function (EF) declines throughout the adult lifespan but is difficult to track longitudinally due to practice effects, making speech-based assessments particularly attractive.”

This means that standard tests to measure cognitive decline often do not factor in natural speech, which makes it difficult to track the executive function of the brain throughout life.

What did the research say about cognitive decline?

One assessment revealed that older adults' word-finding difficulties were significantly associated with EF. Another confirmed that word-finding difficulties can explain individual differences in EF across the adult lifespan and not just for people above the age of 65.

Researchers pointed out weaker associations with EF and Montreal Cognitive Assessment scores as well. A widely used dementia screening tool, speech timing only had a modest correlation with total scores for the 155 older adults who completed the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

“The findings revealed associations between word-finding ability in natural speech and general EF across the adult lifespan, supporting natural speech analysis as a convenient and sensitive assessment of general cognitive ability,” conclusion of the study said.

Aim of the study

The aim of this study was to find out how variability in quantifiable aspects of natural speech can be a measure of “individual differences in EF among healthy people.”

The research indicated that the timing-related aspects in speech, such as pauses and speech rate, had the strongest and most consistent association with EF. This fact is not spotted in standardised clinical assessments that ignore time-related performance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.