China’s first cryogenically preserved woman’s husband faces criticism over new relationship

The husband of China's first cryogenically preserved woman has faced criticism after starting a new relationship. Junmin decided to freeze his wife, Zhan Wenlian, after she died of cancer. (Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Gui Junmin, 57, decided to freeze his wife, Zhan Wenlian, after she died of lung cancer.

In 2017, doctors had given her just months to live. Gui said he froze his wife after her death in the same year with the hope that she could wake up if a cure for cancer was found.

Zhan, 48, became China’s first cryogenically preserved person after Gui signed a 30-year agreement with the Shandong Yinfeng Life Science Research Institute.

The institute, founded in 2015, worked with Qilu Hospital of Shandong University to carry out experimental human cryopreservation trials. Early volunteers received the procedure for free.

Moves into new relationship:

In 2020, he suffered a severe gout attack at home. He could not reach his phone and lay helpless for two days until relatives broke down the door to help him. Gui later said that being alone made him realise he needed support.

He was then introduced to his current partner, Wang Chunxia, through a mutual friend.

Chunxia worked in insurance sales and initially saw Gui as a client. Over time, she became his partner. Gui described her as kind and simple, like his wife, and said he appreciated her sincerity and care.

Chunxia looked after him carefully, bringing tea, reminding him to take his medicine, and supporting him patiently.

Faces criticism for new love:

Gui admitted there were differences in life experience and financial status between them. He called his choice to be with Chunxia “utilitarian” and said she had not yet entered his heart.

He added that she could never replace his wife, but he still needed to move on with life.

Gui's story has sparked online controversy, with some calling it “emotional polygamy” and others saying Gui’s devotion to Zhan seems more like obsession than love.