Does gut bacteria contribute to autism symptoms? Here’s what major scientific review reveals

Autism has been linked to gut bacteria for the longest time. Over the years, supplements and specialised diets targeting gut bacteria and claiming to reduce autism have entered the market. However, experts have stated otherwise. A major scientific review in the journal Neuron examined the theories and found several flaws and contradictions. Researchers said there is no evidence linking gut bacteria to autism.(Representative image/Unsplash)

According to researchers, the gut-brain function's link to autism is supposedly based on three pillars: clinical trials, observational studies, and mouse experiments. However, none of these stand up to scientific scrutiny.

Autism-gut bacteria link: Inconsistency in research findings

When autistic children were tested for scientific research, it revealed that they had higher gut bacteria diversity than others. However, another study contradicted the findings and claimed that bacterial diversity in autistic people is less compared to others. A third study was also conducted, but it did not show any difference in the diversity of bacteria.

The different results in all three studies went on to be cited as evidence in supporting the microbiome-autism hypothesis, studyfinds.org reported. Other tests also revealed inconsistent results, leading the researchers to realise that the problem is due to a small sample size combined with the huge database.

When a similar study was conducted with larger samples, it was revealed that autism accounts for only 3 to 5 percent of microbiome variation.

Can diet plans make any difference in autism?

One study, conducted with 247 people, revealed that there is a huge dietary difference between autistic children and other kids. Those diagnosed with autism often opt for a narrow range of food, as certain ingredients can affect gut bacteria composition.

Rather than finding evidence that dietary choices and gut bacteria caused autism, experts claimed that it was the opposite. They stated that due to behavioural changes from autism, there are differences in eating patterns.

Despite evidence to the contrary, many people still link gut bacteria and autism. This is due to what researchers call “pseudo-triangulation,” or the appearance of converging evidence from independent sources that does not hold up to scrutiny when checked closely.

“Despite what you’ve heard, read, or watched on Netflix, there is no evidence that the microbiome causally contributes to autism,” first author and developmental neurobiologist Kevin Mitchell of Trinity College Dublin said, as per Studyfinds. “I don’t think it’s warranted to spend further time and funding on this topic. We know that autism is a strongly genetic condition, and there’s still loads to be worked out there.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.