Always exhausted? Endocrinologist explains why your constant fatigue is actually a warning sign

If you wake up feeling completely drained after seven to eight hours of sleep, your body isn't just asking for another cup of coffee — it might be flashing a warning sign that your internal chemical balance is crashing. While most people shrug off daily exhaustion as the price of a busy lifestyle, a doctor warned that chronic sluggishness is often the first visible symptom of an underlying hormonal imbalance. Also read | Are you just tired or is it chronic fatigue syndrome? Chronic fatigue isn't always a sign of a busy lifestyle — it could mean your internal chemical balance is crashing. (Unsplash)

The hidden regulator of energy In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bhanu Praveen Naidu, consultant of endocrinology at Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, broke down the silent mechanics of hormonal fatigue, explaining why standard rest fails to fix the issue. According to Dr Naidu, fatigue is rarely a simple case of a busy schedule.

"People identify their tiredness because they work full time and experience sleep deprivation and handle stressful situations," Dr Naidu said, adding, "Yet in most cases this statement proves to be correct. The state of exhaustion lasts throughout the day because you wake up feeling tired despite having got enough sleep. The body uses its signals to indicate that people have developed a hormonal disorder."

When these internal messengers are disrupted, the entire body's infrastructure suffers. He explained, "The body depends on hormones to manage its essential functions through silent operations. The body's hormones control its metabolic processes, sleep patterns, emotional states, food intake, and energy production and consumption. The body experiences persistent fatigue when hormonal shifts disrupt normal functioning of the body."

The prime suspects: thyroid and adrenal imbalance The most frequent culprit behind this systemic slowdown is an underactive thyroid, Dr Naidu highlighted. Because the symptoms mimic everyday ageing, many patients delay seeking help for years. "Hypothyroidism, which people commonly refer to as an underactive thyroid function, is one of the most frequent hormonal explanations for continuous tiredness," Dr Naidu stated.

He added, "The thyroid gland serves as the metabolic control centre, which functions as the body's energy generator. The body slows its metabolism when thyroid hormone levels fall. The symptoms of this condition include unusual tiredness and sluggishness, difficulty in focusing, gaining weight, and becoming more sensitive to cold temperatures."

He also shared: "People assume that these symptoms appear because of work overload or the ageing process, but they actually develop through time. People who suffer from untreated thyroid imbalance will experience energy loss, mood changes, and declining health until they receive a diagnosis that confirms their condition."

Beyond the thyroid, chronic modern stress actively rewires how the body manages its daily alertness, trapping patients in a vicious cycle of daytime burnout and nighttime insomnia. "The hormonal response to stress creates major problems that lead to continuous fatigue. The adrenal glands produce cortisol, which acts as a stress response hormone," Dr Naidu said.

He added, "The body requires cortisol in normal quantities to maintain its alertness and operational capacity. The body experiences disruptions in cortisol production due to prolonged stress, disrupted sleep, and ongoing mental stress. People experience daytime exhaustion while they face difficulties with nighttime sleep through this common pattern."

When cortisol levels are continually pushed out of alignment, the consequences extend far beyond simple sleepiness. "The body experiences three different states, which include complete physical exhaustion, extreme emotional distress, and mental confusion," Dr Naidu warned, adding, "Many people also experience irritability, poor concentration, headaches, or cravings for sugary foods during periods of hormonal stress imbalance."

Gender-specific vulnerabilities Hormonal fatigue does not affect everyone equally. Women face distinct physiological milestones that make them highly susceptible to sudden energy crashes. "Women experience hormonal fatigue in specific life stages, which leads to their most common manifestation," Dr Naidu noted.

"The body experiences two major energy level changes during menstruation and pregnancy, and perimenopause and menopause when estrogen and progesterone levels rise and fall. Many women experience these two symptoms during this time, which include sleep disturbance and decreased interest in activities and mood variations," he added.

Metabolic conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS, which has been officially renamed to polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome or PMOS) further exacerbate the issue, especially when combined with common nutritional gaps. "Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) experience fatigue because their bodies develop insulin resistance and their hormones become unbalanced," Dr Naidu said.

According to him, "The presence of hormonal disorders becomes more noticeable when anaemia, vitamin deficiencies and blood sugar variations happen together with these hormonal disorders. Hormonal fatigue becomes especially challenging because it combines with typical daily stress. People continue pushing through their routine, assuming the tiredness will eventually pass."

When to seek help The danger of ignoring chronic exhaustion is that it can quietly erode a person's entire quality of life, Dr Naidu shared as he stressed that a definitive answer is usually just a simple blood draw away: "Persistent exhaustion requires immediate attention because it affects work performance and ability to concentrate, emotional stability and daily routines."

Dr Naidu further said, "Doctors can identify most medical problems through basic medical assessments. The medical tests provide essential insights through thyroid assessments, blood sugar testing, vitamin deficiency detection, and hormone level measurements. Most hormonal diseases become treatable after physicians complete their initial diagnosis work."

Ultimately, reclaiming your energy requires treating chronic fatigue as a legitimate medical signal rather than a personal shortcoming. "Fatigue is not always just 'being tired. The body develops an energy crisis that requires medical intervention when it experiences persistent power loss despite sufficient sleep. Early detection of medical signals enables people to improve their health and quality of life," Dr Naidu concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.