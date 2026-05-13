Are you just tired or is it chronic fatigue syndrome? Vadodara doctor explains 5 warning signs you should not ignore

According to Dr Pooja, a major warning sign is when simple tasks begin to feel overwhelming. Activities such as climbing stairs, walking short distances, or completing household chores may feel physically exhausting and leave the body feeling ‘heavy’.

Dr. Pooja explains, “Unlike normal tiredness, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome causes persistent exhaustion even after proper sleep and rest. Many individuals wake up feeling unrefreshed and physically drained despite sleeping for long hours.”

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pooja Belani, rheumatologist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, shares five key warning signs that could indicate chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS):

Feeling tired after a long day is normal, but when exhaustion becomes constant, unexplained, and doesn’t improve even after rest, it may signal something more than just routine fatigue . Many people often brush off persistent low energy as stress or overwork, but in some cases, it could point to a deeper underlying condition like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. (Also read: Is your age 25-45? Harvard-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 daily habits that could shape your health for decades )

Dr Belani explains that conditions such as Fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome may cause muscle pain, headaches, and a lingering flu-like feeling due to inflammation in the body.

“Persistent fatigue is often associated with mental exhaustion as well,” says Dr Belani. Difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, lack of focus, and a constant feeling of ‘ brain fog ’ are commonly reported symptoms in individuals experiencing chronic fatigue.

5. Fatigue lasting more than six weeks “If exhaustion continues for several weeks despite rest, lifestyle changes, or adequate sleep, it should not be ignored. Persistent fatigue may sometimes be linked to underlying conditions such as anemia, thyroid disorders, autoimmune diseases, or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome,” says Dr Belani.

Dr Belani highlights that chronic stress and the body’s ‘fight or flight’ response can further worsen exhaustion over time. Supporting the body with deep breathing, meditation, quality sleep, gentle physical activity, anti-inflammatory foods, and regular sunlight exposure may help improve energy levels naturally.

Fatigue is not a sign of laziness or a character flaw, it is often the body’s way of signalling that something needs attention.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.