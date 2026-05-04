Is your age 25-45? Harvard-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 daily habits that could shape your health for decades

Calling stress management a lifelong health skill, Dr Sethi said chronic stress increases cortisol and inflammation in the body. “High cortisol raises the risk of heart disease, weight gain, hormone disruption, anxiety, and burnout,” he shared.

Dr Sethi noted that muscle mass is one of the strongest predictors of healthy ageing. “ Strength training improves metabolism, insulin sensitivity, and joint stability,” he explained, adding that it can also help prevent osteoporosis later in life.

“Your brain and body recover during sleep,” said Dr Sethi, adding that hormones, metabolism, memory, and mood are all regulated at night. He warned that chronic sleep deprivation has been linked to obesity, depression, and heart disease.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist and hepatologist, shares in his May 4 Instagram post the key lifestyle changes to start now before serious digestive issues begin showing up later. (Also read: Health coach says ‘eating the same breakfast daily’ helped him get abs at 46 and drop to 12% body fat )

If you’re between the age of 25 and 45, the window to future-proof your gut health is officially open — and it’s a window you don't want to miss. Everyday habits like poor eating patterns, stress, lack of sleep, and inactivity can quietly affect digestion and increase the risk of long-term health issues over time.

4. Protect your metabolic health “Your habits now shape your risk of diabetes and heart disease later,” Dr Sethi said. He advised focusing on whole foods, regular movement, enough sleep, and limiting ultra-processed foods, noting that “small habits now compound over decades.”

5. Invest in relationships According to Dr Sethi, strong relationships are among the biggest predictors of long-term health. He explained that supportive friends and family can reduce stress and improve mental well-being, while social isolation has been linked to depression, heart disease, and shorter life expectancy.

6. Read regularly “Reading keeps your brain active and engaged,” Dr Sethi said. He added that it improves focus, learning, and critical thinking, while long-term cognitive stimulation may lower the risk of dementia.

7. Move your body daily Dr Sethi stressed the importance of regular movement for cardiovascular health and energy levels. “Your body is designed to move,” he said, adding that daily activity can also help reduce depression and lower the risk of chronic disease.

8. Be mindful with alcohol “Alcohol affects sleep, recovery, liver health, and brain function,” Dr Sethi explained. He also noted that there is no clearly “safe” level of alcohol consumption and advised people to either avoid it or be intentional about how much and how often they drink.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.