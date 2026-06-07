Step inside Jaipur home where every room looks like a 2D hand-drawn palace sketch. Watch

Priyam Saraswat, who features unique homes on his page, visited a house in Jaipur that may look ordinary from the outside but is a one-of-a-kind work of art inside. The interiors efficiently create the illusion of a 2D drawing, with walls, flooring and even furniture and decor items all in the same monochromatic style, all designed to merge seamlessly into the lifelike sketch-like effect. He shared glimpses of the home in a June 6 Instagram reel, which quickly went viral, amassing over 284.6k likes.

When a home is first imagined, it begins as a 2D sketch. One surreal home in Jaipur has managed to bring this very first stage of design to life, planning their home to look like a realistic hand-drawn artwork of a Rajput palace. The interior design strategy has been such that the space leans into optical illusion to make everything in the space, from furniture to floor and ceiling to be cohesive like one single drawing. ALSO READ: Content creator turns a cramped narrow balcony into a beautifully zoned outdoor space with aesthetic café-style corners

2D interiors The homeowner gave a tour of the interiors, where the entire space was covered in beautiful black-and-white linework. The home is heavily inspired by Jaipur's architectural and artistic heritage, with traditional motifs visible throughout the space. The furniture and decor choices were also deliberate, as every element blended seamlessly with the 2D linework style. The space featured furniture and decor items in the video like, white sitar, a sofa with black outlines, bedroom upholstery and rugs, all following the same monochrome theme. The black-and-white detailing, seen in traditional sketches, really gave the home the illusion of a pencil or ink drawing. Every element looked like it belonged inside the sketch of a palace.

Nothing in the space felt random. The design ensured that every corner, surface and furniture piece merged into the larger visual illusion, so no object stood out awkwardly. The interiors featured: floral motifs, geometric patterns, Jaipuri style arches and other traditional artworks. The graphic detailing was quite innovative and well executed, adding optical illusion and making the home look like a drawing brought to life.

A lot of Rajputi monuments were featured which include the recreation of Jaipur’s famous Peacock Gate at City Palace. It is an arched entranced with a lot of layered decorative motifs. The others include Darbar Hall, Jal Mahal of Jaipur, Hawa Mahal and Amer Palace. Hawa Mahal was drawn on the bedroom wall. Even the wardrobe was also decorated with sherwani-inspired designs and embroidery patterns.

In the reel, one of the artisans behind the project, Ratanji was also shown. He is a generational artist who has been practising Pichwai art. Speaking about the vision behind the home, the owner said, "I saw the 2D concept, and I thought of creating a sketch of a palace.” This idea then went on to become the foundation of the home's distinctive design and personality.