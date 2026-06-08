Inside a 25-year-old flat's stunning transformation: Woman renovates her house using DIY hacks. Watch before-after video

The old living room was set up like a typical old apartment, with one corner dedicated to the dining area and another to the seating area with old sofas. The washing machine, open kitchen , and the old wooden case made the room feel dim with no character of its own.

Earlier in May, Ayesha shared two videos of how she transformed the living room and her parents' bedroom in their 25-year-old home using DIY hacks. Titled ‘When ghar ki choti beti started content creation’, the before-and-after videos of both spaces will surprise you. Using modern pastel shades, wood panelling, and minimal art, Ayesha gave her house a chic and luxurious makeover. Let's take a look:

Home renovations can feel overwhelming. Especially when you live in an aged home that requires many fixtures , where the cost of changing the dated layouts can become overwhelming. However, Ayesha Preet, an influencer, is proving that with a few DIY hacks, it is possible.

To give the space a makeover, Ayesha worked with the old furniture and, instead of replacing it, gave it a lift. For instance, she transformed the seating area by refreshing the sofas' upholstery, adding two armchairs, and incorporating a beautifully crafted dark-wood centre table. The seating now perfectly faced an elegant arched wall space, beautifully showcasing a vintage deep blue TV unit, adorned with a stylish lamp, a plant crafted from discarded tree twigs, and jute wall hangings that add character and warmth.

For the dining corner, keeping the old dining table, she attached a bench to the wall and added chic decor items, such as a modern lamp, wood panels, and pretty art pieces enhanced by rustic frames. A wooden divider separated the washing area from the living area, enhanced by a wooden cabinet which she gave a rustic finish.