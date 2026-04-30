This before-and-after video shows a transformation of a 1.5 BHK flat, turning a compact space into a stylish home

This 1.5 BHK was once a plain and cluttered space with beige walls and no character. The house had a balcony space but it was kept in a really bad state. In fact, the spaces were not used properly. Despite having enough space in the apartment, it felt very small and lacked personalisation.

In a time when compact homes are becoming the norm, making the most of limited space is both a challenge and an art. An interior design studio, AT Studio, in an Instagram post dated April 29, 2026, shared a before-and-after video of a 1.5 BHK flat. The home is grabbing attention for all the right reasons, showing how thoughtful design and smart planning can turn a modest space into a stylish, functional home .

After transformation The design studio turned the apartment into a warm and elegant living space that blends smart layouts and aesthetics with functionality, offering inspiration for modern urban living.

The living room features a beautifully decked-out couch with cushions and throws, adding colour to the space. A wooden coffee table and a standing lamp in the corner added a warm touch. The living room also features a wooden swing that looks straight out of a fairy tale. A small storage cabinet is also placed in the living room with a traditional mirror element on the wall. The hanging lamps at most corners made the space personalised and picture-perfect. A large TV unit is placed on the opposite wall with sheer curtains on the windows.

The area was divided into living and dining spaces for more functionality. The dining space delights with wooden aesthetics, paintings, and green plants. Rather than going with normal chairs, a bench setup is added on one side of the dining table for more comfort and space.

The bedroom The bedroom is turned into a heavenly sanctuary with all warm and earthy additions. The blend of white, beige, brown, and camel colours made the space look calm and peaceful. Mirror, bohemian wall decor, and a jute lamp in the corner elevated the area. While one of the bedrooms features a bed and other belongings, the half-bedroom space is transformed into a cosy den.