Step inside Tulsi Kumar’s beautifully designed Delhi home, where glam meets comfort
Here’s a sneak peek into prominent Indian playback singer Tulsi Kumar’s Delhi home, full of luxury and style.
Known for her popular Bollywood hits ‘Tum Jo Aaye,’ ‘Soch Na Sake,’ and ‘Enni Soni,’ Tulsi Kumar recently gave a tour of her stunning Delhi home to Mashable India. From an elegantly designed living room decked with mood lights, prestigious awards, family photographs, to a train compartment dining space, royal bedroom with a walk-in closet, to a personal studio, and a gym, Tulsi Kumar’s home speaks volumes about her refined taste, luxurious lifestyle, and deep personal touch in every corner.
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Inside Tulsi Kumar’s Delhi home
The 40-year-old singer’s home speaks of a lifestyle that beautifully balances glamour with comfort. Beginning with a serene idol of Lord Ganesha that sets a tone of positivity and peace at the entrance, the singer takes viewers to her beautifully designed living room, which features a combination of beige, browns, and white. The touch of stunning gold lights throughout the living area adds glamour and warmth to the space. The accent wall features classic artwork, complemented by a wall of fame and family photographs, making the space more inviting. The train compartment dining space in Tulsi’s house, along with a prayer space, makes it really special.
Tulsi Kumar’s dreamy bedroom
Kumar’s bedroom is followed by a relaxing TV lounge space that reflects her personality as a singer and as a person. The combination of green, blue, and grey colour palette of the space makes it more calming. Her spacious walk-in wardrobe is filled with her classic clothing, bags, shoes, and makeup, reflecting her timeless fashion sense and an eye for understated elegance. From gramophone to radio, speakers to music idols, every corner of Tulsi’s house features elements related to music, reflecting her deep-rooted passion for melody and a life immersed in sound.
Tulsi's Son Shivaay's Bedroom
Tulsi gave us a glimpse of her son Shivaay’s bedroom as well. The usage of pop colours and a few kids’ elements throughout the room makes it perfect for a kid. She highlighted that her son is also passionate about music and takes his music classes on the same harmonium she practiced in her childhood.
Into Tulsi Kumar’s studio
Tulsi Kumar’s studio features her prestigious awards like IIFA, Dada Saheb Phalke, etc to pictures from her special moments, musical instruments, and recording setups that keep her inspired. She kept the space minimal, but the colour pops through the wall and adds a lot of volume, making it the most special place where she spends most of her time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More