Step inside Sanya Malhotra’s new sea-facing home in Mumbai, where traditional decor meets minimalist aesthetics

The 34-year-old actor’s elegant new home brings together classic decor with minimalist aesthetics. The beige walls provide a sense of tranquillity indoors, which is accentuated by the woodwork around the doors and parts of the ceiling.

Taking to Instagram on March 14, the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor shared a photo carousel of the griha pravesh ceremony of her new abode, which served as a home tour of the elegant unit.

Sanya Malhotra was busy with her work in 2025, and this year, she is focusing on her home, even more so now that she has acquired a new sea-facing home in Mumbai.

Warm lights flood the room with central air-conditioning, keeping the temperature and the vibe chill. The floor is lined with brown tiles with alternating dark and white accent squares. Besides the doors leading to the various rooms, there are also arches with woodworked borders that open to the halls.

One of the most interesting sections of the home is the wonderful balcony that overlooks the cityscape. But that is not the only view that the place offers, as the beach is in clear sight of the house.

How Sanya Malhotra has furnished her new home When it came to furnishing, Sanya kept it minimal and functional, with the light and wood shades complementing the home. A few ornate lamps glam up the walls and corners of the rooms, while plant pots and flower vases liven up the place.

The scenic veranda, which is separated from the interior with glass panels, has a swing that adds to the charm of the place.

In the caption of her post, Sanya expressed, “Har Har Mahadev. Years of dreaming, working, learning and growing. Iss ghar ki har deewar mujhe yaad dilayegi ki patience aur faith ka result kitna sundar ho sakta hai. And through it all meri family and friends ka trust was always my biggest strength. This is more than just a house. It’s a little piece of my journey. Welcome to my ghar.”

In the photographs, Sanya is seen wearing a pink saree and taking part in the rituals. At one point, she carried a kalash on her head, guided by the priest. Other photographs captured the actor with her friends and family members, as they had a wonderful time together.