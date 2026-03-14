Sanya Malhotra buys new sea-view home in Mumbai, shares photos from griha pravesh ceremony

Sanya wrote in the caption, “Har Har Mahadev 🙏🏽✨ Years of dreaming, working, learning and growing. Iss ghar ki har deewar mujhe yaad dilayegi ki patience aur faith ka result kitna sundar ho sakta hai (Every wall of this home will remind me how beautiful patience and faith can be). And through it all meri family and friends ka trust was always my biggest strength. This is more than just a house. It’s a little piece of my journey. Welcome to my ghar.”

The photos shows multiple corners of her stunning home. It comes with views of the sea and lots of natural light. Sanya wore a pink saree as she took part in the rituals. She carried a kalash on her head under the guidance of the priest and her family.

After the success of her film Mrs, Sanya Malhotra is celebrating a new milestone in life. She has moved into her new home in Mumbai and shared photos from a traditional griha pravesh ceremony with her friends and family.

Sanya got lots of love and praise from her fans and followers. Varun Dhawan posted a heart emoji and a friend of the actor wrote, “Your journey is inspiring for so many who dream… Proud of you and to all the people who have your back, who push you to do better… Congratulations 🥂 Cannot wait to come. Har Har Mahadev.”

Actor Shweta Tripathi wrote, “May this ghar bring you lots and lots of love, happiness and peace.” Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Congratulations and loads of blessings.”

What's next for Sanya Malhotra? Sanya was last seen with Varun and Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Her last hit was Mrs, which was the Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen. Sanya received lots of praise from critics and fans alike for her performance in the movie.

Sanya is now gearing up for her upcoming film Toaster alongside Rajkummar Rao, which will premiere on Netflix. She also has Bandar in the pipeline. Headlined by Bobby Deol, the movie is said to be inspired by real-life events and follows the story of a fading star accused of rape, shining a light on systemic injustices, silenced voices in courtrooms, and the harsh realities of a deeply flawed legal framework. It is directed by Anurag Kashyap.