Step inside Mika Singh's lavish 100-acre farmhouse in Delhi with helipad, Gurudwara and a private concert space

Located in Delhi, the 100-acre property includes a Gurudwara where Gurbani and path are held 24 hours a day. There is also a temple on the premises, along with an open-air kitchen where Mika's cook whipped delicious, desi-style Punjabi saag and gajar matar for Farah Khan.

The home tour gives a glimpse into the sprawling 100-acre farmhouse, showcasing a lifestyle defined by both luxury , simplicity, and spiritual devotion. The tour highlights unique features of the property, including a private Gurudwara, a stable for his horses, and a high-tech music studio where the singer hosts concerts. Let's take a look inside.

Indian singer and musician Mika Singh opened the doors to his lavish farmhouse to give a home tour to Farah Khan, her cook Dilip, and her team. The video was shared on Farah's YouTube channel on March 13.

As per the singer, the farmhouse also features a professional music studio and an auditorium-style space that can accommodate 4,000 to 5,000 people for events and parties. The property also has a personal helipad that the singer often uses, overlooking lush mustard fields and hills.

Another outdoor feature of the farmhouse is the "mind-blowing" outdoor kitchen where food is cooked using traditional methods, such as a wood-fired stove (chulha). The farm includes mustard fields (sarson ke khet) and produces its own vegetables, including carrots and mustard greens.

Moreover, the property is home to around 50 people, and additionally, around 200 people are present on the grounds during the day, according to the singer. The farmhouse is also home to horses, with one specifically mentioned as a beautiful horse named "Sundari".

The interiors While the outdoors are rustic and enveloped in the raw beauty of nature, the house's interiors are simple and lovely, with a white-and-green facade. As one enters Mika Singh's farmhouse, they are welcomed into a foyer that opens into a large living room, sparsely decorated with cream-coloured plush sofas. The large windows let in ample light. The highlight of the hall is the multiple photo frames adorning the walls featuring Mika with several celebrities, including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and others.