Step inside Mika Singh's lavish 100-acre farmhouse in Delhi with helipad, Gurudwara and a private concert space
Mika Singh's farmhouse is a sprawling 100-acre estate featuring a music studio, an outdoor kitchen, and a Gurudwara, with a rustic yet elegant vibe.
Indian singer and musician Mika Singh opened the doors to his lavish farmhouse to give a home tour to Farah Khan, her cook Dilip, and her team. The video was shared on Farah's YouTube channel on March 13.
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The home tour gives a glimpse into the sprawling 100-acre farmhouse, showcasing a lifestyle defined by both luxury, simplicity, and spiritual devotion. The tour highlights unique features of the property, including a private Gurudwara, a stable for his horses, and a high-tech music studio where the singer hosts concerts. Let's take a look inside.
Step inside Mika Singh's 100-acre farmhouse in Delhi
Located in Delhi, the 100-acre property includes a Gurudwara where Gurbani and path are held 24 hours a day. There is also a temple on the premises, along with an open-air kitchen where Mika's cook whipped delicious, desi-style Punjabi saag and gajar matar for Farah Khan.
As per the singer, the farmhouse also features a professional music studio and an auditorium-style space that can accommodate 4,000 to 5,000 people for events and parties. The property also has a personal helipad that the singer often uses, overlooking lush mustard fields and hills.
Another outdoor feature of the farmhouse is the "mind-blowing" outdoor kitchen where food is cooked using traditional methods, such as a wood-fired stove (chulha). The farm includes mustard fields (sarson ke khet) and produces its own vegetables, including carrots and mustard greens.
Moreover, the property is home to around 50 people, and additionally, around 200 people are present on the grounds during the day, according to the singer. The farmhouse is also home to horses, with one specifically mentioned as a beautiful horse named "Sundari".
The interiors
While the outdoors are rustic and enveloped in the raw beauty of nature, the house's interiors are simple and lovely, with a white-and-green facade. As one enters Mika Singh's farmhouse, they are welcomed into a foyer that opens into a large living room, sparsely decorated with cream-coloured plush sofas. The large windows let in ample light. The highlight of the hall is the multiple photo frames adorning the walls featuring Mika with several celebrities, including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and others.
About Mika Singh
Mika Singh is a singer, composer, performer and songwriter. He is the youngest among the six Mehndi brothers, with the eldest being the popular Punjabi singer, Daler Mehndi. He has had several hit songs in his career, including Bas Ek King, Mauja Hi Mauja, Ibn-e-Batuta, Dhanno, Dhinka Chika, and more.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More