Step inside this 125 year old Parsi bungalow that blends vintage charm with modern living where Vidya Balan got married

Every home holds not just one but many layered stories shaped by time and people who pass through its doors. One such home stands quietly on Bandra's quaint Turner Road, a 125-year-old Parsi bungalow officially known as Tehmi Yetrace. The heritage home has witnessed Mumbai through many lenses and phases. It has been many things, from a private family home, a backdrop for film shoots, the venue for Vidya Balan's wedding festivities and even the diplomatic premises for the Embassy of Luxembourg. The walls of the bungalow have been witness to many dreams and hopes, acting as a storyteller for anyone who enters.



Tehmi Yetrace's exteriors were kept intact in the restoration process. (Picture credit: Mansi Mehta)

But like every storyteller whose ink begins to dry and pages grow worn, this home too started to show signs of age, succumbing to the passage of time. The mark was prominent on the structure. This required careful restoration, while keeping the heritage spirit of the building intact.

Award-winning interior designer Mansi Mehta undertook the restoration, thoughtfully bringing the bungalow back to its former glory. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, she shared details about the restoration process from the beginning, along with what it looks like now.

What was the home like before restoration? The 2BHK home was described as being in a state of ‘despair’ because of the extensive damage. Mansi observed several structural and design issues, including peeling plaster, exposed steel and sinking floors. None of the bedrooms had attached bathrooms. As she explained, the house required a complete restoration rather than a simple refresh. However, with a complete restoration, the exterior also gets affected.

The challenge was that the heritage exterior could not be altered, which meant the structural shell of the bungalow had to remain intact. This made the project particularly tough. Mansi recalled, “At first, the scale of transformation felt almost impossible.”

But slowly, through patient planning and relentless refinement, Mansi's vision started to crystallise. Over time, the bungalow transformed into a magnificent residence that evokes old-world charm with a soft contemporary style.

Who lives here? The design brief of any renovation revolves around the people who live in the home. After all, a house is an extension of those who live there. Mansi revealed that Tehmi Yetrace is home to Yasmine and Dhanu, a well-travelled couple with two sons, Rustom and Rushad, and that her conversations with the family helped shape the interiors. Their trust in the designer also played a very important role, as they gave her creative freedom without micromanaging the process, with only one condition: to preserve the heritage integrity of the home.

Reflecting on those conversations, Mansi shared, “We would have conversations like where Rushad, a detailing engineer, based at Harvard at the time, offered the simplest brief: Do whatever you want. Just make my space look beautiful and heritage. And Yasmin would simply say: You have the taste we like. Just go ahead. That kind of faith is rare. And deeply empowering.”

What was the final brief? “The brief was ambitious: to transform it into a three-bedroom home, each with an en-suite bathroom, plus an additional powder room — all within the existing footprint, ” Mansi added.

The redesign focused on preserving the heritage style while also making the home more functional for contemporary living.

Renovation priorities The designer strived to preserve as many heritage elements as possible. She worked with a defined budget, guided by one clear philosophy- to invest in craftsmanship and authenticity. Here are the primary aspects Mansi focused on:

Restoration of original architectural elements

Heritage flooring and tile detailing

Custom wardrobes and built-in elements

Thoughtful kitchen integration that balanced modern appliances with old-world aesthetics Glimpses of the renovated bungalow

Glance through the renovated century-old residence, room by room.