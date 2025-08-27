Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi makes Lord Ganesha idol for Ganesh Chaturthi, fans can’t get over the cuteness

Actor Bipasha Basu's fans just can't get enough of her daughter, Devi. In a recent video, Devi stole hearts as she was seen making an idol of Lord Ganesha for Ganesh Chaturthi, and the sweet moment is making fans go aww. Bipasha Basu shared the video with caption, "Ganpati Bappa Morya".

Bipasha Basu's daughter makes Lord Ganesha

On Tuesday, Bipasha took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her daughter Devi sculpting a Lord Ganesha idol with her hands. In the clip, Devi is completely absorbed in the creative process, carefully shaping the clay into the form of Lord Ganesha.

Bipasha shared the video with the caption, "Ganpati Bappa Morya (Hail Lord Ganesha)."

In the video, Devi is seen wearing an ochre yellow kurta and salwar, with her hair tied up in pigtails. Fans were charmed by Devi's concentration and tiny fingers at work.

Social media users quickly took to the comments section to express their affection. One wrote, “You go, girl, little diligent princess. It’s wonderful to see you after so long... Ganpati Bappa always keep you happy. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Another wrote, “This is so lovely, God bless her”, with one calling her “Little Laxmi Maa.”

“Cutest little artist,” one mentioned, with another writing, “Cute bappa with her cute creator”. “@bipashabasu This is so beautiful…!!! God bless her,” one quoted. Another fan wrote, “Already so talented…just like mama and papa”, and one mentioned, “Little Devi”.

The 10-day Ganesh festival begins with Ganesh Chaturthi—or ‘Vinayak Chaturthi’—on Wednesday (August 27), and ends after 10 days with immersion of idols on ‘Anant Chaturdashi’, or ‘Ganesh Visarjan’, on September 6.

More about Bipasha

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child on November 12, 2022, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post in which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now, and she is divine.” Since then, the actor has focused on her daughter.