Nora Fatehi looks stunning in saree(Instagram/ norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi looks stunning in saree(Instagram/ norafatehi)
fashion

Nora Fatehi is the epitome of royalty in green saree at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards

  • Nora Fatehi walked the red carpet at the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2021 in a beautiful sage green saree and made our jaws touch the floor.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:19 PM IST

At the recently held Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2021, Nora Fatehi was seen wearing a beautiful saree. The actress who has made a name for herself as a fashionista can slay in any attire and she keeps on proving it again and again. Be it a red carpet outfit or a casual airport look, the Bharat actress always looks stunning, no matter what.

Her recent images went viral as soon as she shared them on the internet. The pictures that we are talking about show Nora draped in a sage green-coloured saree. The stunning silk six-yards had intricate golden floral work on the borders throughout, and it was further adorned with dark green piping. The actor teamed her saree with a wide-strapped blouse in a similar colour. She further added a regal vibe to the look with her accessories. Nora was seen wearing a statement dual-layer pearl necklace with a diamond and ruby pendant.

She teamed it with a pair of matching drop pearl earrings and a ring. The actor went the subtle route with her glam and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes with on-point eyeliner, slightly blushed cheeks and a nude lipstick. Nora added the 80s romantic vibe to the ensemble by letting her slightly wavy side-parted hair down. This is one of our most favourite looks of the actor. She shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "Issa vibe..(sic)."

Check out some of the other ethnic looks of Nora that are worth bookmarking:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen grooving on the song Chood Denge. Prior to that, she was also seen dancing in Guru Randhawa's track Naach Meri Rani which released in 2020. Her upcoming projects include Bhuj: The Pride Of India in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

fashion

