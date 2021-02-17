Nora Fatehi is fierce as a leopard in animal print midi dress, we love it
- Nora Fatehi rocks dresses better than others and her latest pictures wearing a leopard-print midi dress prove us right. Check out some of the other dresses that the actor has rocked recently:
It is officially the season of dresses again. From quirky prints to funky styles, it is time to get those dresses out and strut around in them just like Nora Fatehi. The actor has lately been donning a lot of dresses and giving us outfit goals. Her recent one gives a new twist to animal print and we love it.
The pictures that we are talking about show Nora in a sensual yellow animal print midi dress from the shelves of high-end brand Just Cavalli. The dress had a flowy vibe to it and even featured cutout detail in the front leading to a knot on the neck. The arms of the floor-sweeping number had layers, while maintaining the comfy vibe throughout. Nora teamed her outfit with a large buckle black leather belt and it brought the entire look together while flaunting her enviable curves.
To accessorise the look, Nora went with chunky statement-making gold hoop earrings which she paired with a couple of rings. She went the subtle route with her glam to let the dress be the star. Her makeup included mascara-laden lashes, slick on-point eyeliner teamed with minimal eyeshadow, a nude lip and lightly blushed cheeks. She even added a little hint of romance to the look by leaving her slightly wavy hair down. The Bharat actor shared the images on her Instagram account with a couple of leopard emojis as the caption.
Nora looks absolutely breathtaking. Check out some of the other dresses that she rocked recently:
On the work front, Nora Fatehi is currently working on her upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. She was even seen grooving in the video of t song Chhod Denge recently. Prior to that, she made headlines for her dance steps in Guru Randhawa's song Naach Meri Rani that released in 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi is fierce as a leopard in animal print midi dress, we love it
- Nora Fatehi rocks dresses better than others and her latest pictures wearing a leopard-print midi dress prove us right. Check out some of the other dresses that the actor has rocked recently:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza’s BFF Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in hot pink orgaza saree at joota chhupai
- On Dia Mirza’s wedding, BFF Aditi Rao Hydari shared a picture with groom Vaibhav Rekhi’s shoes as a part of the traditional ‘joota chhupai’ ritual but it was her hot pink organza and silk saree with embroidered peacock motifs that made jaws drop and left us swooning | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World fashion capitals get a $600 million haircut thanks to Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Check out Mira Kapoor's bridesmaid looks that are a hit this Shaadi season
- Mira Kapoor recently attended the wedding of a close friend and served us some stunning bridesmaid ensembles. From traditional lehengas to modern sarees, her look book has something for everyone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badgley Mischka's glitzy fall line is an ode to the old wonderful times
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani flaunts an enviable summer body, hits the pool in a hot pink bikini
- Disha Patani sets the Internet on fire with her sizzling hot pink bikini look and we can’t help but take fashion inspiration as we gear up to hit the pool in the summers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MS Dhoni looks dapper in kurta, matches with wife Sakshi's dazzling pink lehenga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groceries, gowns and Coca-Cola: Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi look stunning in first post-wedding appearance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spring 2021: Flower power to rule the wardrobe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma's dreamy white maternity dress is worth ₹3,500, read that again
- Anushka Sharma was spotted in some really beautiful, comfy and on-trend maternity dresses while the actor was expecting her daughter. Check out some of our favourites:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza makes for the most beautiful bride in red saree and dupatta, see pics
- For her private wedding to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza donned a beautiful red saree and teamed it with statement gold jewellery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Polka dots to mirror work: Madhuri Dixit adds a dash of fun to ethnic outfits
- Madhuri Dixit has started shooting for her show Dance Deewane and since then, she has been serving some funky ethnic looks that are perfect for every bridesmaid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday paints the town red in basic top and mini shorts, seen yet?
- For her latest photo shoot, Ananya Panday dressed in a basic red top and mini shorts. The actor added a sexy twist to the outfit with her glam. We are inspired.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani in ₹4k outfit makes strong case for all-white denim-on-denim look
- For a recent event, Kiara Advani stepped out in a white crop top which she teamed with a pair of white jeans and added a pop of colour to this stunning look with her accessories. We are taking notes from the fashionista.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox