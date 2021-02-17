Nora Fatehi is fierce as a leopard in animal print midi dress, we love it

It is officially the season of dresses again. From quirky prints to funky styles, it is time to get those dresses out and strut around in them just like Nora Fatehi. The actor has lately been donning a lot of dresses and giving us outfit goals. Her recent one gives a new twist to animal print and we love it.

The pictures that we are talking about show Nora in a sensual yellow animal print midi dress from the shelves of high-end brand Just Cavalli. The dress had a flowy vibe to it and even featured cutout detail in the front leading to a knot on the neck. The arms of the floor-sweeping number had layers, while maintaining the comfy vibe throughout. Nora teamed her outfit with a large buckle black leather belt and it brought the entire look together while flaunting her enviable curves.

To accessorise the look, Nora went with chunky statement-making gold hoop earrings which she paired with a couple of rings. She went the subtle route with her glam to let the dress be the star. Her makeup included mascara-laden lashes, slick on-point eyeliner teamed with minimal eyeshadow, a nude lip and lightly blushed cheeks. She even added a little hint of romance to the look by leaving her slightly wavy hair down. The Bharat actor shared the images on her Instagram account with a couple of leopard emojis as the caption.

Nora looks absolutely breathtaking. Check out some of the other dresses that she rocked recently:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is currently working on her upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. She was even seen grooving in the video of t song Chhod Denge recently. Prior to that, she made headlines for her dance steps in Guru Randhawa's song Naach Meri Rani that released in 2020.

