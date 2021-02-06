Happy birthday Nora Fatehi: Style evolution of the actor over years, in pics
- Nora Fatehi turned 29 today and in order to celebrate her birthday, we are taking a trip down the memory lane and checking out some of her sartorial moments that made headlines.
One of the upcoming fashionistas in Bollywood is Nora Fatehi and there is no denying that. The Saki-Saki girl has a dreamy wardrobe that is full of swoon-worthy attires, designer bags and highest of the heels. Whenever the acclaimed dancer steps out, she always makes headlines. Be it her airport looks or red carpet attires, everything that she dons is immensely loved by her fans.
Today, Nora turned 29 years old and in order to celebrate the stunner, we will go down the memory lane and have a look at some of her most fabulous sartorial moments.
The Moroccon-Canadian star danced her way into our hearts when she grooved to the song Dilbar in John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate which released in 2018. Then there was no turning back, she made a mark for herself in the film industry with that number.
Before that, Nora had made appearances in films like Roar: Tigers Of Sundarbans, Baahubali: The Beginning, Kick 2 (Telugu) and Rocky Handsome. Since then, Nora has been a part of a few big-budget films like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. She was also seen in Street Dancer 3D that had Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.
That is not all, Nora Fatehi also has a notable presence on TV. The actor has been a participant in season 9 of Bigg Boss. She has co-judged various dance reality shows and has also been a part of various music videos. The first one being Arijit Singh’s Pachtaoge opposite Vicky Kaushal.
She was also seen grooving with Guru Randhawa in his track Naach Meri Rani that released in 2020. She was even a part of the recently released song Chhor Denge that was by Parampara Tandon. Nora’s upcoming projects include the Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha starrer, Bhuj: The Pride Of India.
