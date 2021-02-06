IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Happy birthday Nora Fatehi: Style evolution of the actor over years, in pics
Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi(Instagram/norafatehi)
Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi(Instagram/norafatehi)
fashion

Happy birthday Nora Fatehi: Style evolution of the actor over years, in pics

  • Nora Fatehi turned 29 today and in order to celebrate her birthday, we are taking a trip down the memory lane and checking out some of her sartorial moments that made headlines.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:41 PM IST

One of the upcoming fashionistas in Bollywood is Nora Fatehi and there is no denying that. The Saki-Saki girl has a dreamy wardrobe that is full of swoon-worthy attires, designer bags and highest of the heels. Whenever the acclaimed dancer steps out, she always makes headlines. Be it her airport looks or red carpet attires, everything that she dons is immensely loved by her fans.

Today, Nora turned 29 years old and in order to celebrate the stunner, we will go down the memory lane and have a look at some of her most fabulous sartorial moments.

The Moroccon-Canadian star danced her way into our hearts when she grooved to the song Dilbar in John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate which released in 2018. Then there was no turning back, she made a mark for herself in the film industry with that number.

Before that, Nora had made appearances in films like Roar: Tigers Of Sundarbans, Baahubali: The Beginning, Kick 2 (Telugu) and Rocky Handsome. Since then, Nora has been a part of a few big-budget films like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. She was also seen in Street Dancer 3D that had Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

That is not all, Nora Fatehi also has a notable presence on TV. The actor has been a participant in season 9 of Bigg Boss. She has co-judged various dance reality shows and has also been a part of various music videos. The first one being Arijit Singh’s Pachtaoge opposite Vicky Kaushal.

She was also seen grooving with Guru Randhawa in his track Naach Meri Rani that released in 2020. She was even a part of the recently released song Chhor Denge that was by Parampara Tandon. Nora’s upcoming projects include the Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha starrer, Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nora fatehi celebrity birthday fashion bollywood
app
Close
Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi(Instagram/norafatehi)
Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi(Instagram/norafatehi)
fashion

Happy birthday Nora Fatehi: Style evolution of the actor over years, in pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi turned 29 today and in order to celebrate her birthday, we are taking a trip down the memory lane and checking out some of her sartorial moments that made headlines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60k top(Instagram/ priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra in 60k top(Instagram/ priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra in 60k blouse and lowers shows how to do an all-black look

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • For a recent shoot, Priyanka Chopra opted to wear an OTT black silk blouse which she teamed with a matching lower. The Miss World 2000 taught us the correct way to do an all-black look with her ensemble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ruth Dayan with her husband(AP)
Ruth Dayan with her husband(AP)
fashion

Israeli fashion designer and peace activist, Ruth Dayan dies at 103

AP, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Founder of the Maskit fashion house, Ruth Dayan breathed her last on Friday. She was known for supporting charitable causes and was an active proponent of peace. Her designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as Israel's Arab community.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunnt Leone(Instagram)
Sunnt Leone(Instagram)
fashion

Sunny Leone raises the temperature in glamourous avatar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Sunny Leone recently took to her Instagram to share several glamourous close-ups of herself looking absolutely stunning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tara Sutaria, Madhuri Dixit, Athiya Shetty(Instagram)
Tara Sutaria, Madhuri Dixit, Athiya Shetty(Instagram)
fashion

Madhuri, Kiara, Samantha, Tara: Bollywood divas stun in Arpita Mehta designs

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Arpita Mehta has not only dressed celebrities including A-listers like Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Samantha Prabhu, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tara Sutaria, Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor, but she is now also releasing a coffee table book, The Mirror.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
fashion

Ananya Panday's NastyGal look is all about being 'edgy with a touch of glamour'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri recently took to her Instagram handle to share images of Ananya in a white off shoulder mini dress by fashion brand NastyGal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carbon Craft Design (CCD) works with tyre processing plants to capture recovered carbon black, and then works with craftsmen in Gujarat to incorporate it into tile patterns.
Carbon Craft Design (CCD) works with tyre processing plants to capture recovered carbon black, and then works with craftsmen in Gujarat to incorporate it into tile patterns.
fashion

Hold the floor! These tiles feature swirls of trapped carbon

By Melissa D’Costa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:55 PM IST
A Goa-based start-up focused on creative solutions to problems like pollution is using carbon black from discarded tyres in a new line of floor tiles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
fashion

How to survive the 24x7 sale season

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:27 PM IST
What used to be an annual event is now a year-round medley. If you want to join the resistance, here’s how to frame the fight-back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh velvet dress(Instagram/ shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor in 8 lakh velvet dress(Instagram/ shraddhakapoor)
fashion

Shraddha Kapoor in 8 lakh thigh-slit velvet dress is an absolute stunner

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor was recently snapped in a quirky black velvet dress that is perfect for a red carpet event. The fashionista made our jaws touch the floor with her fierce look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gigi Hadid shares her post-pregnancy skincare(Instagram/gigihadid)
Gigi Hadid shares her post-pregnancy skincare(Instagram/gigihadid)
fashion

Gigi Hadid reveals post-pregnancy skincare and love for drugstore products

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:58 PM IST
  • Supermodel Gigi Hadid recently shared her post-pregnancy skincare routine and the beauty secrets that she swears by in a new video. From applying toothpaste on spots in the night to using a lip balm before starting her makeup, she gave a lot of tips.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model sports wavy hair and a scarlet pout on designer Kim Jones’ couture runway (Photo: Instagram/Fendi)
A model sports wavy hair and a scarlet pout on designer Kim Jones’ couture runway (Photo: Instagram/Fendi)
fashion

Dissecting menswear at couture week

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Shopping for a haute couture dress is like purchasing diamonds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy declares her love for sarees in new post(Instagram/ imouniroy)
Mouni Roy declares her love for sarees in new post(Instagram/ imouniroy)
fashion

Six yards of magic: Mouni Roy declares love for sarees in new pics, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:24 PM IST
  • For a recent event, Mouni Roy dressed in a beautiful classic sequinned saree and a matching blouse. The fashionista proved that there is nothing in which she does not look stunning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi is breathtaking in new pics(Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla)
Nora Fatehi is breathtaking in new pics(Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla)
fashion

Elegance personified: Nora Fatehi adds a touch of modern magic to ethnic attires

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • Nora Fatehi recently donned gorgeous ethnic outfits adorned with chikankari work and gave them a modern twist. The actor turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and her fans cannot keep calm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian walks past a closed store of the Italian fashion house Versace at the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich, during a partial lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Switzerland February 3, 2021. (Reuters)
A pedestrian walks past a closed store of the Italian fashion house Versace at the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich, during a partial lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Switzerland February 3, 2021. (Reuters)
fashion

Versace bets future on new signature pattern to revive brand

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Versace will debut a new pattern for clothes, handbags and other products next month that executives believe can singlehandedly rejuvenate the Capri Holdings Ltd.-owned label as the luxury market looks to recover from a pandemic-fueled decline.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora(Instagram)
Malaika Arora(Instagram)
fashion

Malaika Arora shares sultry pictures in Arpita Mehta's couture

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Malaika took to Instagram and shared her glitzy and glamorous pictures to celebrate Mehta's coffee table book titled 'Mirror' which showcases the designer's signature style.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP