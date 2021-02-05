Elegance personified: Nora Fatehi adds a touch of modern magic to ethnic attires
- Nora Fatehi recently donned gorgeous ethnic outfits adorned with chikankari work and gave them a modern twist. The actor turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and her fans cannot keep calm.
Saree is one of the most gorgeous pieces of clothing. The six-yards of elegance can leave behind any evening gown and own the red carpet, Bollywood divas have been proving the same since time immemorial. The latest celebrity to join the stunning saree clan is none other than Nora Fatehi. Yes, you read that right.
Not long ago, Nora channelled the old Bollywood vibes with a black and white image of herself in a pearl bustier and a lehenga which was designed by the duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actor has again turned muse for the designers and her followers cannot keep calm. In the latest images, which are also black and white, the actor is seen draped in elegance.
For the first image, the Bharat actor wore a pale pink georgette saree that had a chikankari floral jaal exquisitely hand-woven to it. Nora teamed it with a cutaway blouse to add a modern twist to the ensemble. The designer-duo shared the image with the caption, “Draped in Beauty. Nora Fatehi wears a masterpiece of a saree. The palest pink georgette is exquisitely hand-embroidered in a floral chikankari Jaal. A border in cross-stitch Resham flowers, highlighted with sequins, completes the thoroughly romantic Saree. Worn with a cut away blouse to add contemporary glamour to a classic. (sic).”
The other image showed Nora adding a touch of magic to her chikankari classic off-white dupatta, that was adorned with crystals, sequins and regal red zardozi border, with a modern beaded gota twist blouse. The picture was shared with the caption, “Molten Magic! Nora Fatehi wears a strikingly modern beaded gota twist blouse paired with a Classic off-white gorgette Chikankari dupatta, accented with crystals and sequins and finished with an intricately embroidered regal red zardozi border. (sic).”
Isn’t she breathtaking?
Sara Ali Khan shares a bold look from Maldives vacay in ₹5k mini floral dress
- Sara Ali Khan’s bold and double trouble energy in a mini floral dress looks infectious as she shares a throwback picture from Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy
- Want your work from home to look sugar, spice and everything nice? Wear your thoughts on your sleeves literally like Sunny Leone in a snack time night suit and chill in PJs on a weekday but not without style and elegance
Soha Ali Khan takes kaftan game a notch higher with neon colours, amps boho vibe
- Soha Ali Khan’s easy breesy kaftan in neon hues leaves fashionistas hooked and if you too want to add the lovely pop of colours to your closet, here are some fashion cues
Alia Bhatt teams ₹7k track pants with crop top and jacket at airport
- Alia Bhatt is the queen of athleisure. The actor has been serving some great airport looks that are a mix of chic and comfy. Her latest ensemble shows that the actor has championed this style of dressing.
Esha Gupta's secret behind long and lustrous hair is a four ingredient mask
- Esha Gupta recently took to her Instagram account and shared how she maintains her long and lustrous hair and keeps them healthy. Her go-to hair mask requires only 4 ingredients and is a must try.
Priyanka Chopra channels inner White Tiger in monochrome midi dress with Diana
- Priyanka Chopra recently shared an image in which she can be seen channeling her inner white tiger with her sartorial picks and posing with her 'cub' Diana. For the picture, the actor wore a beautiful monochrome dress that is worth ₹2 lakh.
