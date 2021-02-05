IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Elegance personified: Nora Fatehi adds a touch of modern magic to ethnic attires
Nora Fatehi is breathtaking in new pics(Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla)
Nora Fatehi is breathtaking in new pics(Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla)
fashion

Elegance personified: Nora Fatehi adds a touch of modern magic to ethnic attires

  • Nora Fatehi recently donned gorgeous ethnic outfits adorned with chikankari work and gave them a modern twist. The actor turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and her fans cannot keep calm.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:10 AM IST

Saree is one of the most gorgeous pieces of clothing. The six-yards of elegance can leave behind any evening gown and own the red carpet, Bollywood divas have been proving the same since time immemorial. The latest celebrity to join the stunning saree clan is none other than Nora Fatehi. Yes, you read that right.

Not long ago, Nora channelled the old Bollywood vibes with a black and white image of herself in a pearl bustier and a lehenga which was designed by the duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actor has again turned muse for the designers and her followers cannot keep calm. In the latest images, which are also black and white, the actor is seen draped in elegance.

For the first image, the Bharat actor wore a pale pink georgette saree that had a chikankari floral jaal exquisitely hand-woven to it. Nora teamed it with a cutaway blouse to add a modern twist to the ensemble. The designer-duo shared the image with the caption, “Draped in Beauty. Nora Fatehi wears a masterpiece of a saree. The palest pink georgette is exquisitely hand-embroidered in a floral chikankari Jaal. A border in cross-stitch Resham flowers, highlighted with sequins, completes the thoroughly romantic Saree. Worn with a cut away blouse to add contemporary glamour to a classic. (sic).”

The other image showed Nora adding a touch of magic to her chikankari classic off-white dupatta, that was adorned with crystals, sequins and regal red zardozi border, with a modern beaded gota twist blouse. The picture was shared with the caption, “Molten Magic! Nora Fatehi wears a strikingly modern beaded gota twist blouse paired with a Classic off-white gorgette Chikankari dupatta, accented with crystals and sequins and finished with an intricately embroidered regal red zardozi border. (sic).”

Isn’t she breathtaking?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nora fatehi fashion saree bollywood bollywood
app
Close
Nora Fatehi is breathtaking in new pics(Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla)
Nora Fatehi is breathtaking in new pics(Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla)
fashion

Elegance personified: Nora Fatehi adds a touch of modern magic to ethnic attires

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • Nora Fatehi recently donned gorgeous ethnic outfits adorned with chikankari work and gave them a modern twist. The actor turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and her fans cannot keep calm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian walks past a closed store of the Italian fashion house Versace at the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich, during a partial lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Switzerland February 3, 2021. (Reuters)
A pedestrian walks past a closed store of the Italian fashion house Versace at the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich, during a partial lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Switzerland February 3, 2021. (Reuters)
fashion

Versace bets future on new signature pattern to revive brand

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Versace will debut a new pattern for clothes, handbags and other products next month that executives believe can singlehandedly rejuvenate the Capri Holdings Ltd.-owned label as the luxury market looks to recover from a pandemic-fueled decline.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora(Instagram)
Malaika Arora(Instagram)
fashion

Malaika Arora shares sultry pictures in Arpita Mehta's couture

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Malaika took to Instagram and shared her glitzy and glamorous pictures to celebrate Mehta's coffee table book titled 'Mirror' which showcases the designer's signature style.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan shares a bold look from Maldives vacay in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5k mini floral dress(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan shares a bold look from Maldives vacay in 5k mini floral dress(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan shares a bold look from Maldives vacay in 5k mini floral dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan’s bold and double trouble energy in a mini floral dress looks infectious as she shares a throwback picture from Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris(Instagram)
Kamala Harris(Instagram)
fashion

Kamala Harris criticised for wearing 'racist' Dolce and Gabbana

By Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Most recently the Vice President of the United States of America wore an outfit by Italian luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana that has drawn flak in the past for its racially offensive advertising.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A young Diane von Furstenberg.(Instagram)
A young Diane von Furstenberg.(Instagram)
fashion

Designing success: Diane von Furstenberg's A-Z book of advice

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:58 PM IST
The Belgian-born designer, often referred to as DVF, chaired the Council of Fashion Designers of America from 2006 to 2019. She was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame, whose honorees changed the course of history, in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Family portraits before the show - model Lola Nicon in a look from Virginie Viard’s couture Spring 21 collection in the haute couture salons at 31 rue Cambon in Paris (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
Family portraits before the show - model Lola Nicon in a look from Virginie Viard’s couture Spring 21 collection in the haute couture salons at 31 rue Cambon in Paris (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
fashion

How to rock Spring 21 couture beauty looks

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:19 PM IST
The recently showcased haute couture collections nodded in favour of defined eyebrows and subtle contouring
READ FULL STORY
Close
An haute couture Spring 21 cape look by Pierpaolo Piccioli (Photo: Instagram/MaisonValentino)
An haute couture Spring 21 cape look by Pierpaolo Piccioli (Photo: Instagram/MaisonValentino)
fashion

It’s been a couture week of cascading capes 

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:54 PM IST
The recently concluded Paris Couture Week Spring 21 edition saw floor-length capes making their presence felt
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar at the airport matches his mask logo print with the monogram print on his jacket (Photo: Yogen Shah)
Karan Johar at the airport matches his mask logo print with the monogram print on his jacket (Photo: Yogen Shah)
fashion

Glam-leisure: Bollywood’s travel style

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:25 PM IST
As travel restrictions eased up over the last couple of months, a lot of our Bollywood stars were spotted at the airport in their glam-leisure best
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy(Instagram/sunnyleone)
Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy(Instagram/sunnyleone)
fashion

Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Want your work from home to look sugar, spice and everything nice? Wear your thoughts on your sleeves literally like Sunny Leone in a snack time night suit and chill in PJs on a weekday but not without style and elegance
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soha Ali Khan takes kaftan game a notch higher with neon colours, amps boho vibe(Instagram/sakpataudi)
Soha Ali Khan takes kaftan game a notch higher with neon colours, amps boho vibe(Instagram/sakpataudi)
fashion

Soha Ali Khan takes kaftan game a notch higher with neon colours, amps boho vibe

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Soha Ali Khan’s easy breesy kaftan in neon hues leaves fashionistas hooked and if you too want to add the lovely pop of colours to your closet, here are some fashion cues
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winter layering at 97th edition of the bi-annual menswear trade show in Florence (Photo: Instagram/PittiUomo_official)
Winter layering at 97th edition of the bi-annual menswear trade show in Florence (Photo: Instagram/PittiUomo_official)
fashion

Lessons to borrow from Pitti street style

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:41 PM IST
With the bi-annual menswear trade event around the corner, here’s decoding the overarching winter style.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7k track pants(Instagram/stylebyami)
Alia Bhatt in 7k track pants(Instagram/stylebyami)
fashion

Alia Bhatt teams 7k track pants with crop top and jacket at airport

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is the queen of athleisure. The actor has been serving some great airport looks that are a mix of chic and comfy. Her latest ensemble shows that the actor has championed this style of dressing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Esha Gupta shares her hair mask ingredients(Instagram/egupta)
Esha Gupta shares her hair mask ingredients(Instagram/egupta)
fashion

Esha Gupta's secret behind long and lustrous hair is a four ingredient mask

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • Esha Gupta recently took to her Instagram account and shared how she maintains her long and lustrous hair and keeps them healthy. Her go-to hair mask requires only 4 ingredients and is a must try.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's white tiger dress is almost worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra's white tiger dress is almost worth 2 lakh(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra channels inner White Tiger in monochrome midi dress with Diana

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently shared an image in which she can be seen channeling her inner white tiger with her sartorial picks and posing with her 'cub' Diana. For the picture, the actor wore a beautiful monochrome dress that is worth 2 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP