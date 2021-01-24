Nora Fatehi shows how to own the night in ₹1 lakh thigh-slit black dress
- For her recent outing in Dubai, Nora Fatehi opted to wear a stunning black velvet full-sleeved dress that also featured a thigh-high slit. The actor's gown is the epitome of modern luxury.
The actor and acclaimed dancer Nora Fatehi has always been known for her girl-next-door sartorial sense, but since she has gone to Dubai for her vacation, she has been sharing images of herself wearing attires that can only be explained as regal with a touch of sexy. Her latest look also fits this description perfectly. The Bharat actor was seen wearing a gorgeous black dress and we are taking notes.
The velvet dress had a bodycon torso flaunting Nora’s hourglass figure. The lower part of the full-sleeved dress had a flowy vibe to it. The floor-sweeping gown also featured a risque thigh-high slit that was adorned with crystals. Nora accessorised the look with a couple of rings and drop earrings. Keeping the chic quotient throughout, she teamed the dress with a pair of black stilettos by the designer Christian Louboutin.
For her glam, Nora opted to go with subtle shimmery eyeshadow along with blushed cheeks, on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, a pink lip and lots of highlighter. She also left her slightly wavy side-parted hair down that gave the ensemble a very elegant vibe. Nora shared the images on Instagram with the French caption, "Les rageux nous pistent Longue est la liste (sic) which on loosely translating in English means, The haters follow us, long is the list.
Nora’s gorgeous dress is by the luxurious modern Russian brand Maison D’angelann and it is worth ₹1,09,499 (USD 1,500).
Nora’s sartorial picks in Dubai have all been about luxurious fashion. Have a look at some of her other outfits:
On the work front, Nora was last seen in Guru Randhawa’s song Naach Meri Rani for which she got a lot of praise for her moves. She is also currently preparing for the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India that features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn in the lead.
