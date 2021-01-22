IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Nora Fatehi channels Madhubala's old Bollywood charm in pearl bustier, dupatta
Nora Fatehi shares a black and white image(Instagram/norafatehi )
Nora Fatehi shares a black and white image(Instagram/norafatehi )
fashion

Nora Fatehi channels Madhubala's old Bollywood charm in pearl bustier, dupatta

  • Nora Fatehi recently shared a beautiful black and white image of herself looking like a dream in a pearl bustier designed for her by the duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:20 PM IST

The old Bollywood vintage vibe has a certain elan to it which we don’t often get to see nowadays. However, Nora Fatehi’s recent black and white image took us straight back to that era and made us fall in love with it all over again. The fashionista, who is holidaying in Dubai at the moment, has been sharing some stunning sartorial moments and giving us the much-needed inspiration.

The picture that we are talking about was shared on Nora’s personal Instagram account and shows the Bharat actor decked up in a stunning bustier top that was adorned with pearls leading up to her neck and attached to a thick choker made out of matching cloth. Nora’s choker also featured beautiful embroidery adding to its elegance. The actor teamed the top with a sheer dupatta that had an intricate lace border.

For her glam, Nora channelled the 70s Bollywood vibe as she applied a bold lip which was teamed with on-point eyeliner and mascara laden lashes. The actor even left her wavy hair down while maintaining the same vibe throughout. The impeccable outfit was made especially for the actor by the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Nora shared the aforementioned image with the caption, “Ancient indian texts say the pearl was born when the Earth's Waters and Heaven's powers, mingled with a bolt of lightning. The Divine lustre and ethereal simplicity of pearls and crystals combine in this embroidered collared blouse to create a sensual masterpiece of bejewelled beauty. @abujanisandeepkhosla Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for Nora Fatehi (sic).”

The actor, apart from her acting skill, is also renowned for her dancing and her fans especially loved her moves in Guru Randhawa’s song Naach Meri Rani that released in 2020. The actor is also currently working on her upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India which features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nora fatehi madhubala fashion celebrity fashion bollywood bollywood boulevard bollywood singer test
app
Close
e-paper
The outbreak of syphilis caused the men’s periwig to catch on in the 17th century. Royals like King Louis XIV of France wore it to hide hair loss. (New York Public Library)
The outbreak of syphilis caused the men’s periwig to catch on in the 17th century. Royals like King Louis XIV of France wore it to hide hair loss. (New York Public Library)
fashion

Emergency styling: How disasters, disease have altered hemlines in the past

By Cherylann Mollan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Periwigs, all-weather gloves and the return of the face veil in Europe and the US can all be traced to outbreaks and pandemics, from as far back as the 17th century to as recently as the 20th.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora looks stunning in her maxi dress(Instagram story/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora looks stunning in her maxi dress(Instagram story/malaikaaroraofficial)
fashion

Malaika Arora adds a touch of chic to 5k comfy dress during impromptu shoot

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora has been telling us the correct way to rock a comfy outfit with panache for the longest time now and her latest pictures that are from an impromptu shoot in her balcony featuring a maxi dress are giving us all the inspiration that we need.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan in the Maldives(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan in the Maldives(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan is a vision to behold in 13k spaghetti strap dress in Maldives

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:24 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan is currently soaking in the sun and enjoying delicious meals with her family in the Maldives. The actor is also serving us some major beachwear goals with her pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris at the US president inauguration ceremony in a deeply symbolic purple ensemble by designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. (Photo: Agencies)
Kamala Harris at the US president inauguration ceremony in a deeply symbolic purple ensemble by designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. (Photo: Agencies)
fashion

Style File: US President inauguration signals inclusivity

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:45 AM IST
It’s hard to overlook the degree of symbolism in Kamala Harris’ sartorial pick to the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks the abbreviated parade route after U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.(AFP)
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks the abbreviated parade route after U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.(AFP)
fashion

Pearls, purple and American designers mark a new U.S. administration

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Kamala Harris, the first woman, the first Black person and the first Asian American to hold the office, chose Black designers for the historic moment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand for the national anthem sung by Patti LaBelle as they participate remotely in a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021.(Reuters)
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand for the national anthem sung by Patti LaBelle as they participate remotely in a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021.(Reuters)
fashion

Joe Biden inauguration ceremony: Celebrities amp up their fashion game

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST
The swearing-in of Joe Biden as the new President of the United States of America took place on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lady Gaga arrives to perform the National Anthem as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris watch during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
Lady Gaga arrives to perform the National Anthem as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris watch during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
fashion

Passion and fashion: Lady Gaga's powerful anthem at US Presidential inauguration

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:21 PM IST
A full-throated, supremely confident Lady Gaga belted out the national anthem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in a very Gaga way — with flamboyance, fashion and passion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model sports an Autumn Winter 21-22 hoodie showcased at Milan Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/DhruvKapoor)
A model sports an Autumn Winter 21-22 hoodie showcased at Milan Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/DhruvKapoor)
fashion

Hoodie is having a moment

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Blame it on Justin Beiber or the Covid-induced work-at-home comfort dressing - the statement hoodie doesn’t seem to be fading outing this year too
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt snuggles up in a turtleneck jumper accessorised with a beanie (Photo: Instagram/AliaBhatt)
Alia Bhatt snuggles up in a turtleneck jumper accessorised with a beanie (Photo: Instagram/AliaBhatt)
fashion

Stylistas snuggle up in turtlenecks

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:25 PM IST
When one looks at the cinematic history of the classic turtleneck, seventies iconic style gems come to mind - from Ali MacGraw’s preppy jumpers in Love Story (1970) to Amitabh Bachchan’s chunky knits in Kabie Kabhie (1976)
READ FULL STORY
Close
All of Jill Biden's outfits gave a special message(Instagram/jonathancohenstudio and AP)
All of Jill Biden's outfits gave a special message(Instagram/jonathancohenstudio and AP)
fashion

FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden's Inauguration Day outfits and their significance

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • From the moment she arrived in Washington DC to the closing ceremony of the Inauguration Day, FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden has been making sartorial statements which are also slyly giving out some important messages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
fashion

Ananya Panday plays 'wannabe Kendall Jenner' in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Recently, Ananya took to her Instagram to share photos of herself dressed in Louis Vuitton from head to toe, channeling the 'wannabe' model within her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Lorenzo Zurzolo in an AW 21-22 digital showcase (Photo: Instagram/Tods)
Actor Lorenzo Zurzolo in an AW 21-22 digital showcase (Photo: Instagram/Tods)
fashion

Tonal layering: Key FW 21 trend 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Fashion is often an anthropological commentary about what’s going on in the world
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone wears awe-inspiring outfits(Instagram)
Deepika Padukone wears awe-inspiring outfits(Instagram)
fashion

Deepika Padukone's off-duty looks are all about neon colours and quirky prints

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:14 AM IST
  • During the recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Deepika Padukone wore some of the most impeccable casual looks which inspired us to up our sartorial game as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris at the Capitol building(Instagram/christopherjohnrogers and AP)
Kamala Harris at the Capitol building(Instagram/christopherjohnrogers and AP)
fashion

US Vice President Kamala Harris makes history in purple attire by black designer

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:31 AM IST
  • For her swearing-in ceremony, the first female Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris made a statement in her purple monotone attire that was made by a black queer designer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models in Alessandro Sartori’s creations (Photo: Instagram/Zegna)
Models in Alessandro Sartori’s creations (Photo: Instagram/Zegna)
fashion

Sartori’s sartorial sorcery

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Could you picture yourself in a skinny tailored suit post Covid? The pandemic and its cruel aftermath altered the way we engage with clothing as comfort takes precedence over being on trend
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP