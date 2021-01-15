IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Nora Fatehi is no less than a regal dream in beige kaftan dress
Nora Fatehi looks regal in her outfit(Instagram/norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi looks regal in her outfit(Instagram/norafatehi)
fashion

Nora Fatehi is no less than a regal dream in beige kaftan dress

  • Nora Fatehi again made headlines as she stepped out wearing a gorgeous beige kaftan dress. The dancer gave elegance a new meaning with her regal outfit.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:13 PM IST

Making headlines with her stunning sartorial picks is something that Nora Fatehi does on a daily basis. The Bharat actor has a broad spectrum style that ranges from girl-next-door vibe to outfits perfect for a princess. Be it a red carpet event or an off-duty casual stroll, she always looks well put together even without trying.

The renowned dancer recently stepped out wearing a regal outfit that looked fit for a member of the royal household. Nora wore a beige floor-sweeping kaftan dress that featured a front-slit adding a little oomph to the outfit. The dress also had tiny beaded details starting at the neck and running through the front slit along with a matching border.

Over the dress, Nora wore a cream-coloured couture jacket that had a dreamy train. The full-sleeved jacket had precious stones embroidered on it intricately at the front and the arms. The whole outfit came together with the bejewelled high-waist belt that Nora opted for. Even her accessories imparted a royal vibe.

She wore a gold necklace which was teamed with a pair of matching earrings. along with a couple of gold bangles. The 28-year-old stepped into a pair of shimmery Louboutin shoes for the night. However, Nora opted for subtle makeup with her outfit and we second her decision.

The actor was seen with subtle smokey eyes, mascara-clad eyelashes along with subtle pink blush, pink nude lipstick and lots of highlighter. She even left her slightly wavy side-parted hair down and looked absolutely impeccable.

Check out some of other Nora Fatehi's looks that the actor donned in recent times and left us speechless:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Guru Randhawa's song Naach Meri Raani. Before that, she was seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the 2020 release Street Dancer 3D.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nora fatehi fashion bollywood celebrity
app
Close
e-paper
Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress(Instagram/realhinakhan)
Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress(Instagram/realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress on picnic date

By Nishtha Grover
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Looking for a picnic date outfit to make a statement? Hina Khan is giving some inspiration in her white sheer lace dress. The actor, known for her impeccable sartorial sense, recently shared stunning images of herself and we are speechless.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor aces the layering game(Instagram story/janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor aces the layering game(Instagram story/janhvikapoor)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor aces winter layering, shows how to stay cosy while looking great

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor has made a name for herself as a fashionista. Time and again, the actor wears an outfit and inspires us to upgrade our wardrobe. This time, she is teaching us the correct way to do layering during winter season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malhotra, who has dressed almost all the big stars in Bollywood, said the unveiling of the virtual store was "long overdue" but the decision intensified due to the coronavirus pandemic.(Instagram)
Malhotra, who has dressed almost all the big stars in Bollywood, said the unveiling of the virtual store was "long overdue" but the decision intensified due to the coronavirus pandemic.(Instagram)
fashion

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra launches virtual store

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday launched a virtual store, which will allow the customers to take an immersive walkthrough of the label's Delhi flagship store.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi looks regal in her outfit(Instagram/norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi looks regal in her outfit(Instagram/norafatehi)
fashion

Nora Fatehi is no less than a regal dream in beige kaftan dress

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:13 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi again made headlines as she stepped out wearing a gorgeous beige kaftan dress. The dancer gave elegance a new meaning with her regal outfit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The twin-set manages to make an incredible sartorial impact with its louche, languorous appeal. (Photo: Instagram/dandelion.india)
The twin-set manages to make an incredible sartorial impact with its louche, languorous appeal. (Photo: Instagram/dandelion.india)
fashion

It’s time to channel your inner boudoir queen

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Covid-19 completely transformed the way we engage with clothing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani(Instagram)
Kiara Advani(Instagram)
fashion

Kiara Advani stuns in ruffled Antithesis dress for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Kiara Advani looked stunning in the 18,000 pink Antithesis Akoya dress for Dabboo Ratnani's star-studded calendar for 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's work from home outfit includes top and pyjamas(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra's work from home outfit includes top and pyjamas(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra wears chic top with pyjamas for video calls, we totally relate

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • For the online promotions of The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra donned the perfect Work From Home attire. The actor also opted to do her own makeup and we can totally relate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan in kaftan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12k(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Kareena Kapoor Khan in kaftan worth 12k(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan in 12k kaftan sets maternity fashion goals

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:16 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan has changed the game for kaftan and made the humble outfit one of the most on-trend pieces of clothing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Style influencer Akanksha Redhu in a a handwoven marsala silk metallic Maheshwari sari teamed with a turtleneck (Shot by ace photographer Naina Redhu) (Photo: Instagram/Pranay_Baidya)
Style influencer Akanksha Redhu in a a handwoven marsala silk metallic Maheshwari sari teamed with a turtleneck (Shot by ace photographer Naina Redhu) (Photo: Instagram/Pranay_Baidya)
fashion

Sari’s off-kilter pairing

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Often worn with a pair of micro shorts, a set of cigarette pants and at times artfully layered over a pair of athleisure leggings, the timeless sari, over the years, has emerged to be a sartorial catalyst, which alchemises with just about everything under the sun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan's boho vibe in thigh-high yellow dress borrows 70's beach fashion(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
Gauahar Khan's boho vibe in thigh-high yellow dress borrows 70's beach fashion(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
fashion

Gauahar Khan's boho vibe in thigh-high yellow dress borrows 70's beach fashion

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • Summer, is that you? Tandav star Gauahar Khan sets us daydreaming of warm sunshiny months as she flaunts a flowy silhouette and luxe breezy look at hubby Zaid Darbar’s Atrangz launch in a sheer boho-chic yellow dress by Meadow
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue for February (Instagram)
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue for February (Instagram)
fashion

Vogue's Anna Wintour defends controversial Kamala Harris cover

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:20 PM IST
A Vogue cover photo of a casual Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has sparked controversy, with critics saying it diminishes the politician's achievements, forcing editor Anna Wintour to defend the image Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pair of crystal-encrusted Diamond black sneakers(Jimmy Choo)
The pair of crystal-encrusted Diamond black sneakers(Jimmy Choo)
fashion

These $4,400 crystal-encrusted Diamond black sneakers are the new stilettos

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The twin forces of the pandemic and athleisure see department stores rethink their shoe sections and heel heights falling among the fashionable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Want to elevate your wardrobe? Bookmark Karisma Kapoor’s floral collared dress(Instagram/vinit33486/therealkarismakapoor)
Want to elevate your wardrobe? Bookmark Karisma Kapoor’s floral collared dress(Instagram/vinit33486/therealkarismakapoor)
fashion

Want to elevate your wardrobe? Bookmark Karisma Kapoor’s floral collared dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • Looking to dip your toes in trend without wanting to make a big investment? Check out Karisma Kapoor's maximalist but pocket-friendly look in a purple floral collared dress from H&M, during her recent night out with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Kareena Kapoor Khan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bernard Arnault has finally taken control of Tiffany &amp; Co.
Bernard Arnault has finally taken control of Tiffany & Co.
fashion

When the billionaire bling kids get to run Tiffany and Prada

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:51 PM IST
The appointment of Bernard Arnault’s 28-year-old son to a senior role at Tiffany is the latest example of a luxury dynasty tapping the next generation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Lopez(Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez(Instagram)
fashion

Jennifer Lopez switches from winter wear to beach wear flawlessly in new pics

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:26 PM IST
By sharing contrasting glimpses of how the last week started and how this week is going on, Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez on Monday (local time) treated fans to stunning temperature soaring pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP