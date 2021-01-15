Nora Fatehi is no less than a regal dream in beige kaftan dress
- Nora Fatehi again made headlines as she stepped out wearing a gorgeous beige kaftan dress. The dancer gave elegance a new meaning with her regal outfit.
Making headlines with her stunning sartorial picks is something that Nora Fatehi does on a daily basis. The Bharat actor has a broad spectrum style that ranges from girl-next-door vibe to outfits perfect for a princess. Be it a red carpet event or an off-duty casual stroll, she always looks well put together even without trying.
The renowned dancer recently stepped out wearing a regal outfit that looked fit for a member of the royal household. Nora wore a beige floor-sweeping kaftan dress that featured a front-slit adding a little oomph to the outfit. The dress also had tiny beaded details starting at the neck and running through the front slit along with a matching border.
Over the dress, Nora wore a cream-coloured couture jacket that had a dreamy train. The full-sleeved jacket had precious stones embroidered on it intricately at the front and the arms. The whole outfit came together with the bejewelled high-waist belt that Nora opted for. Even her accessories imparted a royal vibe.
She wore a gold necklace which was teamed with a pair of matching earrings. along with a couple of gold bangles. The 28-year-old stepped into a pair of shimmery Louboutin shoes for the night. However, Nora opted for subtle makeup with her outfit and we second her decision.
The actor was seen with subtle smokey eyes, mascara-clad eyelashes along with subtle pink blush, pink nude lipstick and lots of highlighter. She even left her slightly wavy side-parted hair down and looked absolutely impeccable.
Check out some of other Nora Fatehi's looks that the actor donned in recent times and left us speechless:
On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Guru Randhawa's song Naach Meri Raani. Before that, she was seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the 2020 release Street Dancer 3D.
