Step inside 40-year-old DDA flat renovated in just ₹22,800: Before-and-after video proves 'this home was never ugly'

When it comes to real estate, older homes are often overlooked. With their dated layouts, fading paint, and worn-out fixtures, it can be hard to see past decades of neglect. However, a new home renovation video has proved that with a little vision and some design savvy, even the most tired spaces can be transformed into something spectacular. Also read | This 30-year-old bungalow got a complete glow-up This 40-year-old DDA flat serves as a reminder that every home has potential. (Instagram.com/ugcbynidhi)

On May 27, home decor and design content creator Nidhi recently shared a before-and-after video on Instagram of a 40-year-old Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flat. Her caption perfectly captured the project's ethos: "Proof that this home was never ugly… just ignored."

The internet agreed, with Instagram users flooding the comments section of Nidhi's post with praise, leaving remarks like 'beautiful', 'wow', and even asking, "Could you decorate mine too?"

The before: a tired, dated space The 'before' footage in Nidhi’s video showcases a typical older apartment. The spaces feel cramped and uninspired, characterised by dark, heavy wooden furniture that weighs down the dining area. It has plain, stark walls, dated window frames, and an old window AC unit.

An outdoor patio area that, while spacious, was cluttered and underutilised. A bedroom dominated by a massive, dark wood wardrobe and basic bedding made the room feel dim and confined. For many homebuyers or current homeowners, walking into a space like this can feel discouraging – the structure is there, but the ambience is entirely missing.

The 'after': a vibrant, modern sanctuary The transition to the 'after' footage reveals a modern interior design that breathes light, colour, and personality into every corner of the flat. The bedroom is completely reimagined with a striking green-and-white striped accent wall, fresh floral textiles, and traditional Indian artwork hung neatly above the bed.

In the dining and living spaces, soft cream curtains and a hanging paper lantern lamp introduce a warm, breezy elegance. The walls are transformed with a sophisticated terracotta and blush two-tone paint job, which serves as the perfect backdrop for a plush emerald green velvet sofa, a golden brass side table, and a lush indoor palm.

The attention to detail extends to the transitional and outdoor spaces as well. A staircase wall is turned into a deeply personal, beautifully lit gallery wall showcasing framed family photographs. Outside, the patio and balcony spaces are given a new lease on life; one section features vibrant, Mughal-style floral murals painted onto the walls alongside artificial turf, while a cosy seating nook is created using a bright pink bench, fairy lights, and an eclectic arrangement of decorative ceramic plates. Through these thoughtful updates, the entire home effectively transitions from a dated, dark apartment into a bright, welcoming sanctuary.