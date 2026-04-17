Inside renovated Mumbai flats that prove a home is never too small, it just needs a better layout: Before-and-after pics

By comparing the 'before' and 'after' images shared by the architect and her team with HT Lifestyle, it becomes clear how a ‘blank’ spaces were reimagined into a high-functioning, high-fashion residences.

In the dense urban landscape of Mumbai, the common grievance is a lack of square footage. However, recent home transformations by Smita Vijaykumar Contractor, principal architect at ReNNovate, challenges this narrative. The projects reveal a startling truth: many homes don't need more room — they need a better plan. Also read | Step inside Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's regal Mumbai home where they live with their adorable son Fatehsinh Khan

The before photos of another living area show a space that felt closed-in despite its footprint. The redesign focused on two major elements: lighting and the balcony. By treating the balcony as a visual highlight with specific tile effects, the eye is drawn outward, making the entire living room feel significantly deeper. The introduction of bench-style dining and 'chandelier fans' freed up crucial square footage. The bench allows for more seating in a smaller footprint, while statement lighting elevates the room from basic to 'boutique'.

One apartment's original state was typical of many city dwellings — plain walls, basic flooring, and a lack of clear zoning, which often led to 'visual clutter'. One of the most striking interventions occurs right at the entrance. What was once a transitional passage is now a feature zone. The team integrated a dedicated prayer unit with layered backlighting, turning a dead space into a focal point that establishes an immediate sense of arrival.

Multi-functional mastery: the 'yellow taxi' room Perhaps the most dramatic shift is seen in one of the secondary rooms. The before images show a space overwhelmed by laundry racks and floor-bound toys. The 'after' reveals a multi-purpose powerhouse'; a vibrant 'yellow taxi' theme gives the room a youthful energy. A single wall now hosts a massive storage unit, an integrated bed, and a dedicated study area. The result? What was once a clutter magnet is now an organised, inspiring workspace and bedroom that feels larger despite having more furniture.

The master suite: understated luxury In a master bedroom, the architect moved away from the heavy, dark wood furniture seen in the before shots. The new design utilises custom cabinetry in a serene powder blue, which features clean lines and integrated handles. Large, circular mirrors and wallpaper create layers of depth. Linear LED strips recessed into the ceiling provide a futuristic, clean glow, eliminating the need for bulky floor lamps.

"In a city like Mumbai, where every square foot matters, these projects demonstrate that good design is less about adding more, and more about making better decisions," Smita Vijaykumar Contractor says.

The renovations prove that visual focus and spatial depth are tools, not just outcomes. By swapping out generic furniture for built-in, multi-functional units and using mirrors and lighting to 'push back' the walls, she and her team have turned standard apartments into an expansive sanctuaries