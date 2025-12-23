Top 10 chimneys for modular and open kitchens: Best picks for heavy Indian cooking

Open and modular kitchens look great, but heavy cooking can quickly turn them smoky and uncomfortable. Frying, tadka, grilling and long cooking hours release oil fumes and strong smells that spread across the living space. In an open layout, this smoke does not stay near the stove. It travels to sofas, curtains and even electronics. Hence, you need the right kitchen chimney with strong suction, steady airflow and easy cleaning. Kitchen chimneys

A good chimney keeps the kitchen air fresh, reduces grease build-up on cabinets and makes daily cooking more comfortable. Today’s models are designed for powerful performance without being too noisy, and many come with features that suit frequent cooking at home. This list brings together ten chimneys that are well-suited for modular and open kitchens where cooking is intense and regular. Each pick focuses on power, practicality and long-term comfort.

Designed for heavy, everyday cooking, this 90 cm Elica chimney delivers 1350 m³/hr suction to quickly pull out smoke and oil fumes from open and modular kitchens. The BLDC motor ensures strong performance with controlled electricity consumption at 160W. Filterless auto-clean technology collects oil separately, reducing maintenance. Touch and motion sensor controls add ease, while low noise levels make it suitable for open layouts.

Specifications Suction Power 1350 m³/hr Size 90 cm Motor Type BLDC Power Consumption 160W Control Type Touch + Motion Sensor Reasons to buy Strong suction for heavy cooking Long motor warranty with low maintenance Reasons to avoid Ducting is mandatory Limited speed options

Buyers say the chimney delivers powerful suction, a smart sensor, and a stylish design, making it a great first-time purchase. One praised the quick, smooth installation and service, while another noted timely delivery and easy installation but flagged a missing oil collector tray.

Choose this chimney for its powerful suction, low-maintenance filterless design, smart controls, and quiet operation, making it a reliable option for smoke-free open and modular kitchens.

This Faber 60 cm chimney is built for compact modular and open kitchens with regular to moderate cooking needs. Its 1000 m³/hr suction efficiently removes smoke and oil fumes, while the baffle filter handles greasy cooking well. Low 49 dB noise keeps open spaces comfortable. Push-button controls, three speed settings, and low power LED lighting make it simple, reliable, and budget-friendly.

Specifications Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Size 60 cm Filter Type Baffle filter Noise Level 49 dB Control Type Push button Reasons to buy Very quiet operation for open kitchens Affordable pricing with strong performance Reasons to avoid Not ideal for very heavy cooking No auto-clean or smart controls

Buyers say the Faber chimney delivers excellent suction, low noise, bright lighting, and an elegant design, making kitchen work effortless. While many praised its value for money and quick installation, a few noted the extra cost for chimney pipes and fittings as a drawback.

Choose this chimney for its quiet performance, reliable suction, and simple controls, making it a solid pick for small open or modular kitchens with everyday cooking needs.

Built for regular to heavy cooking, this Glen 60 cm chimney offers 1200 m³/hr suction to quickly clear smoke and oil fumes from open and modular kitchens. The filterless design with thermal auto-clean reduces manual effort, while the DC motor with overload protection ensures stable performance and controlled power use. Gesture and touch controls add convenience, and noise levels stay manageable for open layouts.

Specifications Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Size 60 cm Filter Type Filterless Motor Type DC motor with TOP Control Type Touch + Gesture Reasons to buy Gesture control with thermal auto-clean Strong suction for heavy frying Reasons to avoid Noise noticeable at higher speeds Ducting required

Buyers share mixed feedback on this chimney. One faced an early circuit issue but appreciated the quick resolution and support. Others praised its stylish design, smooth auto-clean performance, timely installation, and helpful service staff, calling it a good-looking, budget-friendly kitchen upgrade.

Choose this chimney for its powerful suction, low-maintenance filterless design, and gesture controls, making it a practical fit for modern open and modular kitchens with frequent cooking.

This Elica 60 cm chimney is built for intense, everyday cooking in open and modular kitchens. With a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction, it quickly removes smoke and oil fumes from frying and grilling. The BLDC motor keeps electricity consumption low at just 80W while delivering steady airflow. Filterless auto-clean technology reduces upkeep, and touch plus motion sensor controls offer smooth, hands-free operation.

Specifications Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Size 60 cm Motor Type BLDC Power Consumption 80W Control Type Touch + Motion Sensor Reasons to buy Very high suction with low power usage Long motor warranty and smart controls Reasons to avoid Ducting is mandatory Premium pricing compared to basic models

Buyers say this Elica chimney delivers powerful suction, low noise, and smooth auto-cleaning, even during heavy cooking. One praised the premium build, motion sensor, and multiple speed settings, while others highlighted quick installation and clear guidance, noting that exhaust piping is charged separately.

Choose this chimney for its high suction, energy-efficient BLDC motor, and low-maintenance filterless design, making it ideal for heavy cooking in compact open and modular kitchens.

The Hindware Marvia 60 cm chimney is designed for compact open and modular kitchens with regular cooking needs. Its 1000 CMH suction handles everyday frying and grilling, while double baffle filters trap oil and grease effectively. Push-button controls keep operation simple, and dual LED lamps improve visibility. The pyramid design supports steady airflow and suits smaller open kitchen layouts.

Specifications Suction Power 1000 CMH Size 60 cm Filter Type Double baffle filter Control Type Push button Lighting Dual LED lamps Reasons to buy Easy-to-clean baffle filters Affordable and simple to use Reasons to avoid Not ideal for very heavy cooking No auto-clean or smart features

Buyers have mixed experiences with Hindware chimneys. One praised its reliable performance, good quality, and budget-friendly price, recommending it for everyday use. However, another faced installation issues and poor exit-pipe quality, calling it below brand standards and criticising customer support.

Choose this chimney for its reliable suction, easy maintenance, and budget-friendly price, making it suitable for small open and modular kitchens with daily cooking.

The Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm chimney offers 1050 m³/hr suction, ideal for small to medium open and modular kitchens. Its double baffle filters trap grease effectively, while push-button controls make operation simple. Dual LED lamps illuminate the cooking area efficiently. With auto-clean technology, heat dissolves oil residues into the collector tray, reducing maintenance. This stylish pyramid chimney balances performance, convenience, and affordability.

Specifications Suction Power 1050 m³/hr Size 60 cm Filter Type Double baffle filter Control Type Push button Lighting Dual LED lamps Reasons to buy Easy-to-clean baffle filters with auto-clean Bright LED lighting for better visibility Reasons to avoid Not suitable for very heavy cooking Ducting required

Buyers say this chimney is a game-changer for the kitchen. One praised its powerful suction, quiet operation, and easy maintenance, while another highlighted quick installation, proper performance for a 3-burner stove, and excellent value for money, making cooking effortless and smoke-free.

Choose this chimney for its strong suction, low-maintenance baffle filters, and auto-clean convenience, making it a practical and stylish choice for small to medium open and modular kitchens.

The INALSA Comet 60 cm chimney delivers 1500 m³/hr suction, making it ideal for heavy cooking in open and modular kitchens. Its BLDC motor ensures quiet, energy-efficient operation. Filterless design with thermal auto-clean and motorised auto-open glass reduces maintenance. Touch and motion sensor controls with digital display add modern convenience. Wide slant glass design and multiple speed options make it perfect for smoke-free cooking.

Specifications Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Size 60 cm Motor Type BLDC Control Type Touch + Motion Sensor Speed Levels 1–9 Reasons to buy High suction with silent, energy-efficient motor Auto-clean and filterless for easy maintenance Reasons to avoid Premium pricing Ducting mandatory for optimal performance

Buyers say this chimney is easy to use, clean, and stylish. One praised its power-efficient BLDC motor and quick, responsive service, while another highlighted how it helps maintain a healthy kitchen, making it a reliable and valuable addition to any cooking space.

Choose this chimney for its strong suction, quiet BLDC motor, and smart touch-motion controls, making it ideal for heavy cooking in modern open and modular kitchens.

The KAFF KEC 60A chimney offers 1450 m³/hr suction, perfect for open and modular kitchens with frequent heavy cooking. Filterless auto-clean technology and a matte black oil collector reduce maintenance. Touch and gesture controls with digital display provide smart operation. Frosted LED lighting improves visibility while cooking. Its sleek curved glass design blends with modern kitchens, while robust airflow ensures smoke-free cooking.

Specifications Suction Power 1450 m³/hr Size 60 cm Control Type Touch + Gesture Filter Type Filterless with oil collector Lighting Frosted LED Reasons to buy Powerful suction with low maintenance Gesture controls for hands-free operation Reasons to avoid Ducting required Premium pricing for a 60 cm model

Buyers say the Kaff chimney delivers powerful suction, low noise, and convenient auto-cleaning. One praised its premium build and sleek design, while another highlighted smooth installation and reliability, recommending it as a perfect, efficient, and stylish addition for any modern kitchen.

Choose this chimney for its high suction, filterless auto-clean design, and smart gesture controls, making it ideal for modern open and modular kitchens with regular heavy cooking.

The Beyond Asteria 90 cm chimney combines high performance with smart features for open and modular kitchens. Its 1408 m³/hr filterless suction efficiently removes smoke and oil fumes, while the auto-clean oil collector reduces maintenance. The built-in Android touchscreen and Bluetooth speakers allow entertainment and smart controls while cooking. Low 58 dB noise and energy-efficient LED lighting make it ideal for modern kitchens.

Specifications Suction Power 1408 m³/hr Size 90 cm Filter Type Filterless with oil collector Control Type Touchscreen with smart features Lighting LED Reasons to buy High suction with low noise Smart touchscreen with Bluetooth speakers Reasons to avoid Premium pricing Requires ducting installation

Buyers say the Beyond Asteria 90cm chimney is a high-performance, low-maintenance kitchen essential. One praised its powerful suction, auto-clean function, and robust safety features, while another loved the futuristic design and integrated Android screen, making cooking enjoyable, stylish, and smoke-free.

Choose this chimney for its powerful suction, filterless auto-clean design, and smart touchscreen features, making it perfect for high-tech open and modular kitchens with heavy cooking.

The Elica 90 cm chimney delivers powerful 1600 m³/hr suction, perfect for heavy Indian cooking in open and modular kitchens. Its filterless design with full grill and auto-clean oil collector ensures low maintenance. Touch and motion sensor controls provide easy operation, while a 15-year motor warranty ensures durability. Energy-efficient LED lighting enhances visibility, and T-shape design offers wide coverage with minimal noise.

Specifications Suction Power 1600 m³/hr Size 90 cm Filter Type Filterless with full grill & oil collector Control Type Touch + Motion Sensor Noise Level 58 dB Reasons to buy Extremely high suction for heavy cooking Long-lasting motor with low maintenance Reasons to avoid Ducting mandatory for performance Only one LED lamp

Buyers say the chimney offers strong suction, good performance, and stylish design. One praised the professional, punctual installation and thorough post-installation support, while another noted it’s easy to use, though slightly noisy, calling it a reliable, hassle-free kitchen upgrade.

Choose this chimney for its powerful 1600 m³/hr suction, filterless design, and smart touch-motion controls, making it ideal for high-performance cooking in large open or modular kitchens.

How much suction power is needed for an open kitchen?

Open kitchens need higher suction because smoke and oil fumes spread quickly into the living area. A chimney with at least 1200 m³/hr suction is ideal for regular cooking. If frying and grilling are frequent, going up to 1500 m³/hr helps control smoke better and keeps odours from lingering around the house.

Is a filterless chimney better for heavy cooking?

Yes, filterless chimneys are better for heavy, everyday cooking. They use a strong motor and an oil collector instead of mesh filters, so suction remains consistent even with oily cooking. Cleaning is easier too, as most models come with auto-clean features that collect oil separately, reducing maintenance effort.

Will a chimney be too noisy in an open kitchen?

Noise can be noticeable in open kitchens, but modern chimneys are designed to manage airflow smoothly. Look for models with noise levels below 58 dB and good motor quality. Proper installation and correct duct size also help reduce vibration and keep the kitchen comfortable during long cooking sessions.

Factors to consider while buying chimneys for open kitchens

Suction Power: Open kitchens need strong suction to stop smoke from spreading. Choose a chimney with 1200 to 1500 m³/hr for regular frying and heavy cooking. Noise Level: Since the kitchen opens into living areas, low noise matters. Look for chimneys with smooth airflow and noise levels below 58 dB. Filter Type: Filterless or baffle filter chimneys suit heavy cooking better. They handle oil fumes well, maintain steady suction, and are easier to clean. Auto-Clean Feature: Auto-clean helps remove oil build-up using heat, reducing manual cleaning. This keeps performance steady and makes maintenance simpler over long-term use. Size and Installation: The chimney should match the stove width, usually 60 or 90 cm. Proper ducting and installation ensure better airflow and efficient smoke removal.

Top 3 features of the best chimneys for open kitchens

Chimney Name Size Suction Filter Type Elica 90 cm BLDC 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Faber 60 cm 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle filter Glen 60 cm 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Elica 60 cm BLDC 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Filterless Hindware Marvia 60 cm 60 cm 1000 CMH Double baffle filter Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 60 cm 1050 m³/hr Double baffle filter INALSA Comet 60 cm 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Filterless KAFF KEC 60A 60 cm 1450 m³/hr Filterless with oil collector Beyond Asteria 90 cm 90 cm 1408 m³/hr Filterless with oil collector Elica 90 cm FULL GRILL 90 cm 1600 m³/hr Filterless with full grill & oil collector

FAQs on chimneys for open kitchens Are chimneys necessary for open kitchens? Yes. Open kitchens allow smoke and smells to spread easily, and a chimney helps keep the living space cleaner and more comfortable.

Which chimney size should I choose? The chimney width should match your cooktop, usually 60 cm for standard stoves and 90 cm for wider or heavy-use setups.

Do filterless chimneys suit heavy cooking? Yes. Filterless chimneys handle oily cooking well, maintain strong suction, and are easier to clean than traditional filter models.

How noisy are chimneys in open kitchens? Most modern chimneys are designed to be quieter, with noise levels around 55 to 58 dB during regular use.

How often does a chimney need cleaning? Auto-clean chimneys usually need cleaning every few weeks, depending on cooking frequency and oil usage.

