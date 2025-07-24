Blockbuster chimney deals: Save up to 60% on Glen, Faber, Elica and more

Smoke and oil stains can make any kitchen feel messy, no matter how tasty the food. A smart kitchen chimney doesn’t just improve air, it transforms the cooking experience. Grab your perfect kitchen chimney on sale today.

With discounts up to 60%, this is the right time to upgrade. From powerful suction to auto-clean designs, these chimneys blend performance with elegance. Whether you cook every day or just at weekends, there's a chimney that fits your kitchen and your budget.

This Glen chimney combines modern aesthetics with strong performance, featuring filterless technology, motion-sensor controls, and a powerful 1200 m3/hr suction system. Its sleek black slant design is ideal for contemporary kitchens, suitable for larger cooking areas with 3–5 burners.

Ease of use is ensured with auto-clean functions and gesture controls. Its noise level is capped at 58 dB, and the removable oil collector adds to its convenience. Built to be rustproof and energy-efficient, it’s well-suited for daily Indian cooking.

Specifications Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Noise Level 58 dB Size 90 cm Control Touch + Motion Sensor Warranty 1 Year product, 7 Years motor Click Here to Buy Glen 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Slant |(Hood Neo EX 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

Faber’s vertical wall-mounted chimney offers strong suction and filterless technology in a compact 60 cm frame. It comes with gesture and touch controls, ideal for small to medium kitchens with up to four-burner stoves.

The dual suction vents and corrosion-resistant filter make it a durable choice. Its glossy finish and LED lighting add visual appeal, though some users report noise at higher speeds.

Specifications Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Noise Level 58 dB Size 60 cm Control Touch + Gesture + Motion Warranty 2 Years product, 8 Years motor Click Here to Buy Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black

The Glen Senza chimney brings powerful filterless cleaning and a compact curved-glass design. Its suction power and gesture-based controls simplify usage while ensuring odour and grease are managed effectively.

With removable oil collector and low energy usage, it suits those looking for fuss-free upkeep. Installation quality, however, varies.

Specifications Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Noise Level 58 dB Size 60 cm Control Touch + Gesture Warranty 1 Year product, 7 Years motor Click Here to Buy Glen Kitchen Chimney for home Filterless Thermal Auto clean | Curved Glass Chimney 60 cm 1200 m³/hr | (Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control Black)

Livpure’s Fenix chimney delivers robust suction at 1400 m³/hr and boasts touch-free controls. With bright dual LED lighting and filterless technology, it ensures clear air without much maintenance.

Its polished finish and motion sensors appeal to users who enjoy smart automation. However, noise levels at peak operation may be an issue for some.

Specifications Suction Power 1400 m³/hr Noise Level Low Size 60 cm Control Touch + Gesture Warranty 2 Years product, 10 Years motor Click Here to Buy Livpure Fenix 60 Cm 1400 m3/hr T-Shape | Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector |10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch & Gesture Control, Black)

This Elica model is ideal for compact kitchens. It offers 1200 m³/hr suction with efficient oil collection. Touch and motion controls add convenience, while filterless design reduces maintenance.

Its energy-efficient motor and dual LED lamps cater to budget-conscious users. Some reports about sensor wear over time are a concern.

Specifications Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Noise Level 58 dB Size 60 cm Control Touch + Motion Sensor Warranty 5 Years product & motor Click Here to Buy Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney | FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO | Touch + Motion Sensor Control | Black

Hindware's Nadia chimney provides a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, ideal for heavy Indian cooking. With its curved glass design and filterless technology, it supports auto-cleaning and is easy to maintain. Touch and motion controls offer effortless use.

Though highly rated for design and functionality, some users report noise issues and occasional functional breakdowns. The 10-year motor warranty, however, provides peace of mind for long-term use.

Specifications Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Noise Level Low Size 90 cm Control Touch + Motion Sensor Warranty 2 Years product, 10 Years motor Click Here to Buy Hindware Smart Appliances | Nadia IN 90 cm Chimney | 1500 CMH |Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black)

This chimney offers premium energy efficiency with a BLDC motor and strong 1500 m³/hr suction. Featuring 9 speed settings, smart touch control, and dual LED lighting, it is ideal for advanced users. Its slim design is suited for compact kitchens.

Though users are happy with noise levels and suction, a few report increased noise with time. Warranty coverage is impressive.

Specifications Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Noise Level 58 dB Size 60 cm Control Touch + Motion Sensor Warranty 5 Years product, 15 Years motor Click Here to Buy Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control

This Faber chimney delivers 1500 m³/hr suction power and includes auto-clean with a mood light and alarm for maintenance. With its baffle filter and curved body, it suits modern kitchens. Control is through touch and gesture systems.

Buyers are impressed with aesthetics and service, but some express frustration over motion sensor failures and inconsistent sound performance.

Specifications Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Noise Level 59 dB Size 60 cm Control Touch + Gesture Warranty 2 Years product, 12 Years motor Click Here to Buy Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black

This 1350 m³/hr Elica model balances performance and affordability with a curved glass, wall-mounted build and strong warranty backing. The touch + motion controls simplify operation, while dual LEDs improve visibility.

While the suction and installation impress buyers, several users mention high noise levels and short-lived sensor efficiency.

Specifications Suction Power 1350 m³/hr Noise Level 58 dB Control Touch + Motion Sensor Warranty 5 Years product, 15 Years motor Click Here to Buy Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Beyond’s Orion chimney stands out with its infotainment screen and 3D suction system offering 1600 CMH capacity. Features like Chef Connect, speaker system, and nano-coated blades make it futuristic and ideal for tech-savvy users.

The powerful 250W motor and baffle plates enhance durability, while dry heat auto-clean ensures hygiene. Customers love its style, quiet operation, and usability.

Specifications Suction Power 1600 m³/hr Noise Level Low Size 90 cm Control Smart Touch + Infotainment Display Click Here to Buy Beyond Appliances Orion 90cm Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney | 1600 CMH Suction | Filterless | Smart Touchscreen Display & Speaker | Baffle Plates | Touch Control | Black Finish

FAQs Which are the most trusted chimney brands in India? Faber, Glen, Hindware, and Elica are highly rated for their durable build, powerful performance, and reliable after-sales service.

How often should I clean my chimney? Clean the filters every 2–3 weeks. Auto-clean chimneys need less frequent maintenance—just empty the oil collector once a month.

Is an auto-clean chimney really useful? Yes, auto-clean features make routine maintenance much easier by collecting oil separately, which extends the life of the motor and keeps performance steady.

Do ductless chimneys work well? Ductless chimneys are fine for light cooking, but ducted models offer better smoke removal and are more effective for traditional Indian kitchens.

What is the average lifespan of a chimney? With regular use and proper cleaning, a good kitchen chimney can easily last 8 to 10 years or longer.

