Save smart on top refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves and more on Amazon Wedding Store with up to 60% off

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Wedding season brings full houses and busy kitchens. Amazon Wedding Store offers up to 60% off on appliances that help you manage cooking and laundry with ease.

The wedding season is not just about celebrations, it also means a home full of guests, extra cooking, more laundry, and longer days in the kitchen. From relatives staying over to last-minute meal preparations, daily routines can quickly feel overwhelming. This is where the right home appliances make a real difference.

wedding stores
The Amazon Wedding Store Sale, running from December 12 to December 22, brings up to 60% off on essential appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and more. A larger refrigerator helps store food and sweets for guests, while a washing machine keeps clothes fresh during back-to-back functions. Microwaves come in handy for quick heating, late-night snacks, and managing multiple meals without stress.

If you are planning wedding gifts or preparing your own home for the festive rush, this sale offers practical solutions that save time, effort, and money. Smart choices now can make the entire wedding phase smoother and more manageable.

Washing machines at up to 45% discount on Amazon Wedding Store

With wedding guests coming in and outfits changing through multiple functions, laundry can pile up quickly. A reliable washing machine helps keep clothes fresh and ready without adding to daily stress. During the Amazon Wedding Store Sale, washing machines are available at up to 45% discount, making this a practical time to buy or gift one.

Top brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, Bosch, and more are offering deals across fully automatic front-load and top-load models. These machines come with large drum capacities, quick wash programs, and fabric care features that suit heavy wedding-season usage.

Refrigerators at up to 40% off on Amazon deals

A spacious and reliable refrigerator becomes essential in a wedding house. Amazon deals are offering refrigerators at up to 40% off, making it a smart time to bring one home or choose it as a useful wedding gift.

Popular brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej, and more are available across single-door, double-door, and multi-door models. Many come with large storage capacity, adjustable shelves, fast cooling, and energy-efficient operation to handle frequent door openings.

Microwave ovens at up to 20% off on Amazon Sale

During the wedding season, kitchens stay busy from early morning meals to late-night snacks for guests. A microwave oven helps manage this rush by making reheating, defrosting, and quick cooking simple and hassle-free. Amazon Sale is offering microwave ovens at up to 20% off, making them a useful addition or a thoughtful wedding gift.

Brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, Panasonic, Godrej, and Whirlpool have solo, grill, and convection models suited for different household needs. These ovens are ideal for warming sweets, heating leftovers, and preparing quick dishes without occupying the stove.

Chimneys at up to 65% off on Amazon Wedding Store

A kitchen chimney helps keep the space clean, fresh, and comfortable during heavy cooking days. On Amazon Wedding Store, chimneys are available at up to 65% off, making it a practical buy or a useful wedding gift.

Popular brands like Elica, Faber, Kaff, and Crompton are offering wall-mounted and inclined chimneys with strong suction capacity and easy-to-clean filters. These models help remove smoke, oil, and odours efficiently, even during continuous cooking. For homes hosting guests or couples setting up their kitchen, a good chimney reduces cleaning effort and keeps the kitchen pleasant throughout the wedding celebrations.

Air conditioners at up to 60% off on Amazon Wedding Store

This may not be the peak season for air conditioners, but it is one of the best times to buy one and save money. On Amazon Wedding Store, air conditioners are available at up to 60% off, making it a value-driven purchase or a premium wedding gift.

Leading brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, and Panasonic are offering deals on inverter and non-inverter split and window ACs. For new households or homes preparing for the coming summer, investing now helps avoid peak-season prices while ensuring comfort when temperatures rise again.

  • How often should a washing machine be serviced?

    A washing machine should be serviced once a year to keep the motor, drum, and filters in good condition and avoid breakdowns.

  • What is the ideal temperature setting for a refrigerator?

    The ideal fridge temperature is between 3°C and 5°C, while the freezer should be set at around -18°C for safe food storage.

  • Do inverter ACs really save electricity?

    Yes, inverter ACs adjust cooling speed based on room temperature, which reduces power consumption compared to regular ACs.

  • How frequently should a kitchen chimney be cleaned?

    For regular cooking, chimney filters should be cleaned every 2–4 weeks to maintain proper suction and airflow.

  • Is it safe to run a microwave empty?

    No, running a microwave without food can damage the appliance as the microwaves have nothing to absorb the energy.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

