Refrigerator brands to invest in before 2025 ends! Top models for all families and individuals

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 08:00 am IST

Looking for a new fridge before 2025 ends? Here are the best refrigerator brands and top models suited for individuals, couples, and families.

LG Smart Choice, 343 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹74,990

LG Smart Choice, 322 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

LG 185 L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201APZU.BPZZEBN, Shiny Steel, Base stand with drawer & Fast Ice Making) View Details checkDetails

₹16,790

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

Most trustworthy brand

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver) View Details checkDetails

Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,490

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

Best value for money

Godrej 244 L 4 Star | AI Powered | Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (2025 Model, RT EONVALOR 280D RCIF FS ST, Fossil Steel) View Details checkDetails

Godrej 436 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, 6-In-1 Convertible Freezer, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator (RF EON 438B RCI CH GD, Champagne Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹41,900

Godrej 600L 3Star | 1+2 Year Additional Warranty | Smart Convertible Zones | Toughened Glass Door | Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 600C RIT BK GL, Black Glass) View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

Godrej 194 L 5 Star | Hygiene+ Inverter Technology | Turbo Cooling and Moisture Control Technology | Base Drawer | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2025 Model, RD M200E TDI FS ST, Fossil Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

Whirlpool 327 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator View Details checkDetails

Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

Whirlpool 184 L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Intellisense Inverter Compressor (205 WDE ROY 5S Inv SAPPHIRE SPRING-Z) View Details checkDetails

₹16,480

Whirlpool 270 L (Gross Capacity 300L) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (Z) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL-Z, 2S) View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

Bosch MaxFlex Convert 303L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (2023 model, CMC33S03NI, 8-in-1 Convertible, UV Protected Body Shield, VitaFresh Technology, Adaptive UI, Sparkly Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

BOSCH MaxFlex Convert 335L, 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, CMC36K03NI, 8-in-1 Convertible, UV Protected Body Shield, VitaFresh Technology, Adaptive UI, Smoky Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

Bosch SmartChoice 207 L, 3 Star, Single Door Refrigerator with Industrys largest base drawer & veg box*(CST20S23PI,Fine Steel) |18 Hr Cooling Retention, 2.5x Faster Cooling, smart inverter compressor View Details checkDetails

₹16,989

Bosch 243L 3 Star Inverter Frost free Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, CTC27S031I, 6-in-1 Convertible, 18 Hours Cooling Retention, Digital Display, Super Freeze, 80min Covert, Silver Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹28,900

Bosch 187 L, 3 Star, Single Door Refrigerator with Industrys largest base drawer, vegetable box* & Beverage space (CST18B33PI, Feather Blue) 18 Hr Cooling Retention, 2.5x Cooling, inverter compressor View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

The last stretch of the year often pushes us to finish the plans we kept delaying, and buying a good refrigerator is usually one of them. A fridge is a daily essential, and picking the right one can make cooking, storage, and meal prep much simpler for every home. Right now, brands are introducing new models that focus on strong cooling, lower power use, and convenient smart features. From small single-door options for solo living to large multi-door designs for busy families, the choices are wide and practical.

Refrigerator brand
Refrigerator brand

Many of these refrigerators are created for Indian kitchens and can handle long summers and unexpected power cuts with ease. In this list, you will find the top brands to consider along with their best models for different types of users. If you plan to buy a fridge before 2025 ends, these recommendations will guide you toward the right pick.

Best refrigerator refrigerators

This 343L LG refrigerator is ideal for medium to large families, offering a convertible freezer, Multi Air Flow cooling, and a Smart Inverter compressor for lower electricity consumption (245 units/year).

It includes Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, stabiliser-free operation, and a 28L Veg Box. The deodoriser keeps food fresh, while tempered glass shelves and a pull-out tray add convenience. A reliable, energy-saving daily-use model.

Specifications

Capacity
343L
Energy Consumption
245 kWh/year
Compressor
Smart Inverter
Cooling Tech
Multi Air Flow
Freezer Convertibility
Yes

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient Smart Inverter compressor

affiliate-tick

Convertible freezer with uniform cooling

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Only 2 shelves inside

affiliate-cross

3-star rating, not the most energy-efficient

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers share mixed experiences with this LG refrigerator. One praises its premium build, fast cooling, smart inverter tech, and family-friendly storage, calling it a solid 5-star product. Another buyer, however, reported coil leakage issues and poor service support, saying repeated repairs failed to fix the problem.

Why choose this product?

Choose this LG refrigerator for its reliable cooling, convertible freezer, and low power consumption. It’s built for Indian homes with Smart Diagnosis, stabiliser-free use, and consistent performance throughout the year.

More refrigerators from LG to buy in 2025

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Samsung refrigerators

Loading...

This 330L Samsung refrigerator suits families of 3–4 and brings AI-driven efficiency, consuming just 241 units yearly. The Convertible 5-in-1 modes let you switch between fridge and freezer setups for daily, seasonal, or travel needs. Twin Cooling Plus keeps moisture balanced, while SmartThings and WiFi control add convenience.

With Digital Inverter technology, stabiliser-free operation, toughened glass shelves, and an Active Fresh Filter, it ensures consistent freshness and smarter cooling every day.

Specifications

Capacity
330L
Annual Consumption
241 kWh/year
Compressor
Digital Inverter
Convertible Modes
5-in-1
Connectivity
WiFi + SmartThings

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

AI Energy Mode for extra power savings

affiliate-tick

WiFi control with SmartThings and powerful Twin Cooling

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Only 3 shelves inside

affiliate-cross

No door cooling vents in this variant

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this refrigerator for its strong cooling, convertible modes, smart app features, spacious design, and premium look. Many say it offers excellent value during deals. However, a few mentioned minor dents on delivery, fan noise, and occasional packaging or service issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Samsung refrigerator for AI-powered energy savings, WiFi controls, and flexible 5-in-1 convertibility. It keeps food fresh longer with Twin Cooling and fits perfectly into modern, connected households.

More refrigerators from Samsung to buy in 2025

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Godrej refrigerators

Loading...

This 244L Godrej refrigerator is ideal for small families seeking strong energy savings with its 4-star rating and low 198 kWh annual consumption. The AI-powered inverter compressor with Cool Balance Technology ensures uniform cooling, while Nano Shield Technology disinfects over 95 percent of food surfaces.

It's 6-in-1 convertible freezer offers flexibility for changing needs, and the Moisture Control system helps keep fruits and veggies fresh for up to 30 days. Toughened glass shelves, stabiliser-free operation, and a compact design make it a reliable everyday fridge.

Specifications

Capacity
244L
Energy Use
198 kWh/year
Compressor
Inverter with Cool Balance Tech
Convertible Modes
6-in-1 Freezer
Disinfection
Nano Shield (95 percent +)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Very low power consumption with 4-star rating

affiliate-tick

95 percent plus food surface disinfection for hygiene

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Only 2 shelves in the main compartment

affiliate-cross

Freezer capacity smaller than some competitors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the refrigerator offers excellent cooling, good storage, and easy plug-and-use installation. Many feel it’s value for money and performs well from day one. A few users mentioned minor dents during delivery, but noted these did not affect performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Godrej model for strong energy savings, hygienic Nano Shield protection, flexible 6-in-1 freezer use, and reliable cooling performance that keeps produce fresh longer, perfect for compact family kitchens.

More refrigerators from Godrej to buy in 2025

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Whirlpool refrigerators

Loading...

This 327L Whirlpool refrigerator is a solid pick for medium to large families thanks to its frost-free cooling, inverter compressor, and 3-star energy rating that uses just 239 units yearly. It offers 5-in-1 convertible modes, stabiliser-free operation, and strong cooling retention for up to 12 hours.

The freezer converts to a fridge in 27 minutes, while toughened glass shelves and vitamin-preserving technology keep food fresher for longer.

Specifications

Capacity
327L
Energy Use
239 units/year
Convertible Modes
5-in-1
Voltage Range
95V–300V stabilizer-free
Cooling Retention
12 hours

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Quick 27-minute freezer-to-fridge conversion

affiliate-tick

Retains cooling for long power cuts

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No AI or smart connectivity features

affiliate-cross

No dedicated deodorising filter

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention that the refrigerator offers good build quality, efficient cooling, silent operation, and better value than some costlier brands. However, a few users reported loud freezer noise, delicate build, and unsatisfactory service responses, cautioning others to consider alternatives like LG.

Why choose this product?

Pick this Whirlpool model for fast conversion modes, excellent cooling retention during outages, reliable inverter performance, and family-friendly capacity that keeps food fresh efficiently without needing a stabiliser.

More refrigerators from Whirlpool to buy in 2025

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Bosch refrigerators

Loading...

The Bosch MaxFlex Convert 303L refrigerator suits families of 3 to 4 with its triple-door design and 8-in-1 convertible modes. It uses a Vario Inverter Compressor for quiet cooling and better electricity control, consuming about 360 units yearly.

VitaFresh technology keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for longer, while its UV Protected Body Shield prevents exterior fading. The adaptive UI and separate mid-section avoid odour mixing and improve food storage efficiency.

Specifications

Capacity
303L
Annual Energy Use
360 kWh
Compressor
Vario Inverter
Convertible Modes
8-in-1
Special Tech
VitaFresh, Multi Airflow

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Excellent triple-door layout with no odour mixing.

affiliate-tick

8-in-1 convertible flexibility for changing needs.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher annual energy consumption than some rivals.

affiliate-cross

No base stand drawer for extra storage.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say this Bosch 3-door refrigerator offers excellent cooling, spacious storage and a truly convertible middle compartment. Many praise its silent compressor, solid German build and premium look, though some wish it included an egg tray for Indian usage. Overall, users call it a great buy.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Bosch refrigerator for its smart triple-door setup, long-lasting freshness with VitaFresh, flexible 8-in-1 modes, and reliable inverter cooling. A great pick for organised storage and modern households.

More refrigerators from Bosch to buy in 2025

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Which refrigerator brand is the most reliable for long-term use?

People look for brands that offer consistent cooling, strong build quality, and good service support. In India, brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Haier are popular for their steady performance and long-lasting compressors. These brands also provide wide service networks, easy spare part availability, and technology that suits Indian weather, making them dependable for many years.

What features should I look for in a good refrigerator?

Focus on strong cooling, fast ice making, energy efficiency, stabiliser-free operation, inverter compressor, and spacious shelves. Families may prefer multi-door or convertible options, while individuals can pick single-door models. Extra features like deodoriser, toughened glass shelves, and improved vegetable boxes help with daily convenience. Choose features based on your routine, family size, and food habits.

How do I choose the right capacity for my home?

Capacity depends on how many people live in your home. Individuals or couples can pick 180–220L fridges, small families need 240–300L, and large families can go for 350L and above. If you store cooked food, groceries, or bulk vegetables often, choose a slightly bigger capacity to avoid crowding the shelves and maintain steady cooling.

Factors to consider before choosing a refrigerator brand

  • Cooling Performance: Choose a brand known for steady cooling, fast chilling, and uniform temperature. Strong compressors and reliable airflow systems keep food fresh longer, even during peak summer.
  • Energy Efficiency: Pick refrigerators with higher star ratings and inverter compressors. These consume less electricity, reduce monthly bills, and offer smoother performance during long-term use.
  • After-Sales Service: A good brand must provide quick service, easy spare part availability, and a strong network across your city. Reliable support makes maintenance simple and trouble-free.
  • Build Quality and Design: Look for toughened glass shelves, sturdy doors, and practical layouts. Well-designed interiors, convertible sections, and spacious vegetable boxes improve everyday storage and ease of use.
  • Brand Reputation and Warranty: Choose brands trusted for durability, stable performance, and customer satisfaction. Long compressor warranties and clear brand policies give you confidence while making a long-term investment.

Top 3 features of the best refrigerator from top brands

Refrigerator brands

Capacity

Annual Energy Use

Special Features

LG Smart Choice 343L Frost-Free Double Door343L245 kWh/yearConvertible Freezer, Multi Air Flow, Smart Inverter, Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, Stabiliser-Free, 28L Veg Box, Deodoriser
Samsung 330L Bespoke AI Frost-Free Double Door330L241 kWh/year5-in-1 Convertible Modes, Digital Inverter, Twin Cooling Plus, WiFi + SmartThings, Active Fresh Filter, Stabiliser-Free
Godrej 244L AI Powered Frost-Free Double Door244L198 kWh/year6-in-1 Convertible Freezer, Inverter with Cool Balance Tech, Nano Shield (95%+ Disinfection), Moisture Control, Stabiliser-Free
Whirlpool 327L Convertible Frost-Free Double Door327L239 units/year5-in-1 Convertible Modes, Inverter Compressor, Stabiliser-Free, 12h Cooling Retention, Freezer Converts in 27min, Toughened Glass Shelves
Bosch MaxFlex Convert 303L Frost-Free Triple Door303L360 kWh/year8-in-1 Convertible Modes, Vario Inverter, VitaFresh Technology, Multi Airflow, UV Protected Body Shield, Adaptive UI, No Odour Mixing

  • Do all top brands offer stabiliser-free operation?

    Most leading brands provide stabiliser-free models that handle voltage fluctuations, ideal for Indian households.

  • Which brand is best for large families?

    LG, Samsung, and Haier offer spacious multi-door and side-by-side refrigerators with big shelves and flexible compartments.

  • Which brand provides the best energy-efficient models?

    Brands like LG, Samsung, and Godrej offer high star-rated refrigerators with inverter technology for lower electricity bills.

  • Are premium refrigerator brands worth the price?

    Premium brands offer better cooling, more storage, smart features, and longer durability, making them a good choice for long-term use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

