Refrigerator brands to invest in before 2025 ends! Top models for all families and individuals
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 08:00 am IST
Looking for a new fridge before 2025 ends? Here are the best refrigerator brands and top models suited for individuals, couples, and families.
Our Pick
Most trustworthy brand
Best value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG Smart Choice, 343 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details
|
₹74,990
|
|
|
LG Smart Choice, 322 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
LG 185 L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201APZU.BPZZEBN, Shiny Steel, Base stand with drawer & Fast Ice Making) View Details
|
₹16,790
|
|
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Most trustworthy brandSamsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black) View Details
|
₹29,490
|
|
|
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details
|
₹47,990
|
|
|
Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
|
₹25,490
|
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details
|
₹79,990
|
|
|
Best value for moneyGodrej 244 L 4 Star | AI Powered | Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (2025 Model, RT EONVALOR 280D RCIF FS ST, Fossil Steel) View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 436 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, 6-In-1 Convertible Freezer, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator (RF EON 438B RCI CH GD, Champagne Gold) View Details
|
₹41,900
|
|
|
Godrej 600L 3Star | 1+2 Year Additional Warranty | Smart Convertible Zones | Toughened Glass Door | Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 600C RIT BK GL, Black Glass) View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
|
Godrej 194 L 5 Star | Hygiene+ Inverter Technology | Turbo Cooling and Moisture Control Technology | Base Drawer | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2025 Model, RD M200E TDI FS ST, Fossil Steel) View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 327 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator View Details
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space) View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 184 L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Intellisense Inverter Compressor (205 WDE ROY 5S Inv SAPPHIRE SPRING-Z) View Details
|
₹16,480
|
|
|
Whirlpool 270 L (Gross Capacity 300L) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (Z) View Details
|
₹26,490
|
|
|
Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL-Z, 2S) View Details
|
₹41,990
|
|
|
Bosch MaxFlex Convert 303L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (2023 model, CMC33S03NI, 8-in-1 Convertible, UV Protected Body Shield, VitaFresh Technology, Adaptive UI, Sparkly Steel) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
BOSCH MaxFlex Convert 335L, 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, CMC36K03NI, 8-in-1 Convertible, UV Protected Body Shield, VitaFresh Technology, Adaptive UI, Smoky Steel) View Details
|
₹40,990
|
|
|
Bosch SmartChoice 207 L, 3 Star, Single Door Refrigerator with Industrys largest base drawer & veg box*(CST20S23PI,Fine Steel) |18 Hr Cooling Retention, 2.5x Faster Cooling, smart inverter compressor View Details
|
₹16,989
|
|
|
Bosch 243L 3 Star Inverter Frost free Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, CTC27S031I, 6-in-1 Convertible, 18 Hours Cooling Retention, Digital Display, Super Freeze, 80min Covert, Silver Inox) View Details
|
₹28,900
|
|
|
Bosch 187 L, 3 Star, Single Door Refrigerator with Industrys largest base drawer, vegetable box* & Beverage space (CST18B33PI, Feather Blue) 18 Hr Cooling Retention, 2.5x Cooling, inverter compressor View Details
|
₹16,490
|
|
View More Products