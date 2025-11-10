Top 10 refrigerators with incredible discounts on Samsung, LG and more

Ready to make a significant upgrade to your home? We are thrilled to present our curated selection of the top 10 refrigerators for this season. This list features highly sought-after appliances from industry-leading manufacturers, including trusted names like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool. Upgrade to a premium refrigerator and enjoy massive savings now.

This Samsung 419 L Bespoke AI refrigerator is designed for modern homes with flexible 5-in-1 convertible storage powered by Twin Cooling Plus technology, ensuring longer-lasting freshness and no mixing of odours. SmartThings integration and Wi-Fi enable remote temperature and energy management, while AI-powered features boost energy savings. The frost-free mechanism and adaptive ambient lighting make maintenance easy and convenient.​

Boasting a durable digital inverter compressor, toughened glass shelves, and a premium finish, this refrigerator offers reliable cooling and quiet operation. Its efficient design and advanced features make it ideal for a family of 3–4 looking for style and performance.​

Specifications Capacity 419 litres Energy Rating 3 Star Configuration Freezer-on-Top Wi-Fi Enabled Yes (SmartThings App) Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor with 20-year warranty

This large 653 L Samsung Bespoke refrigerator is tailored for big families with versatile 5-in-1 convertible functionality, AI-energy savings, and seamless Wi-Fi control. It features premium frost-free cooling and Twin Cooling Plus technology for optimal humidity, preserving food longer. Its elegant design, spacious interiors, and fingerprint resistance add luxury to any kitchen.​

The digital inverter compressor assures quieter, long-lasting performance, and remote monitoring via SmartThings ensures complete control. Multiple compartments and toughened glass shelves handle both daily use and festive occasions with ease.

Specifications Capacity 653 litres Energy Rating 3 Star Configuration Side-by-Side Wi-Fi Enabled Yes Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor with 20-year warranty

Samsung’s 350 L Bespoke AI fridge blends powerful cooling, frost-free operation, and advanced AI for extra energy efficiency, plus flexible 5-in-1 convertible modes for changing seasons and needs. With SmartThings integration, users can control settings and energy remotely. Interior storage is smartly designed to fit daily groceries, and toughened glass shelves ensure durability.​

Ideal for mid-sized families, this unit’s quiet digital inverter compressor and long warranty offer peace of mind, while anti-bacterial gaskets maintain food hygiene.

Specifications Capacity 350 litres Energy Rating 3 Star Configuration Freezer-on-Top Wi-Fi Enabled Yes Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor with 20-year warranty

IFB’s 241L fridge features an advanced inverter compressor, 10-in-1 convertible options tailored for every use case, and powerful 360-degree cooling. With thoughtful extras like XL bottle bins and a quadra crisper, space utilisation is maximised for diverse storage needs. The Super Warranty promises long-term reliability and support.​

Anti-bacterial gaskets, toughened shelves, and active deodoriser keep food fresh, while interior LED lighting and flexible temperature controls offer everyday convenience.

Specifications Capacity 241 litres Energy Rating 3 Star Configuration Freezer-on-Top Cooling 360 Degree Cooling Convertible Modes 10-in-1

Compact and energy efficient, this 183 L Voltas Beko refrigerator offers powerful cooling and quick freeze technology in a stylish package. The Fresh Box and humidity control keep groceries crisp, and the spill-proof shelves are designed for heavy pots. The base drawer provides additional space for dry items, perfect for small households.​

Its direct cool system delivers superior efficiency, and a tough anti-bacterial gasket ensures food safety and hygiene.

Specifications Capacity 183 litres Energy Rating 5 Star Configuration Freezer-on-Top Features Fresh Box with Humidity Controller Warranty 1 year product, 10 years compressor

LG’s 322 L Smart Choice refrigerator delivers frost-free performance, multi-airflow cooling, and a convertible freezer for extra space when needed. With Express Freeze and Smart Inverter Compressor, it balances energy savings and rapid cooling. LG’s Smart Diagnosis and anti-rat protection enhance durability.​

Transparent vegetable boxes, trimless shelves, and a host of smart features make storing and accessing food effortless and hygienic.

Specifications Capacity 322 litres Energy Rating 3 Star Configuration Freezer-on-Top Compressor Smart Inverter Compressor Special Features Convertible Freezer, Express Freeze

This LG 380 L fridge offers smart cooling with frost-free, convertible features, multiple adjustable shelves, and Express Freeze for fast chilling. The Smart Diagnosis makes troubleshooting easy, while the anti-bacterial gasket keeps food fresh for longer.​

The large vegetable tray and tough glass shelves are made for busy kitchens, and the efficient compressor guarantees dependable cooling and long-lasting smooth operation.

Specifications Capacity 380 L (Fridge 290 L, Freezer 90 L) Features Convertible Freezer, Smart Connect Smart features Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis Dimensions 68D x 70W x 172H cm​

Samsung’s 396 L Bespoke model is tailored for families who value both efficiency and convenience, with a frost-free, Twin Cooling Plus system, 5-in-1 flexible modes, and an advanced digital inverter compressor for quiet, consistent cooling. Controlled via Wi-Fi and SmartThings, the fridge adapts energy usage to work smarter.​

Robust interior storage, anti-bacterial gaskets, and Power Freeze functions help keep food fresher longer with minimum hassle.

Specifications Capacity 396 L (Fridge 301 L, Freezer 95 L) Technology Convertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus Features Digital Inverter Compressor, Frost-Free Smart features Wi-Fi + SmartThings, Power Freeze Dimensions 75.5D x 70W x 171H cm​

Efficient and reliable, the Godrej 180 L fridge uses Turbo Cooling Technology for faster ice-making and bottle cooling, with 5-star energy savings, and guarantees 24-days farm freshness. The toughened glass shelves and anti-bacterial gasket ensure safety, while the base drawer provides extra space needs.​ Ideal for small families, this fridge excels in managing everyday essentials.

Specifications Capacity 180 L (Fridge 163.5 L, Freezer 16.5 L) Technology Direct Cool, Turbo Cooling Technology Features 24 Days Farm Freshness, Base Drawer Build Toughened Glass Shelves, Anti-bacterial gasket Dimensions 66.5D x 57.7W x 119H cm​

This Samsung 183 L model features premium energy efficiency with 4 Star rating and a powerful digital inverter compressor. The stylish single-door design is easy to maintain, and features a base stand drawer for extra non-refrigerated food storage. Users benefit from stabiliser-free operation, an anti-bacterial gasket, and a modern Grande Door design.​ The fridge is built for effortless cooling with minimal energy use and guaranteed fresh food up to 15 days.

Specifications Capacity 183 L (Fridge 165 L, Freezer 18 L) Dimensions 64D x 54.9W x 130H cm​ Features Anti-bacterial gasket, Stabiliser-Free Operation Storage 4 Star Energy Rating, Grande Door, Base Stand Drawer Technology Direct Cool, Digital Inverter Compressor

FAQs Which brands are included in this sale? The sale features top models from leading brands, including Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and others.

What is the maximum discount offered? You can save up to 40 percent off the original price on select models during this event.

How long will this refrigerator sale last? This is a limited-time promotional event; check Amazon for the last date.

Are the refrigerators covered by a warranty? Yes, all models in this sale come with the standard manufacturer's warranty. Specific terms vary by brand.

Can I arrange for delivery and installation? Most retailers offer professional delivery and installation services. Check the product page for service options in your area.

