Mon, Nov 10, 2025
Top 10 refrigerators with incredible discounts on Samsung, LG and more

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 11:58 am IST

Top 10 refrigerators from Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool are up to 40% off! Upgrade your kitchen now.

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹48,490

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹77,990

Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

IFB Smart Choice 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2913DKSET, Metal Black, 360 Degree Cooling, Extraordinary Space) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

Voltas Beko, A TATA Product 183 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator View Details checkDetails

LG Smart Choice, 322 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

LG Smart Choice, 380 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹46,490

Godrej 180 L 5 Star | Turbo Cooling Technology | 24 Days Farm Freshness | Base Drawer | Toughened Glass shelves | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGENEO 207E TDF MP BL, Maple Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

Ready to make a significant upgrade to your home? We are thrilled to present our curated selection of the top 10 refrigerators for this season. This list features highly sought-after appliances from industry-leading manufacturers, including trusted names like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool.

Upgrade to a premium refrigerator and enjoy massive savings now.

This is your exclusive chance to invest in premium cooling technology. For a limited time, these top-tier refrigerators are available with extraordinary price reductions, offering you savings of up to 40%. Elevate your kitchen's style and efficiency today with this exceptional offer.

This Samsung 419 L Bespoke AI refrigerator is designed for modern homes with flexible 5-in-1 convertible storage powered by Twin Cooling Plus technology, ensuring longer-lasting freshness and no mixing of odours. SmartThings integration and Wi-Fi enable remote temperature and energy management, while AI-powered features boost energy savings. The frost-free mechanism and adaptive ambient lighting make maintenance easy and convenient.​

Boasting a durable digital inverter compressor, toughened glass shelves, and a premium finish, this refrigerator offers reliable cooling and quiet operation. Its efficient design and advanced features make it ideal for a family of 3–4 looking for style and performance.​

Specifications

Capacity
419 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Configuration
Freezer-on-Top
Wi-Fi Enabled
Yes (SmartThings App)
Compressor
Digital Inverter Compressor with 20-year warranty
This large 653 L Samsung Bespoke refrigerator is tailored for big families with versatile 5-in-1 convertible functionality, AI-energy savings, and seamless Wi-Fi control. It features premium frost-free cooling and Twin Cooling Plus technology for optimal humidity, preserving food longer. Its elegant design, spacious interiors, and fingerprint resistance add luxury to any kitchen.​

The digital inverter compressor assures quieter, long-lasting performance, and remote monitoring via SmartThings ensures complete control. Multiple compartments and toughened glass shelves handle both daily use and festive occasions with ease.

Specifications

Capacity
653 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Configuration
Side-by-Side
Wi-Fi Enabled
Yes
Compressor
Digital Inverter Compressor with 20-year warranty
Samsung’s 350 L Bespoke AI fridge blends powerful cooling, frost-free operation, and advanced AI for extra energy efficiency, plus flexible 5-in-1 convertible modes for changing seasons and needs. With SmartThings integration, users can control settings and energy remotely. Interior storage is smartly designed to fit daily groceries, and toughened glass shelves ensure durability.​

Ideal for mid-sized families, this unit’s quiet digital inverter compressor and long warranty offer peace of mind, while anti-bacterial gaskets maintain food hygiene.

Specifications

Capacity
350 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Configuration
Freezer-on-Top
Wi-Fi Enabled
Yes
Compressor
Digital Inverter Compressor with 20-year warranty
IFB’s 241L fridge features an advanced inverter compressor, 10-in-1 convertible options tailored for every use case, and powerful 360-degree cooling. With thoughtful extras like XL bottle bins and a quadra crisper, space utilisation is maximised for diverse storage needs. The Super Warranty promises long-term reliability and support.​

Anti-bacterial gaskets, toughened shelves, and active deodoriser keep food fresh, while interior LED lighting and flexible temperature controls offer everyday convenience.

Specifications

Capacity
241 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Configuration
Freezer-on-Top
Cooling
360 Degree Cooling
Convertible Modes
10-in-1
Compact and energy efficient, this 183 L Voltas Beko refrigerator offers powerful cooling and quick freeze technology in a stylish package. The Fresh Box and humidity control keep groceries crisp, and the spill-proof shelves are designed for heavy pots. The base drawer provides additional space for dry items, perfect for small households.​

Its direct cool system delivers superior efficiency, and a tough anti-bacterial gasket ensures food safety and hygiene.

Specifications

Capacity
183 litres
Energy Rating
5 Star
Configuration
Freezer-on-Top
Features
Fresh Box with Humidity Controller
Warranty
1 year product, 10 years compressor
LG’s 322 L Smart Choice refrigerator delivers frost-free performance, multi-airflow cooling, and a convertible freezer for extra space when needed. With Express Freeze and Smart Inverter Compressor, it balances energy savings and rapid cooling. LG’s Smart Diagnosis and anti-rat protection enhance durability.​

Transparent vegetable boxes, trimless shelves, and a host of smart features make storing and accessing food effortless and hygienic.

Specifications

Capacity
322 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Configuration
Freezer-on-Top
Compressor
Smart Inverter Compressor
Special Features
Convertible Freezer, Express Freeze
This LG 380 L fridge offers smart cooling with frost-free, convertible features, multiple adjustable shelves, and Express Freeze for fast chilling. The Smart Diagnosis makes troubleshooting easy, while the anti-bacterial gasket keeps food fresh for longer.​

The large vegetable tray and tough glass shelves are made for busy kitchens, and the efficient compressor guarantees dependable cooling and long-lasting smooth operation.

Specifications

Capacity
380 L (Fridge 290 L, Freezer 90 L)
Features
Convertible Freezer, Smart Connect
Smart features
Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis
Dimensions
68D x 70W x 172H cm​
Samsung’s 396 L Bespoke model is tailored for families who value both efficiency and convenience, with a frost-free, Twin Cooling Plus system, 5-in-1 flexible modes, and an advanced digital inverter compressor for quiet, consistent cooling. Controlled via Wi-Fi and SmartThings, the fridge adapts energy usage to work smarter.​

Robust interior storage, anti-bacterial gaskets, and Power Freeze functions help keep food fresher longer with minimum hassle.

Specifications

Capacity
396 L (Fridge 301 L, Freezer 95 L)
Technology
Convertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus
Features
Digital Inverter Compressor, Frost-Free
Smart features
Wi-Fi + SmartThings, Power Freeze
Dimensions
75.5D x 70W x 171H cm​
Efficient and reliable, the Godrej 180 L fridge uses Turbo Cooling Technology for faster ice-making and bottle cooling, with 5-star energy savings, and guarantees 24-days farm freshness. The toughened glass shelves and anti-bacterial gasket ensure safety, while the base drawer provides extra space needs.​ Ideal for small families, this fridge excels in managing everyday essentials.

Specifications

Capacity
180 L (Fridge 163.5 L, Freezer 16.5 L)
Technology
Direct Cool, Turbo Cooling Technology
Features
24 Days Farm Freshness, Base Drawer
Build
Toughened Glass Shelves, Anti-bacterial gasket
Dimensions
66.5D x 57.7W x 119H cm​
This Samsung 183 L model features premium energy efficiency with 4 Star rating and a powerful digital inverter compressor. The stylish single-door design is easy to maintain, and features a base stand drawer for extra non-refrigerated food storage. Users benefit from stabiliser-free operation, an anti-bacterial gasket, and a modern Grande Door design.​ The fridge is built for effortless cooling with minimal energy use and guaranteed fresh food up to 15 days.

Specifications

Capacity
183 L (Fridge 165 L, Freezer 18 L)
Dimensions
64D x 54.9W x 130H cm​
Features
Anti-bacterial gasket, Stabiliser-Free Operation
Storage
4 Star Energy Rating, Grande Door, Base Stand Drawer
Technology
Direct Cool, Digital Inverter Compressor

  • Which brands are included in this sale?

    The sale features top models from leading brands, including Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and others.

  • What is the maximum discount offered?

    You can save up to 40 percent off the original price on select models during this event.

  • How long will this refrigerator sale last?

    This is a limited-time promotional event; check Amazon for the last date.

  • Are the refrigerators covered by a warranty?

    Yes, all models in this sale come with the standard manufacturer's warranty. Specific terms vary by brand.

  • Can I arrange for delivery and installation?

    Most retailers offer professional delivery and installation services. Check the product page for service options in your area.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Top 10 refrigerators with incredible discounts on Samsung, LG and more
