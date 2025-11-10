Top 10 refrigerators with incredible discounts on Samsung, LG and more
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 11:58 am IST
Top 10 refrigerators from Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool are up to 40% off! Upgrade your kitchen now.
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details
₹48,490
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details
₹77,990
Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details
IFB Smart Choice 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2913DKSET, Metal Black, 360 Degree Cooling, Extraordinary Space) View Details
₹25,490
Voltas Beko, A TATA Product 183 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator View Details
LG Smart Choice, 322 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details
₹36,990
LG Smart Choice, 380 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details
₹43,990
Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details
₹46,490
Godrej 180 L 5 Star | Turbo Cooling Technology | 24 Days Farm Freshness | Base Drawer | Toughened Glass shelves | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGENEO 207E TDF MP BL, Maple Blue) View Details
₹15,990
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
