Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi

8 best double door refrigerators suited for your kitchen: Choose from the top brands

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 10:31 pm IST

This is the right time for you to get a new double door refrigerator. Check out the top 8 options that we recommend for you. 

Ideal for average homes

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

Reliable brand

Samsung 350 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A2BSLHL, Ez Clean Steel/Real Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹38,590

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹37,590

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

IFB 241L 3 Star Frost Free Advanced Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (Eco Cool IFBFF-2913DBSE, Brush Grey, 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

Bottom mount freezer

Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Convertible 14-in-1|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Digital Display Panel|Triple Inverter|Twist Ice Maker (HEB-333GB-P, Graphite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹35,490

AI powered refrigerator

Godrej 223 L 2 Star | AI Powered | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Uniform 360° Cooling | Cool Balance Technology | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow) View Details checkDetails

₹20,490

Godrej 600L 3 Star Frost Free Smart Convertible AI Powered 3 Intelligent Modes Toughened Glass Digital Touch Panel Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model,RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL,Storm Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹71,090

Buying a refrigerator is more than just picking an appliance—it’s about finding the right fit for your family’s needs. Double door refrigerators have become a popular choice for modern kitchens, offering separate freezer space, better cooling efficiency, and larger capacity compared to single door models.

These are the top choices of double door refrigerators for you.

With top brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej and more offering advanced features such as inverter technology, frost-free cooling, and energy efficiency, the options can feel overwhelming. To make things simpler, we’ve shortlisted 8 of the best double door refrigerators that combine performance, durability, and design, ensuring the perfect balance for your kitchen.

The LG 242 L double door refrigerator offers a sleek design with Smart Inverter technology and Door Cooling+. Customers find it suitable for families of five, with decent storage capacity. Cooling performance, however, draws mixed feedback—some report excellent cooling, while others highlight inefficiency.

Noise levels are inconsistent too, with reports of silent operation and compressor noise alike. Despite these issues, the refrigerator scores on looks and overall utility, making it a practical mid-size option.

Specifications

Capacity
242 L
Energy Rating
3 Star
Compressor
Smart Inverter
Cooling
Door Cooling+
Finish
Shiny Steel

Reasons to buy

Smart Inverter for efficient power use

Premium design with Door Cooling+

Reasons to avoid

Mixed cooling performance

Inconsistent noise levels

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Families appreciate its premium design and adequate storage but are divided on cooling performance and compressor noise. Some find it flawless, while others report size and noise concerns.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a stylish, mid-capacity refrigerator with inverter efficiency, ideal for families of 4–5 looking for a compact yet premium option.

Samsung’s 350 L Convertible 5-in-1 refrigerator stands out with Wi-Fi enabled smart features, AI functions, and inverter efficiency. Families appreciate its spacious design and chic look, with digital controls adding a premium touch. Cooling feedback varies—some find it fast and efficient, while others face performance issues over time.

Noise levels are inconsistent, ranging from noiseless operation to heavy compressor noise. Despite drawbacks, its advanced technology and versatility make it attractive for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Capacity
350 L
Energy Rating
2 Star
Compressor
Digital Inverter
Features
Convertible 5-in-1, WiFi AI
Finish
Ez Clean/Real Steel

Reasons to buy

Convertible 5-in-1 flexibility

Smart, WiFi-enabled functions

Reasons to avoid

Mixed cooling reliability

Variable noise levels

Samsung 350 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A2BSLHL, Ez Clean Steel/Real Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the modern design and energy efficiency but complain of inconsistent cooling, floor heating issues, and variable noise. Opinions on long-term durability are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a feature-rich, tech-forward refrigerator with convertible modes and smart Wi-Fi controls for families needing both style and flexibility.

This Samsung 330 L model combines efficient cooling, convertible freezer-to-fridge space, and smart inverter technology. Customers highlight its beautiful design, sufficient storage for small families, and fast cooling performance. Like other models, feedback on noise levels is mixed, with some enjoying quiet operation while others report annoying sounds.

Its 3-star rating improves efficiency compared to the 350 L model, making it a balanced choice for families seeking modern features without compromising on energy use.

Specifications

Capacity
330 L
Energy Rating
3 Star
Compressor
Digital Inverter
Features
Convertible 5-in-1, WiFi AI
Finish
Luxe Black

Reasons to buy

Convertible 5-in-1 freezer/fridge

Attractive luxe black design

Reasons to avoid

Mixed noise complaints

Long-term reliability uncertain

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise design, space, and cooling efficiency but some complain about noise issues. Considered good value for money overall, especially for small families.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want a stylish, mid-sized, energy-efficient refrigerator with convertible modes suited for families of 3–4.

The LG 272 L Smart Inverter refrigerator combines multi-air flow cooling with convertible features, making it a solid mid-range choice. Families of 4–5 find the space sufficient, though size feedback varies.

Cooling results are mixed, with some praising excellent performance and others reporting inefficiency. Noise complaints mirror its 242 L sibling, ranging from quiet to noticeable compressor hum.

Specifications

Capacity
272 L
Energy Rating
3 Star
Compressor
Smart Inverter
Cooling
Multi Air Flow
Finish
Shiny Steel

Reasons to buy

Convertible & multi-air flow cooling

Good family-sized capacity

Reasons to avoid

Cooling inconsistencies reported

Compressor noise in some units

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the design and storage, but complain of mixed cooling performance and inconsistent compressor noise. Value for money opinions are divided.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a premium-looking, mid-capacity LG refrigerator with modern features for medium-sized families.

The IFB 241 L Advanced Inverter refrigerator brings 7-in-1 multi modes and 360° cooling, giving flexibility at this size. Customers praise cooling performance, though reliability feedback is split—some find it efficient while others report poor performance.

Appearance and build quality receive mixed opinions, with noise complaints cropping up in reviews. Despite these issues, IFB offers innovation and strong cooling, making it appealing to buyers who value multimode versatility at a smaller capacity.

Specifications

Capacity
241 L
Energy Rating
3 Star
Compressor
Advanced Inverter
Features
7-in-1 Modes, 360° Cooling
Finish
Brush Grey

Reasons to buy

7-in-1 multi mode flexibility

360° cooling system

Reasons to avoid

Noise complaints

Inconsistent reliability

IFB 241L 3 Star Frost Free Advanced Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (Eco Cool IFBFF-2913DBSE, Brush Grey, 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like cooling and value, but complain of mixed durability and noise issues. Some are satisfied, others express disappointment.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want compact size with flexible cooling modes, ideal for smaller households.

Haier’s 325 L bottom mount refrigerator addresses convenience with its “Jhukna Mat” design, placing the freezer below for easier fridge access. Customers value its spacious design, premium finish, and adequate storage for 4–5 person households. Build quality and features like 14-in-1 convertible modes and a digital panel add appeal.

Cooling and compressor reliability divide users, with some praising efficiency and others facing failures. Noise feedback also varies, though many find it quieter than traditional models.

Specifications

Capacity
325 L
Energy Rating
3 Star
Compressor
Triple Inverter
Features
Bottom Freezer, 14-in-1, Digital Display
Finish
Dazzle Steel

Reasons to buy

Bottom mount design for convenience

14-in-1 convertible flexibility

Reasons to avoid

Mixed compressor reliability

Variable cooling efficiency

Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Convertible 14-in-1|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Digital Display Panel|Triple Inverter|Twist Ice Maker (HEB-333GB-P, Graphite Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its design, size, and storage capacity but complain of inconsistent cooling and occasional compressor issues. Noise feedback is mixed.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want a modern, bottom-freezer fridge with convertible flexibility and style, ideal for mid-sized families.

Godrej’s 223 L double door refrigerator targets smaller households, offering AI-powered cooling, 360° airflow, and 95%+ food surface disinfection. Customers appreciate its compact size, attractive design, and value pricing. Cooling performance, however, draws criticism—several users report bottom section cooling issues and compressor failures within months.

Noise levels vary, with some praising silence and others noting disturbances. Mixed installation experiences also raise concerns. Despite this, its AI cooling features make it appealing for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications

Capacity
223 L
Energy Rating
2 Star
Features
AI Cooling, 360° Cooling, Food Disinfection
Cooling Tech
Cool Balance, Inverter Frost-Free
Finish
Steel Glow

Reasons to buy

Compact, stylish design

AI-powered 360° cooling

Reasons to avoid

Cooling issues in bottom section

Mixed reliability of compressor

Godrej 223 L 2 Star | AI Powered | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Uniform 360° Cooling | Cool Balance Technology | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the look and compact design but complain about inconsistent cooling, compressor failures, and poor installation service.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for 1–2 person households seeking an affordable, stylish refrigerator with modern cooling features.

The Godrej 600 L side-by-side refrigerator is designed for large families, offering massive storage, convertible zones, and toughened glass doors. Customers love the premium black glass finish and overall spaciousness.

However, long-term performance receives mixed reviews, with some reporting breakdowns and cooling problems. Installation experiences vary, and some users note higher-than-normal noise levels. While not flawless, it remains an attractive choice for families seeking extra space and premium looks in a 2025-ready design.

Specifications

Capacity
600 L
Energy Rating
3 Star
Design
Side-by-Side, Glass Doors
Features
Smart Convertible Zones
Finish
Black Glass

Reasons to buy

Huge 600 L storage capacity

Premium black glass design

Reasons to avoid

Mixed cooling reliability

Noisy operation for some units

Godrej 600L 3 Star Frost Free Smart Convertible AI Powered 3 Intelligent Modes Toughened Glass Digital Touch Panel Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model,RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL,Storm Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its premium design and storage but report inconsistent cooling and noisy operation. Installation feedback is mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a stylish, large-capacity side-by-side fridge for a big household and can handle occasional noise or service issues.

Should I choose a 3-star or 2-star refrigerator?

A 3-star refrigerator is more energy-efficient, saving electricity long-term. A 2-star fridge costs less upfront but consumes more power. Choose based on usage frequency and electricity cost priorities.

Is inverter technology worth it?

Yes, inverter compressors adjust cooling speed, reducing energy consumption, noise, and wear. Ideal for daily use and varying loads, providing consistent performance while extending refrigerator lifespan.

Should I go for a convertible refrigerator?

Convertible refrigerators allow switching freezer and fridge compartments for seasonal needs. Useful for flexible storage, especially for families with varying food storage requirements. Adds convenience but slightly increases price.

Does size matter for my household?

Yes, choose a capacity matching family size. 200–300 L suits 1–3 members, 300–400 L for 4–5, and 500–600 L for large families or heavy storage needs.

Factors to consider while buying a double door refrigerator

Capacity – Choose based on family size: 200–300 L for 1–3 members, 300–400 L for 4–5, and 500–600 L for large families.

Energy Rating – Higher stars mean lower electricity bills; 3-star or above is recommended.

Compressor Type – Inverter compressors save energy, reduce noise, and improve durability.

Cooling Technology – Look for frost-free, multi-airflow, or convertible cooling for even temperature distribution.

Storage and Shelving – Adjustable shelves and spacious compartments improve usability.

Design and Finish – Choose a style that matches your kitchen.

Additional Features – Smart connectivity, door cooling, and water dispensers add convenience.

Top 3 features of the best double door refrigerators

Best double door refrigeratorCapacityEnergy RatingCooling Technology
LG 242 L 3 Star (GL-I292RPZX)242 L3 StarSmart Inverter, Door Cooling+
Samsung 350 L 2 Star (RT38DG5A2BSLHL)350 L2 StarConvertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter
Samsung 330 L 3 Star (RT34DG5A4DBXHL)330 L3 StarConvertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter
LG 272 L 3 Star (GL-S312SPZX)272 L3 StarSmart Inverter, Multi Air Flow Cooling
IFB 241 L 3 Star (Eco Cool IFBFF-2913DBSE)241 L3 StarAdvanced Inverter, 360° Cooling
Haier 325 L 3 Star (HEB-333DS-P)325 L3 StarConvertible 14-in-1, Triple Inverter
Godrej 223 L 2 Star (RF EON 244B RI ST GL)223 L2 StarAI Powered, Uniform 360° Cooling
Godrej 600 L 3 Star Side by Side (RS EONVELVET 600C)600 L3 StarSmart Convertible Zones, Inverter Cooling
  • What capacity should I choose for my family?

    For 1–3 members, 200–300 L is sufficient. Families of 4–5 should go for 300–400 L, and 500–600 L is ideal for large households or heavy storage needs.

  • Is an inverter compressor worth the extra cost?

    Yes. Inverter compressors save energy, reduce noise, maintain consistent cooling, and last longer than conventional compressors, making them a smart investment for daily home use.

  • Should I buy a convertible refrigerator?

    Convertible refrigerators allow switching freezer and fridge compartments for seasonal needs. They’re useful for flexible storage, especially for families with varying food storage requirements, though they may be slightly more expensive.

  • How important is energy rating?

    Energy ratings indicate electricity efficiency. Higher stars (3–5) mean lower electricity bills. Choosing a higher-rated refrigerator is cost-effective in the long run, even if the upfront price is higher.

  • Do additional features like WiFi and door cooling matter?

    Features like WiFi, door cooling, and water dispensers enhance convenience but are optional. Prioritize core cooling performance, storage, and energy efficiency over extra tech unless desired.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / 8 best double door refrigerators suited for your kitchen: Choose from the top brands
