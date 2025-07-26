Neurologist reveals what happens to your brain and body when you overthink continuously

Everyone worries over something or the other, but when the mind constantly keeps worrying on a loop, intensely mulling over worst-case incidents, ‘what ifs,’ and past regrets, then it becomes a concern. It turns into a chaotic hotchpotch of the past, present, and future, as if stuck on a thought treadmill, relentlessly running even if it's overheating and starting to smoke. While to you it may feel like your way of preparing for or solving the situation at hand, in reality, overthinking backfires, taking a toll on overall health significantly. Overthinking can negatively impact your entire wellbeing.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Neurologist explains difference between normal forgetfulness and dementia memory loss: ‘If it gets worse over time…’

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vinaya V. Bhandari (Neurologist and Neuromuscular Disorder Specialist) at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre shared how overthinking triggers a stress response and even mimics symptoms of serious physical ailments, blurring the line between mental and physical health.

Revealing how overthinking is more than just simple ‘thinking a lot,’ Dr Bhandari warned that overthinking over time negatively affects both brain and body. He said, "Overthinking is more than just ‘thinking a lot.’ It involves persistent, repetitive negative thoughts, especially about the past (rumination) or the future (worry). These patterns, known as perseverative cognition, are hard to break and can take a serious toll on the brain and body.”

What goes on in your brain and body when you overthink?

Often people space out when they overthink. (Shutterstock)

So what goes on behind the scenes of your elaborate overthinking and maladaptive imagination of countless 'what ifs' working overtime? Dr Bhandari highlighted that when one overthinks, certain regions of the brain get activated. Describing the regions which see a spike in neural activity, he said, "Overthinking is linked to increased activity in areas like the prefrontal cortex, anterior cingulate, and the limbic system, regions that process emotion, attention, and stress. This keeps the brain in a constant state of alert, making it harder to relax or think clearly.”

Beyond lower cognitive functions like alertness, the stress resulting from continuous overthinking doesn’t spare the body either, affecting digestion to immunity. “Overthinking activates the stress response in the body, even when no real danger exists. It leads to elevated cortisol (the stress hormone), delayed recovery after stress, higher heart rate and blood pressure. These changes disrupt sleep, weaken immunity, slow digestion, and cause fatigue," the neurologist outlined what overthinking does to your body.

Overthinking can show up in the body in strangely alarming ways that may be mistaken for serious physical ailments. The stress and anxiety it triggers can lead to symptoms like persistent tingling in the arms or even seizure-like experiences, all without any underlying medical condition.

Dr Bhandari shared some worrying cases from his practice and explained, “One young man, for example, came in worried about persistent tingling in his arms and legs, fearing a nerve disorder. Tests were normal — the root cause was anxiety from chronic overthinking. There’s also a phenomenon called somatosensory amplification, where the brain starts to interpret normal sensations (like a flutter in the chest or dizziness) as dangerous. In another case, a young woman experienced what looked like seizures, but it turned out to be stress manifesting through her body.”

These cases show how intense overthinking can be, snowballing into stress and anxiety with symptoms so severe that they are even mistaken for neurological conditions.

How to manage it?

Journal and release all the pent-up emotions and thoughts.(Shutterstock)

Even if it feels like overthinking is making you spiral and dragging you down a rabbit hole, there is light at the end of the tunnel. By being open to seeking support through various means, you can stop overthinking and break the cycle.

“The good news is that overthinking can be managed. One of the most effective tools is Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), which helps identify unhelpful thought patterns and teaches practical ways to shift them. Other helpful strategies include mindfulness and breathing exercises, writing down worries to reduce mental overload, limiting screen time, especially at night, regular physical activity to regulate stress, and if needed, seeking support from a therapist or doctor," Dr Bhandari recommended.

While overthinking, when it becomes chronic, may feel all-consuming and overwhelming, the right support and tools can help you navigate it effectively.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.