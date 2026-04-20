Anushka Sharma keeps it simple in floral cotton suit as she arrives in Delhi with Virat Kohli. Here's what it costs

Anushka 's outfit for catching a flight to Delhi is a perfect blend of minimal artistry, designed to make a statement with sophisticated details and vibrant patterns. It is a great sartorial pick to beat the heat. Additionally, the pastel colours and pristine white shade scream summer.

To catch a flight to Delhi, Anushka and Virat both chose simple attire. While Virat looked smart in a T-shirt and denim jeans, Anushka served a simple look in a pretty cotton suit from the label Eka.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen at the Delhi airport recently. The couple was snapped by paparazzi as they exited the airport in the capital and got into their vehicle.

The outfit features a kurta with an all-around, delicate pin tuck design that encircles the bodice, adding texture and creating a flattering, flowy silhouette. It also features a boat neckline, drop shoulders, full-length sleeves, and lace trim at the hem.

The floral motifs are created using a combination of three to four hand-carved blocks, as per the design studio's specifications, layered to achieve a rich, detailed pattern. The kurta comes with a pair of pastel blue flared pants featuring white stripes and an ankle-length hem.

Anushka completed the ensemble with a green-coloured cotton dupatta, which she draped on her shoulders. She rounded off the look with grey faux leather Kolhapuri sandals, dainty gold earrings, a beaded choker necklace, a bracelet watch, and sunglasses. Centre-parted loose tresses and a no-makeup makeup look gave the finishing touch.

The price of Anushka Sharma's kurta set Anushka's outfit is from the Eka clothing label. It is called the Elle Dress. If you wish to buy the ensemble, it is worth ₹30,000 on their website.

Meanwhile, Anushka's look garnered love from fans. They flooded the social media with praises, with one commenting, “The most prettiest woman.” Another Instagram user said, “She is always so pretty.” Someone else commented, “So simple and elegant. Always gorgeous.”