Miss Universe Fatima Bosch is 'young, wild, free' in new swimsuit photoshoot: 10 pics of her beach day in El Salvador

Fatima opted for a simple yet chic beach aesthetic, sporting a long-sleeved, colour-blocked surf bodysuit. The swimsuit featured a charcoal grey core with vibrant teal panels along the arms and sides, blending functionality with a silhouette that highlights her frame. She paired the look with a delicate gold bead necklace, adding a touch of pageant-winner glamour to the rugged beach setting.

In a series of pictures shared on April 10, Fatima Bosch gave her millions of followers a glimpse into her time in El Salvador, and captioned her post, "Young, wild and free." The photoshoot captures a raw, athletic, and serene side of the reigning queen as she navigates the surf with a longboard. She had also dropped a set of images from the same beach photoshoot on April 7.

Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch is embracing her adventurous side in a stunning new photoshoot from El Salvador. From the black sands of the coast to the crashing Pacific waves, she shared the highlights from her recent photoshoot on Instagram. Also read | Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch reveals what's in her bag, says she always carries a 'very cute little Jesus Christ'

Inside her beach photoshoot Fatima's photoshoot transitions from moody black-and-white action shots to serene, sun-drenched colour portraits. One photo featured Fatima standing tall on the wet sand, board tucked under her arm, her eyes closed, facing the horizon as if soaking in the ocean breeze.

A close-up shows her adjusting her hair, while a profile shot captures her carrying the massive green longboard over her head, walking confidently toward the tide. Fatima leans back against her board, which is resting on the shore, watching the waves roll in, in another shot.

A candid photo also shows her walking out of the water, laughing and pushing her hair back. A peaceful overhead shot of her lying flat on the board as it floats in a shallow tide pool, her arms stretched out in total relaxation, is another highlight from the photoshoot. In another shot, Fatima faces the camera directly and holds the surfboard vertically behind her head, framing her face in a powerful, symmetrical composition.