Who is Fatima Bosch? All you need to know about Miss Universe 2025 pageant winner and her journey

Fatima Bosch from Mexico was crowned as the Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand. The 25-year-old was among the frontrunners, especially after a viral moment earlier in the competition where she was publicly scolded by a Thai pageant director during a live stream. Her cool and confident response won the world over and gained support and strength from her fans. Fatima Bosch of Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand.(REUTERS)

Bosch received the crown from last year’s winner, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark. Thailand’s Praveenar Singh finished as first runner-up, followed by Stephany Abasali of Venezuela, Ahtisa Manalo from the Philippines, and Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yacé, completing the top five.

Who is Fatima Bosch?

Bosch was born in Santiago de Teapa, a part of Mexico’s Tabasco state. She became the first woman from Tabasco to win Miss Universe, Gulf News reported.

She studied fashion design at Mexico’s Universidad Iberoamericana. Later on, Bosch pursued further studies at Milan’s Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti as well as Vermont’s Lyndon Institute. Her pageant journey started in 2018 when she was awarded the Flor de Oro crown in Tabasco.

Bosch has been open about her struggles with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia in high school.

Recently, she was in the spotlight when Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly scolded her during a live-streamed pre-pageant meeting over accusations of not posting enough promotional content.

Nawat is believed to have called Bosch a “dumbhead,” though he denied the allegations. On his behalf, Nawat claimed that he actually accused her of causing “damage.”

Later on, the incident led to other contestants walking out in solidarity.

A global stage with 120 contestants

According to CNN, this year’s event brought together 120 contestants from across the world. One of the notable participants was Nadeen Ayoub, who made history as the first woman to represent the Palestinian people at Miss Universe. She advanced to the Top 30 before being eliminated.

The grand finals of the pageant was hosted by American comedian Steve Byrne with the opening performance given by Thai singer Jeff Satur. During the pageant, contestants went through several rounds. The Top 30 were filtered to 12 after the swimwear round, and then to final 5 after the evening gown segment.

Powerful final answers

During the final Q&A, contestants discussed issues such as global challenges and how they would empower young girls if crowned. Bosch impressed judges and audiences with her message: “Believe in the power of your authenticity. Your dreams matter, your heart matters. Never let anyone make you doubt your worth.”

FAQs

3. Why was Miss Universe 2025 controversial?

The competition faced several controversies, including a public confrontation involving the Miss Universe Thailand director as well as the resignation of two judges, with one of them alleging the pageant was rigged.