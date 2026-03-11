Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch reveals what's in her bag, says she always carries a 'very cute little Jesus Christ'

What does one of the most beautiful women in the world carry to stay grounded amidst a whirlwind global tour? For Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch, it is a mix of high-fashion readiness, artistic passion, and a 'cute' spiritual companion. Also read | Miss Universe 2025 highlights: Mexico's Fatima Bosch wins the crown; internet divided over results Fatima Bosch’s bag reveals a Miss Universe who values preparation just as much as she values peace of mind: see everything that she always carries in her bag. (Instagram/ Miss Universe)

In a candid 'What’s in my bag' video shared on Instagram by the Miss Universe organisation on March 11, Fatima emptied her tote to reveal a collection of items that paint a picture of a beauty queen who is as much a poet and photographer as she is spiritual. Fatima was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on November 21, 2025, but her journey to becoming Miss Universe 2025 was not easy. Click here to read more.

Faith and 'cute' reminders The standout moment of the reveal came when Fatima pulled out a small religious token: "I carry with me this little Jesus Christ that Lena (seemingly one of her friends from the Miss Universe 2025 pageant) gave to me in Thailand, and it's really cute. I always bring it with me."

Beyond the figurine, Fatima shared that her faith is her primary compass. She showed her collection of 'magic art' cards in a jar, each featuring an inspirational quote. Pulling a pink card to match her mood, she read a verse from Colossians: "And let the peace of Christ rule in our hearts... and be thankful."