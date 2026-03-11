Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch reveals what's in her bag, says she always carries a 'very cute little Jesus Christ'
Miss Universe Fatima Bosch spills the contents of her bag in a new video, and the essentials include a 'little Jesus Christ' figurine for spiritual grounding.
What does one of the most beautiful women in the world carry to stay grounded amidst a whirlwind global tour? For Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch, it is a mix of high-fashion readiness, artistic passion, and a 'cute' spiritual companion. Also read | Miss Universe 2025 highlights: Mexico's Fatima Bosch wins the crown; internet divided over results
In a candid 'What’s in my bag' video shared on Instagram by the Miss Universe organisation on March 11, Fatima emptied her tote to reveal a collection of items that paint a picture of a beauty queen who is as much a poet and photographer as she is spiritual. Fatima was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on November 21, 2025, but her journey to becoming Miss Universe 2025 was not easy. Click here to read more.
Faith and 'cute' reminders
The standout moment of the reveal came when Fatima pulled out a small religious token: "I carry with me this little Jesus Christ that Lena (seemingly one of her friends from the Miss Universe 2025 pageant) gave to me in Thailand, and it's really cute. I always bring it with me."
Beyond the figurine, Fatima shared that her faith is her primary compass. She showed her collection of 'magic art' cards in a jar, each featuring an inspirational quote. Pulling a pink card to match her mood, she read a verse from Colossians: "And let the peace of Christ rule in our hearts... and be thankful."
Fatima's creative toolkit
Fatima's bag was less of a makeup kit and more of a mobile studio, containing a book and poetry journal for documenting feelings and sketching, a digital camera to capture 'people, nature, and situations' as a way to preserve memories, pink markers for note-taking and creativity and headphones, specifically for listening to classical piano music to find 'breaks' in her hectic schedule.
Always 'pageant ready'
Proving the Miss Universe crown requires constant vigilance, Fatima revealed a practical — if slightly unusual — essential: a portable, tiny iron. She explained: "As Miss Universe, you need to be always ready. For any fashion emergency, your clothes need to be perfect."
Fatima's love for animals
The video took an emotional turn when Fatima revealed the final item in her bag: a borrowed 'pet'. Cradling a small dog belonging to someone named Bina, Fatima opened up about her love for animals and the recent loss of her own pet three months ago. "Animals are the cutest thing in the world," Fatima said, using the moment to advocate for animal welfare, adding, "If you have an animal, give love to them."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.