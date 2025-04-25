What is a medically induced coma? Alijah Arenas in 'serious condition' after car accident

Alijah Arenas, a promising star USC commit, has met with a serious car accident, and has been placed into a medically induced coma, according to a report by ESPN. Alijah Arenas crashed his Tesla Cybertruck in LA early Thursday morning.(AP)

What is a medically induced coma?

A medically-induced coma is a controlled process done at hospitals for better and effective treatment of patients. It is a useful form of 'medical tool', that is used to achieve a deep state of brain inactivity, according to the GNRC Hospitals' official website.

The process is completely reversible and drug-powered. Once the effect of the drug wears off, or necessary medical activities are conducted, the patient would be back into consciousness.