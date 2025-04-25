Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is a medically induced coma? Alijah Arenas in 'serious condition' after car accident

ByShrey Banerjee
Apr 25, 2025 01:58 AM IST

Top USC Recruit Alijah Arenas, son of ex-NBA guard Gilbert Arenas, is currently in a medically induced coma following a car crash.

Alijah Arenas, a promising star USC commit, has met with a serious car accident, and has been placed into a medically induced coma, according to a report by ESPN.

Alijah Arenas crashed his Tesla Cybertruck in LA early Thursday morning.(AP)
Alijah Arenas crashed his Tesla Cybertruck in LA early Thursday morning.(AP)

What is a medically induced coma?

A medically-induced coma is a controlled process done at hospitals for better and effective treatment of patients. It is a useful form of 'medical tool', that is used to achieve a deep state of brain inactivity, according to the GNRC Hospitals' official website.

The process is completely reversible and drug-powered. Once the effect of the drug wears off, or necessary medical activities are conducted, the patient would be back into consciousness.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / What is a medically induced coma? Alijah Arenas in 'serious condition' after car accident
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On