Travis Hunter divorce rumors: Is Jaguars star paying wife Leanna Lenee amid ‘cheating’ claim? Fact check

Travis Hunter's relationship with his wife, Leanna Lenee has been a topic of discussion ever since speculation of cheating and divorce surfaced against her last year. Despite the couple putting those rumors to bed, they continue to go viral on social media.

The latest to hit the Jacksonville Jaguars star concerns a viral video in which he purportedly talks about his divorce with Leanna Lenee amid the debunked cheating rumors. In the video, Hunter purportedly states that he caught his wife cheating and they have entered divorce proceedings, by which he had to pay $200,000 a month to Leanna Lenee.

"I gotta pay her 200k a month for the rest of my life she played me chat" he purportedly says in the video.

However, Ht.com can confirm that the video is fake. Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee are still married, and there are no reports of them filing for a divorce.

Here's the viral video: