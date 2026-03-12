Travis Hunter divorce rumors: Is Jaguars star paying wife Leanna Lenee amid ‘cheating’ claim? Fact check
Viral video claims Travis Hunter caught wife Leanna Lenee cheating and pays $200K monthly in divorce. The clip is fake; the couple remains married.
Travis Hunter's relationship with his wife, Leanna Lenee has been a topic of discussion ever since speculation of cheating and divorce surfaced against her last year. Despite the couple putting those rumors to bed, they continue to go viral on social media.
The latest to hit the Jacksonville Jaguars star concerns a viral video in which he purportedly talks about his divorce with Leanna Lenee amid the debunked cheating rumors. In the video, Hunter purportedly states that he caught his wife cheating and they have entered divorce proceedings, by which he had to pay $200,000 a month to Leanna Lenee.
"I gotta pay her 200k a month for the rest of my life she played me chat" he purportedly says in the video.
However, Ht.com can confirm that the video is fake. Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee are still married, and there are no reports of them filing for a divorce.
Also read: Travis Hunter divorce row: Why fans think Jaguars star's wife is unhappy and why its not true
Here's the viral video:
Travis Hunter Cheating Rumor Explained
The rumors about Travis Hunter's wife cheating on him surfaced in the summer of 2025. The hoaxes claimed Leanna Lenee filed for divorce seeking $40 million: roughly his full rookie Jaguars contract.
The claims stemmed from a misinterpreted TikTok video where Lenee, emotional post-shower, discussed mental health struggles amid online hate, labeling her a "gold digger." The video was from December 2024, and Lenee did not discuss her marital issues in it, as the hoxes claimed.
Notably, Hunter has not issued a direct public statement addressing the rumors. Instead, he and his wife Leanna Lenee countered them indirectly through social media posts where they were seen happy together.
Also read: Rene Redzepi: Noma chef resigns amid abuse allegations; who could replace him
Hunter and Leanna met in 2022 in college and got married in May 2025. They recently announced the birth of their first child.
Travis Hunter Injury Update
Travis Hunter suffered a torn LCL in his right knee during practice in October 2025. He underwent season-ending knee surgery and was placed on injured reserve. The expected recovery timeline was about six months. Jaguars had said that he would return for offseason workouts ahead of the upcoming season.
Before his injury, he played seven games for the Jaguars, recording 28 receptions for 298 yards with one touchdown. A two-way player, he also recorded 15 tackles and three pass breakups.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More