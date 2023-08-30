Raksha Bandhan 2023: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt, other celebs post pics with siblings

Akshay Kumar

Akshay posted a picture with his sister Alka Bhatia and wrote, “Jo tu mere naal hai te zindagi vich sab changa" (As long as you're with me, everything in life is great) (heart emoji). My sister, my pillar of strength since day one. Happy #RakshaBandhan”

Akshay, who played the lead role in Aanand L Rai's film Raksha Bandhan last year, was most recently seen in the successful courtroom drama OMG 2.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti posted a video with sister and actor Nupur Sanon and wrote, “The Sanon Sisters!! @nupursanon Sisterssss are the bestttt!! Love you to the moon and back! Happyyy Rakhi!! (red heart, hug face and kissing face emojis).”

While Kriti recently won a National Film Award for her role of a surrogate mother in Laxman Utekar's Mimi, Nupur will make her pan-India debut in Ravi Teja's action film Tiger Nageswara Rao on October 20.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay posted a picture with his sisters, politician Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt, and wrote, “My dearest Priya and Anju, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want to remind you both of the deep love and respect I hold for you. Just as you've been my pillars of strength, I promise to always stand by you, protecting and cherishing our bond. May our connection remain as pure and unbreakable as a sister's love. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Raksha Bandhan!”

Priya replied in the comment section, “love you always bhaiya and we will be there for each other. (red heart emoji)”

Sanjay was last seen as the antagonist in Karan Malhotra's period action film Shamshera last year.

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya posted a picture with fellow filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar from 2009, from a promotional interview of her directorial debut Luck By Chance. That film starred Farhan in the lead and was also produced by his banner Excel Entertainment.

Zoya wrote in the caption, “An interview for our first film together, this image sums up our life together. Me fried and you stepping in to handle it (teary-eyed laughter emoji) Love you the most (heart emoji) Happy Raksha Bandhan my forever person (heart emoji) @faroutakhtar.”

Farhan replied in the comments, "Er tum itne door ho (you are so far) .. (two teary-eyed laughter emojis) love you Zo"

Zoya and Farhan recently released their co-production, Prime Video India's Original show Made in Heaven Season 2, in which Zoya also serves as a screenwriter and director.

Among others who posted pictures with their siblings on Raksha Bandhan were Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi. Kangana posted a throwback picture with her brothers from their childhood and called them “the three musketeers” on her Instagram Stories. She was also seen visiting her family, dressed in a pink anarkali and yellow dupatta, on the occasion.

Huma posted a couple of pictures with her brother and fellow actor Saqib Saleem and said that she's missing him.

