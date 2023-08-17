Tiger Nageswara Rao teaser: Ravi Teja roars in his first pan-India film, Anupam Kher plays IB officer. Watch

Ravi Teja grabbed a lot of eyeballs for the first glimpse of his character from Tiger Nageswara Rao, his pan-India debut. The makers dropped a rip-roaring teaser on Thursday, further adding to the momentum of Ravi's upcoming film. The action star is seen performing stunts on a moving train in the teaser. (Also Read: Super weekend at the box office: OMG 2, Gadar 2, Jailer, Bhola Shankar roar in cinemas) Ravi Teja in and as Tiger Nageswara Rao

What's in the teaser?

The electrifying teaser showcases the Mighty Tiger (Ravi Teja) as he dominates the realm of terror in Stuartpuram, a city known far and wide as the crime capital of South India. The teaser also introduces Anupam Kher as an Intelligence Bureau officer and Murali Sharma as the Deputy Superintendent of Police, creating a seamless fusion of high-octane action and gripping suspense.

Murli Sharma's character is seen telling Anupam Kher that Tiger has the conniving brain of a politician, the speed of an athlete and the courage of a soldier. He adds that while Tiger could've been any of these, he chose to be a criminal, “unfortunately," and that he started killing at the age of eight itself.

Anupam Kher took to his social media on Tuesday to share his character poster from the film. He wrote in the caption, “ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to share the first look of my character #RaghavendraRajput from my upcoming five language film #TigerNageswaraRao!!! Jai Ho!”

About Tiger Nageswara Rao

Directed by Vamsee, Tiger Nageswara Rao is based on true rumours, set against the evocative backdrop of the 1970s. Along with Ravi Teja, Anupam Kher and Murali Sharma, Nupur Sanon as well as Gayathri Bhardwaj will also be seen essaying a never-seen-before avatar in the film.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Co-produced by Mayank Singhaniya and Archana Agarwal, this pan-India film will hit the theatres in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on October 20 on the occasion of Dussehra.

About Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja is one of the highest-paid Telugu actors and is also known by the moniker ‘Mass Maharaja.’ He starred in the lead role in Surender Reddy's 2009 action comedy Kick, opposite Ileana D'Cruz, which was later adapted into Hindi by Sajid Nadiadwala for his 2014 directorial debut Kick, with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

