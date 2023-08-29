Raksha Bandhan 2023: Suhana Khan-Aryan Khan to Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Khan, check out best siblings in Bollywood

From sharing photos with their siblings to treating fans to their special moments, Bollywood celebrities make sure they dedicate at least one post on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This year is no exception. Before social media gets flooded with warm wishes and photos from the special day, let’s look at some of the adorable siblings in the industry. Also read: Siblings Day: Arjun Kapoor shares throwback pic with Anshula Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best Bollywood brother-sister duos.

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor shares a close bond with her half-brother, actor, Arjun Kapoor. The two grew closer after the death of Sridevi. Not only Janhvi but her younger sister Khushi Kapoor is now seen spending time with Arjun often. Besides Janhvi and Khushi, Arjun also has a sister, Anshula Kapoor.

Suhana Khan and Aryan khan

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are one of the most popular brother-sister duos from the newer generation. The children of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, enjoy immense popularity and are known for their good looks. Besides this, Suhana and Aryan share mutual friends and are often seen out and about in Mumbai together. They also have a younger brother, AbRam Khan. Both Suhana and Aryan are all set to mark their Bollywood debuts soon.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahimm Ali Khan

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and son, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are better known as the carbon copies of their parents. Not only they are popular for their resemblance, but have a fan base for their goofy videos. While Ibrahim has a private account on social media, Sara often shares glimpses of her life with Ibrahim. Their knock-knock jokes are equally popular among their followers. While Sara is one of the established actors, Ibrahim will be marking his debut in 2024.

Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar

Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani’s children, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar make one of the most popular siblings. The two are close to each other and have created a niche for themselves. In fact, Zoya made her directorial debut with Luck By Chance, which starred Farhan Khan. Besides this, they have also collaborated for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy and other projects.

Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's grandkids are the most popular kids of the current times. While Agastya Nanda is all set to mark his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Navya Naveli Nanda has no aim to join the industry. However, the two siblings are among the paparazzi's favourites. Agastya and Navya are the children of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON