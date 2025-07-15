Sagar Preet Hooda appointed Chandigarh director general of police

Sagar Preet Hooda was on Tuesday appointed the director general of police (DGP) of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Sagar Preet Hooda was on Tuesday appointed the director general of police (DGP) of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. (File photo)

A Union home ministry order said: “Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, a 1997-batch AGMUT-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is hereby transferred from Delhi to Chandigarh and posted as DGP with immediate effect until further orders.”

Hooda was serving as special commissioner with Delhi Police since January 2024. Prior to this, he held the position of special commissioner of police (law and order) from January 2022 to January 2024. In an earlier tenure, he served as joint commissioner of police, Delhi, between February 2021 and February 2022.

Hooda is an Edward S Mason Fellow from Harvard University, where he earned a master’s degree in public policy analysis (2014–2015). He also holds a certificate in public finance from Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy (2012) and completed a leadership and globalisation programme at the London School of Economics in 2006. He pursued PhD in sociology from Panjab University (1991-97), where he had earlier completed his MA in sociology (1989–1991).

Inspector general (IG) Rajkumar Singh had been appointed as the acting Chandigarh DGP in April following the transfer of Surendra Singh Yadav, who had been deputed to the Border Security Force as deputy inspector general.

Amid tensions between senior police officers in Chandigarh, the home ministry had transferred Yadav and asked Rajkumar Singh to assume responsibilities of the UT DGP until an appointment is made.