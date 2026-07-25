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    Ludhiana SHO suspended after woman inspector accuses him of rape

    According to the complaint, the woman inspector and Sahibmeet Singh had known each other for several years, senior superintendent of police Ankur Gupta confirmed the registration of the FIR

    Published on: Jul 25, 2026, 08:47:07 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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    The station of officer of Sudhar police station has been booked on a rape complaint filed by a woman inspector deputed in Ludhiana, who alleged that he sexually assaulted her in November 2023 after serving her an intoxicant-laced cold drink. The accused, sub-inspector Sahibmeet Singh, was suspended after an FIR was registered at the Mullanpur Dakha police station on Thursday night.

    Acting on the complaint, the Ludhiana Rural police suspended Sahibmeet Singh from the post of SHO, attached him to the police lines and initiated departmental action alongside the criminal case. (HT File)
    Acting on the complaint, the Ludhiana Rural police suspended Sahibmeet Singh from the post of SHO, attached him to the police lines and initiated departmental action alongside the criminal case. (HT File)

    Senior superintendent of police (Ludhiana Rural) Ankur Gupta confirmed the registration of the FIR. “The accused has been suspended and a probe is on. The FIR has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” the SP said.

    According to the complaint, the woman inspector and Sahibmeet Singh had known each other for several years. She alleged that during a meeting in Mullanpur Dakha in November 2023, the accused served her a cold drink allegedly laced with an intoxicant. She claimed that after she lost consciousness, he sexually assaulted her.

    The complainant alleged that when she confronted the accused, he promised to marry her. She claimed he continued the relationship on that assurance but later backed out and also cheated her of money.

    Acting on the complaint, the Ludhiana Rural police suspended Sahibmeet Singh from the post of SHO, attached him to the police lines and initiated departmental action alongside the criminal case.

    Police said the accused is absconding and efforts are on to trace and arrest him.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana SHO Suspended After Woman Inspector Accuses Him Of Rape
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana SHO Suspended After Woman Inspector Accuses Him Of Rape
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