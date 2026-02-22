Ferrari driver loses control in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, rams into oncoming cars; 3 injured

Three occupants of the two cars sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital, police said, adding that the accident was likely caused after the brakes of the Ferrari car failed. The crash led to a traffic jam prompting the police to issue an advisory.

Two cars and a two-wheeler were damaged in the accident after the driver of the Ferrari car lost control, hit a pole on the divider and then rammed an oncoming vehicle on the opposite side of the road, news agency PTI reported.

A multi-crore Ferrari car in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills went on a rampage after the driver lost control on Sunday and left at least three people injured after colliding with other vehicles, police said.

"It appears to be a case of brake failure. A Motor Vehicle Inspector will examine the vehicle to ascertain the exact cause," a police official was quoted as saying. The driver of the car was reportedly on way to attend a wedding and has tested negative for the alcohol test.

The driver of the luxury sports car, worth around ₹3.5 crore, told police that he is in the real estate business. The accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on Road No 45, near the residence of popular Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The luxury Ferrari car is reportedly registered under the name of E Venkata Raja Reddy, while the identity of the man behind the wheels has not been revealed.

This comes almost a week after tobacco baron KK Mishra's son Shivam Mishra was involved in a road crash after his speeding Lamorghini crashed and injured three people in Kanpur. Shivam reportedly lost control of his Lamborghini Revuelto while driving at high speed and hit an autorickshaw and a stationary motorcycle before mounting the pavement and striking pedestrians.

Autorickshaw driver Tauseef Ahmed and two motorcycle riders, identified as Vishal and Sonu Tripathi, sustained injuries in the crash.

While Shivam's lawyer alleged that he was not driving the car at the time of crash, videos recorded of the incident showed Shivam being pulled out from the vehicle by private bouncers.