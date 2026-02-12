Kanpur businessman's son, Shivam Mishra, granted bail hours after arrest in Lamborghini accident case

A court granted bail to Shivam Mishra in the high-speed Lamborghini crash case, hours after his arrest by Kanpur police. Mishra, 26, had been taken into custody in connection with the accident that left three people injured. Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, being taken to the court by the police in connection with the Lamborghini car accident, in Kanpur on Thursday. (Pintu Verma )

Shivam Mishra's lawyer, Naresh Chandra Tripathi said, "The Court has refused the remand. He (Shivam Mishra) is being released now, on an undertaking of ₹20,000 and a personal bond of ₹20,000. The police were working under pressure from the government... Police had wrongly arrested him (Shivam Mishra)."

The arrest comes a day after the police took disciplinary action against a local Station House Officer for alleged procedural lapses.

The accident took place near Ring Wala Chauraha on Sunday when a Lamborghini Revuelto, reportedly linked to tobacco exporter KK Mishra’s firm, allegedly lost control at high speed.

Also Read | Tobacco baron's son, Shivam Mishra, arrested in Kanpur Lamborghini accident

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the car hit an autorickshaw and a stationary motorcycle before mounting the pavement and striking pedestrians.

Autorickshaw driver Tauseef Ahmed and two motorcycle riders, identified as Vishal and Sonu Tripathi, sustained injuries in the crash.

What happened? Police and eyewitnesses said the car rammed into an autorickshaw and a stationary motorcycle before veering onto the pavement and hitting pedestrians.

The autorickshaw driver, Tauseef Ahmed, along with two motorcycle riders, Vishal and Sonu Tripathi, were injured in the crash.

Acting on Ahmed’s complaint, police initially registered an FIR against an “unidentified driver” under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita related to negligent driving, endangering life and causing hurt by dangerous means. Investigators later identified Shivam Mishra as the driver and added his name to the case.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said the Lamborghini has been seized. He confirmed that Mishra was behind the wheel and was pulled out of the vehicle by accompanying private security staff.

Police added that claims regarding an underlying medical condition are being examined as part of the investigation.