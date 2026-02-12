Tobacco baron's son, Shivam Mishra, arrested in Kanpur Lamborghini accident

Autorickshaw driver Tauseef Ahmed and two motorcycle riders, identified as Vishal and Sonu Tripathi, sustained injuries in the crash.

According to police and eyewitness accounts , the car hit an autorickshaw and a stationary motorcycle before mounting the pavement and striking pedestrians.

The accident took place near Ring Wala Chauraha on Sunday when a Lamborghini Revuelto, reportedly linked to tobacco exporter KK Mishra’s firm, allegedly lost control at high speed.

Kanpur police have arrested 26-year-old Shivam Mishra, son of a prominent tobacco businessman, in connection with the high-speed Lamborghini crash that left three people injured. The arrest comes a day after police took disciplinary action against a local Station House Officer for alleged procedural lapses.

Based on Ahmed's complaint, an FIR was initially registered against an “unidentified driver” under sections related to negligent driving, endangering life, and causing hurt by dangerous means under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Police later said their investigation identified Shivam Mishra as the person behind the wheel and added his name to the case.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said the luxury vehicle has been seized. He stated that Mishra was driving at the time of the crash and was pulled out of the car by private security personnel accompanying him. Police said claims that Mishra has an underlying medical condition are being examined as part of the probe.

Kanpur Lamborghini accident: Claims and counter-claims Witnesses described a violent impact, saying the motorcycle was struck with such force that the rider was thrown several feet into the air. The car allegedly mounted the motorcycle’s front wheel and dragged it for some distance before stopping.

Bystanders alleged that immediately after the crash, bouncers travelling in another vehicle rushed to the spot, broke open the Lamborghini’s window, and pulled Mishra out while he was unconscious. Locals accused them of attempting to remove him from the scene, leading to a scuffle before he was taken to hospital.

Videos recorded by passersby, widely circulated on social media, appear to show security personnel extracting him from the driver’s seat.

Amid speculation that Mishra may have been under the influence of alcohol, police said this would be determined through medical examination and forensic reports.

An official said tests are also being conducted to check whether epilepsy or another medical condition could have contributed to the crash.

Mishra’s family has claimed he suffered a seizure while driving and said he has experienced similar episodes over the past six months.

His lawyer, however, has disputed that he was driving, asserting that a chauffeur was at the wheel and that Mishra’s health is fragile. A court application has been moved, and further proceedings are expected to follow.

Cop suspended for trying to shield Shivam Mishra Police have also removed Gwaltoli SHO Santosh Gaur from his post, citing negligence and failure to follow due procedure after the accident. The police commissioner said the role of transport authorities would also be examined if medical findings suggest Mishra was unfit to drive.

The case has drawn added attention because the Mishra family had previously come under scrutiny during Income Tax Department raids in March 2024, when multiple luxury vehicles and cash were seized from premises linked to the business group.