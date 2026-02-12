In Kanpur Lamborghini crash, ‘driver’ seeks surrender, court turns down plea

KANPUR : Mohan Lal, the alleged designated driver of the Lamborghini car that crashed into pedestrians and vehicles on VIP Road in the upscale Gwaltoli area on Sunday, sought to surrender before a local court on Wednesday, claiming that he was behind the wheel of the car when it met with the accident. Driver Mohan in the Kanpur Lamborghini case appears in court, in Kanpur on Wednesday. (ANI)

Lal, who arrived in the court with his lawyer, also sought bail in the case as well as release of the car.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM-3)rejected both the pleas after the district government counsel Dilip Awasthi informed the court that Lal was neither named nor wanted in the case. “The investigating officer has clearly stated that Mohan Lal’s name has not surfaced during the investigation. Shivam Mishra’s name has emerged during the probe,” Awasthi said.

In an affidavit submitted to the court, Lal claimed that he, and not the vehicle owner’s son, Shivam Mishra, was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

Shivam’s lawyer Dhamendra Singh Dharmu said, “Mohan Lal appeared in court to surrender and filed an affidavit stating that he was driving the car. We sought his surrender and bail on that ground. The videos and the police version are matters of trial and are not relevant at this stage.”

The Lamborghini crashed into pedestrians and vehicles on VIP Road in the upscale Gwaltoli area around 3pm on Sunday. One of the injured, Mohd Taufeeq (18), an e-rickshaw driver, later lodged an FIR. While it was alleged that Shivam was driving the car, his father, KK Mishra — a tobacco trader — has claimed that a driver was behind the wheel.

Talking to reporters outside the court on Wednesday, Lal said he had been hired by the Mishra as a driver. “I was driving the car, which has nine gears. Shivam was seated next to me when I noticed his hands shivering and him passing out, I applied the brakes. I was the first to come out of the car. I remained at the accident site waiting for the police, and I was even present at the Gwaltoli police station.”

Meanwhile, Dhirendra Yadav, counsel for complainant Taufiq, who was injured in the crash, claimed his client had identified Lal as the driver and reached a compromise. “Taufiq has identified Mohan Lal as the driver and has entered into a compromise, stating that he does not want further proceedings in the case. He has also accepted compensation,” Yadav said.

Investigators have maintained that preliminary evidence points to Mishra allegedly being behind the wheel, though technical and forensic reports are awaited to establish the sequence of events. The Lamborghini remains in police custody as part of the probe.

Gaurav Dixit, senior criminal lawyer, said surrender applies only when a person is named or wanted in a case. “Surrender presupposes that the person is an accused or wanted in the case. Here, the police have clearly stated he is not,” he said.

Police indicated that a charge sheet will be filed after technical evaluations and statements are completed.